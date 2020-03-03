Century was without its leading scorer on Tuesday in its Section One, Class AAAA playoff opener, but the Panthers still had plenty of options to dispatch city rival John Marshall 59-41.
Senior Jack Fisher missed the game for third-seeded Century due to illness. With Fisher out, Mark Leonard continued his recent stellar play as he had 19 points and nine rebounds to spark the Panthers.
"We just wanted to go out there and get it for him," Leonard said. "He creates a lot so we had to find different ways to score the basketball. He's a great athlete, but we found a way to win. That shows us how good we are as a team."
Carter Proud added 12 points for Century and he was 5-for-6 at the line in the last two minutes of play to prevent JM from mounting a comeback.
"They were just better than us," JM coach Jim Daly said.
"That just shows the depth of our team, those guys stepping up," Century coach Jacob Vetter said. "They played great on the defensive end and executed our game plan."
The sixth-seeded Rockets have been playing the second half of their season without their top player, Lincoln Meister, who was sidelined with a knee injury.
"Without Lincoln it's been a struggle just to score," Daly admitted. "We rely so much on J.D. (Jacob Daing), but give them credit they were ready to go and they defended well and made things tough for us."
Daing had scored 25 points against Century back on Feb. 18, but the Panthers still managed a 59-44 win.
"He's the guy that hurt us the second time here when they played us at home," Vetter said. "So we just tried to take him away."
This time the Panthers limited Daing to eight points -- four in each half -- about 12 under his season average.
"We just tried to deny him the ball," Leonard said. "He's mostly their only threat so we tried to make sure he didn't get going."
Century's defense did a solid job of limiting JM's offense the entire game. The Panthers used their trapping full-court press successfully and the Rockets often struggled against the pressure. JM had 14 turnovers, nine in the first half when it scored just 14 points.
"That's what we do," Vetter said. "These guys have bought into the defensive end. That is what we are, we're a defensive team and allow the defense to fuel everything that we do."
Century also struggled to find its offense in the first half -- when it was 8-for-30 from the floor -- and managed just a modest 20-14 lead at the break.
"Offensively, the first half was a little tight for us, we just weren't making shots," Vetter said. "But it kind of broke open the second half."
Leonard was a force for the Panthers in the second half when scored 14 of his 19 points and shot 6-for-8 from the floor. Century made 16 of 26 shots in the second half. Reserve Daunte Grafe chipped in with six of his eight points over the final 18 minutes.
"He's been on a good tear for the last five games," Vetter said of Leonard. "He's been putting up some big points down low, knocking down some outside shots."
Will Woodford had 11 points and nine rebounds for JM, which closes the season 11-16. This snap's the Rockets' string of reaching the section title game at seven years.
Third-seeded Century (19-8) will play at city rival Mayo, the No. 2 seed, in the section semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Century 59, John Marshall 41
No. 6 JOHN MARSHALL (41)
Braden Black 6 P, 3 R; Jacob Daing 8 P, 6 R; Kyle Ebert 2 P; Steve Ndumbe 6 P, 2 3-PT; Ty Tuckner 6 P, 4 R; Will Woodford 11 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT.
No. 3 CENTURY (59)
Carter Proud 12 P, 1 3-PT; Gabe Hanson 6 P, 3 R; Stephen Olander 4 P; Mark Leonard 19 P, 9 R; Cole Hein 2 P; Canon Tweed 6 P, 6 R; Peter Lynch 2 P, 9 R; Daunte Grafe 8 P, 3 R.
Halftime: CENT 20, JM 14.
Free throws: JM 15-21, CENT 10-17. Field goals: JM 11-37, CENT 24-56.
Three-point goals: JM 4, CENT 1. Rebounds: JM 28, CENT 41. Turnovers: JM 14, CENT 5.