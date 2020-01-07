Century sent a message to the rest of the Big Nine Conference on Tuesday. The Panther figure to be a league force the rest of the season in boys basketball.
The host Panthers posted a signature victory as they knocked off city rival Mayo 75-62 by playing a stellar second half. The Spartans came into the game 6-0 in league play and 7-1 overall.
"We've shown the conference that we're here," Century coach Jacob Vetter said. "So everyone's going to bring their best against us."
Mayo looked solid in the first half as the high-scoring Spartans, behind 24 points from Gabe Madsen, bolted to a 41-36 lead at the break.
"To Gabe's credit -- he's a heck of a ballplayer -- he was making everything," Vetter said. "But we were able to withstand that and we came out in the second half and we able to increase our level of intensity on the defensive end and we got some great stops."
The second half was an entirely different game. Century played excellent defense and held Mayo to 21 points on just 7-for-32 shooting over the final 18 minutes.
"I thought Century was fantastic defensively in the second half," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said. "They took us out of everything we wanted to do and we didn't show any kind of toughness in the second half. We allowed them to do anything they wanted to do."
When Mason Madsen (14 points, five rebounds) hit a 3-pointer with 8:36 left, Mayo was within 56-54 of the Panthers. But over the next five minutes, Century sealed the win as it went on a 12-0 run to take control.
"We were able to get into our offense and got some mismatches that we wanted," Vetter said. "Overall it was a great team win for us. We had five guys in double figures for us."
The Panthers had great overall balance as Jack Fisher scored 18 points, Stephen Olander 14, Canon Tweed 13, Adam Deng 12 off the bench and Mark Leonard added 11.
And while Century was using balance scoring, it also controlled the boards 45-34. Guard Gabe Hanson had nine rebounds while Fisher, Tweed and Leonard all had seven and Olander added six.
"I was disappointed in our focus and our effort, but you have to give Century credit," coach Madsen said. "They pounded us on the glass. We didn't show any kind of physicality or toughness."
"To beat them, we have to play as a unified team on the defensive end," Vetter said. "Our guys executed our game plan very well and we owned our own court. That's another thing we talked about. We did a good job on the boards in the second half we did a good job of slowing their guys down."
Vetter also credited Deng with a solid game off the bench and doing a strong defensive job on Mason Madsen.
Gabe Madsen was limited to four points in the second half. He finished with 28 points and nine rebounds.
Mayo shot 31.8 percent (21-for-66) from the field while Century shot 51 percent (26-for-51, including 14-for-24 in the second half).
Century (7-4, 6-2 Big Nine) will host city rival John Marshall on Friday. Mayo (7-2, 6-1 Big Nine) hosts league leader Mankato East (8-0 Big Nine) on Thursday.
"It's going to be the first of many great battles with them," Vetter said of playing Mayo. "They have a good team, but we have a good team too."
Century 75, Mayo 62
MAYO (62)
Gabe Madsen 28 P, 9 R, 5 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 5 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Makuei Riek 1 P, 1 R; Riek Riek 3 R; Andre Crockett 6 P; Brandon Koga 2 P, 2 R; Michael Sharp 6 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Mason Madsen 14 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT.
CENTURY (75)
Adam Deng 12 P, 2 R; Gabe Hanson 7 P, 9 R, 1 3-PT; Stephen Olander 14 P, 6 R; Mark Leonard 11 P, 7 R; Jack Fisher 18 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Canon Tweed 13 P, 7 R.
Halftime: MAYO 41, CENT 36.
Free throws: MAYO 10-12, CENT 21-39. Field goals: MAYO 21-66, CENT 26-51. Rebounds: MAYO 34, CENT 45. Turnovers: MAYO 10, CENT 11.
Three-point goals: MAYO 10-32, CENT 20-7.