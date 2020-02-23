Caledonia has garnered the top seed in the loaded Section One, Class AA boys basketball tournament.
The Warriors (24-1), ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, are one of five teams in the 16-team section with at least 21 wins. How deep is the section? Goodhue, with a 21-5 record, is the No. 9 seed.
The other teams with 20-plus wins are No. 2 seed Lake City (23-3), No. 3 Stewartville (22-5) and No. 7 Lewiston-Altura (22-4). Lake City is ranked No. 3 in the state.
Four other teams have at least 17 wins and 11 of the 16 teams have records better than .500. No. 4 La Crescent/Hokah is 18-7 and No. 5 St. Charles 19-7.
The first round begins on Tuesday at the site of the high seed before play shifts to the Mayo Civic Center. One first-round game features No. 11 Cannon Falls (17-9) at No. 6 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (18-8) while another has Goodhue playing at No. 8 Lourdes (14-11).
The quarterfinals are March 2, the finals are March 7 with the section title game slated for March 12. Lake City is the defending section champion.
• In Section 1A, Blooming Prairie (21-3) is the top seed.
The next three seeds all have at least 20 wins in No. 2 Hayfield (21-5), No. 3 Randolph (20-6) and No. 4 Schaeffer Academy (21-5). The section features 19 teams and nine have winning records.
There are three play-in games on Monday. The second round is Thursday at the site of the high seed. Play then moves to Mayo Civic Center with the quarterfinals set for March 4, the semifinals March 7 and the title game on March 12. Spring Grove is the defending section champion.