The Century boys basketball team came up short in their quest for a bracket championship at the Rotary Holiday Classic, but the Panthers gained some valuable experience in the process.
The Panthers led 34-31 at the half before falling to Class AA state power St. Croix Prep 78-74 in the title game of the Rotary Clubs Bracket. St. Croix is ranked No. 5 in Class AA.
"They're a good team, it doesn't matter what class it is," Century coach Jacob Vetter said. "It was a good game and good for us."
The game was tight most of the way. Century trailed 59-58 with 6:15 left before St. Croix went on a 12-4 run to take a 71-62 lead in which Century was unable to recover.
"Just empty possessions on the offensive end and the shots weren't falling," Vetter said. "And they knocked their open shots down. That was really kind of the difference in the game."
Guards Addison Metcalf (24 points) and Daniel McCarrell (23) combined for 47 points for St. Croix (8-0).
Stephen Olander had 17 points for Century (5-4), Gabe Hanson scored 16 and Canon Tweed added 14.
"When you have close games like this you have to find ways to grind it out," Vetter said. "That's part of our growth as a team."
Stewartville 70, Stillwater 48
Will Tschetter had his second straight 30-plus scoring game of the tournament to help Stewartville claim third in the Rotary Clubs Bracket.
The 6-foot-8 Tschetter scored 34 points against Stillwater after tallying 38 in the first round.
Nolan Stier and Bradon Holschlag both scored 12 for the Tigers (6-2).
ALL-STAR BASEMENTS BRACKET
New Richmond 65, Lourdes 51
Lourdes led 30-26 at the half in the championship game of the bracket before its offense went silent.
New Richmond, Wis., used a 39-21 scoring run over the final 18 minutes to win the bracket title.
"I think foul trouble impacted us as Colin (Meade) had to be on the bench as much as he did," Lourdes coach Eric Larson said. "But I didn't think we executed as well in the first half as we did in the second half."
Meade had 14 points, but 10 of those were in the first half. He was held to four free throws in the second half. Tyler Greguson had 11 points for the Eagles (5-4), including a trio of threes in the first half.
"I think to come away from this thing with a win (in the first round) is a quality experience, but I think there's a lot of work that has to be done and we have to get a lot tougher," Larson said.
CJ Campbell scored 27 points for New Richmond (6-1), including eight straight in the second half to put the Tigers up for good at 48-41.
Woodbury 60, Bloomington Kennedy 47
Bradley Cimerman scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half to spark Woodbury (4-4) to third place in the bracket.
Dickson Owusu scored 15 points for Kennedy (6-3).
OLMSTED MEDICAL CENTER BRACKET
Lake City vs. Osseo
Lake City had to play without elite guard Nate Heise, but the Tigers still had enough to top Osseo in the title game of the bracket.
Heise, who scored 34 points in the semifinal win over Mayo, was held out because of a tight back. The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA, topped a Class AAAA squad for the second straight game in the tourney.
Reid Gastner had 18 points for Lake City (8-1) while Jake Wohlers drained five 3-pointers, four in the second half, and finished with 17 points.
Josh Ola-Joseph led Osseo (4-4) with 15 points.
Mayo 84, Holmen, Wis. 65
The return of senior guard Mason Madsen had a positive impact on Mayo. Madsen was unable to play in the first round because he had two technical fouls in his previous outing. But he was back for the third-place game and he made four 3-pointers and tallied 19 points.
Gabe Madsen, Mason's twin brother, poured in 33 points and made seven of Mayo's 15 3-pointers as the Spartans claimed third in the bracket.
Mayo pulled away late in the first half and built a commanding 51-32 lead at the break. The Spartans (6-1) were 17-for-21 at the line.
Cale Hempke scored 27 points for Holmen (2-6).
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 68, Robbinsdale Cooper 60
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, a Class AA school, claimed the title by beating a bigger class school for the second straight game.
Blake Herber paced the Bulldogs with 26 points and he made 12 of 18 free throws. P-E-M (6-2) was 19-for-31 at the line while Cooper was 8-for-16.
Gunner Ramthun added 20 points for P-E-M.
Prince Appiah had 14 points to pace Cooper (4-3).
John Marshall 51, Columbia Heights 50
Lincoln Meister snapped a tie for John Marshall by hitting the first of two free throws with just under a second to play to lift Rockets to third place in the bracket.
Meister, a 6-8 senior forward, was a force all game long as he finished with 27 points, 16 in the first half.
Jacob Daing had seven of his nine points in the second half as the Rockets (3-4) rallied from a slim 25-22 deficit at the break.
Jordan Jones had 26 points to pace Columbia Heights (4-2).