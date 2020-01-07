FIRST REPORT
BOYS BASKETBALL
Final score: Century 75, Mayo 62
What happened: Century used a strong second half to earn the key Big Nine Conference victory. The host Panthers trailed 41-36 at the half before holding Mayo to 21 points in the second half on 7-for-32 shooting.
Game notes: Century had five players score in double figured with Jack Fisher scoring 18, Stephen Olander 14, Canon Tweed 13, Adam Deng 12 off the bench and Mark Leonard with 11.
Records: Century improves to 7-4, 6-2 in the Big Nine. Mayo drops to 7-2, 6-1 in the Big Nine.
Up next: Century plays at John Marshall on Friday. Mayo host Mankato East on Thursday.
TUESDAY’S STARS
Jack Fisher (Century) had 18 points and seven rebounds.
Stephen Olander (Century) had 14 points and six rebounds.
Adam Deng (Century) had 12 points off the bench and played strong defense on Mason Madsen.
Gabe Madsen (Mayo) had 28 points, 24 in the first half, and nine rebounds.
BOX SCORE
Century 75, Mayo 62
MAYO (62)
Gabe Madsen 28 P, 9 R, 5 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 5 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Makuei Riek 1 P, 1 R; Riek Riek 3 R; Andre Crockett 6 P; Brandon Koga 2 P, 2 R; Michael Sharp 6 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Mason Madsen 14 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT.
CENTURY (75)
Adam Deng 12 P, 2 R; Gabe Hanson 7 P, 9 R, 1 3-PT; Stephen Olander 14 P, 6 R; Mark Leonard 11 P, 7 R; Jack Fisher 18 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Canon Tweed 13 P, 7 R.
Halftime: MAYO 41, CENT 36.
Free throws: MAYO 10-12, CENT 21-39. Field goals: MAYO 21-66, CENT 26-51. Rebounds: MAYO 34, CENT 45. Turnovers: MAYO 10, CENT 11.
Three-point goals: MAYO 10-32, CENT 20-7.
