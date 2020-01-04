FIRST REPORT
BOYS BASKETBALL
Final score: Caledonia 81, Waseca 73
What happened: This was a contest of two teams that came into the game ranked No. 1 (Waseca) in the state vs. No. 2 (Caledonia) in Class AA boys basketball. Caledonia trailed 24-12 in the first half before starting to roll. The Warriors led 46-43 in a fast-paced first half and built a lead as big as 10 points in the second half.
What it means: The win came in the Rochester Hoops Challenge at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester and will ascend Caledonia to No. 1 in the next poll.
Records: Caledonia remains unbeaten at 10-0 while Waseca drops to 8-3.
SATURDAY’S STARS
Noah King (Caledonia), a 6-2 senior guard, had 30 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors. He made five 3-pointers.
Austin Klug (Caledonia) scored 19 points for the Warriors. He made five 3-pointers.
Ryan Dufault (Waseca), a junior guard, scored a game-high 32 points and he made five 3-pointers.
BOX SCORE
Caledonia 81, Waseca 73
WASECA (73)
Kyreese Willingham 13 P, 7 R, 3 3-PT; Ryan Dufault 32 P, 8 R, 5 3-PT; Zach Hoehn 6 P, 2 3-PT; Andrew Morgan 20 P, 12 R; Dravyn Spies 2 P.
CALEDONIA (81)
Eli King 8 P, 5 R; Casey Schultz 8 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Klug 19 P, 5 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 8 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Jashon Simpson 2 P; Noah King 30 P, 9 R, 5 3-PT; Sam Privet 6 P, 4 R.
Halftime: CAL 46, WAS 43.
Free throws: WAS 5-6, CAL 12-14. Field goals: WAS 28-59, CAL 28-63.
Three-point goals: WAS 10, CAL 12. Rebounds: WAS 31, CAL 30. Turnovers: WAS 11, CAL 6.
A full game story will be posted at PostBulletin.com later tonight