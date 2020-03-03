Century was without its leading scorer on Tuesday in its Section One, Class AAAA playoff opener, but the Panthers still had plenty of options to dispatch city rival John Marshall 59-41.
Senior Jack Fisher missed the game for Century due to illness. With Fisher out, Mark Leonard continued his recent stellar play as he had 19 points and nine rebounds to spark the Panthers.
Carter Proud added 12 points for Century and he was 5-for-6 at the line in the last two minutes of play to prevent JM from mounting a comeback.
"They were just better than us," JM coach Jim Daly said.
The Rockets have been playing the second half of their season without top player Lincoln Meister, who was sidelined with a knee injury.
JM, the No. 6 seed, struggled against Century's pressure and had 14 turnovers, nine in the first half when they scored just 14 points.
Will Woodford had 11 points and nine rebounds for JM, which closes the season 11-16. This snap's the Rockets' string of reaching the section title game at seven years.
Third-seeded Century (19-8) will play at city rival Mayo, the No. 2 seed, in the section semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
A full game story will be updated later tonight.
Century 59, John Marshall 41
JOHN MARSHALL (41)
Braden Black 6 P, 3 R; Jacob Daing 8 P, 6 R; Kyle Ebert 2 P; Steve Ndumbe 6 P, 2 3-PT; Ty Tuckner 6 P, 4 R; Will Woodford 11 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT.
CENTURY (59)
Carter Proud 12 P, 1 3-PT; Gabe Hanson 6 P, 3 R; Stephen Olander 4 P; Mark Leonard 19 P, 9 R; Cole Hein 2 P; Canon Tweed 6 P, 6 R; Peter Lynch 2 P, 9 R; Daunte Grafe 8 P, 3 R.
Halftime: CENT 20, JM 14.
Free throws: JM 15-21, CENT 10-17. Field goals: JM 11-37, CENT 24-56.
Three-point goals: JM 4, CENT 1. Rebounds: JM 28, CENT 41. Turnovers: JM 14, CENT 5.