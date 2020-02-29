The Fillmore Central girls basketball team isn’t going to win many shooting competitions.
But those Falcons are going to win pretty much everything else on a basketball court.
Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium that was enough -- barely, it turned out -- for Fillmore Central to hang on and beat No. 6 seed Grand Meadow 43-41 in the Section 1A semifinals.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, the Falcons will take their aggressive and heavy effort style to the finals, where they will meet No. 1 seed Blooming Prairie. Fillmore Central takes with them a 21-8 record. Grand Meadow finished 18-10 overall.
The Falcons forced 16 first-half Grand Meadow turnovers and built a decisive 25-10 halftime lead. They upped that to 17 points with about 8 minutes left, before Grand Meadow finally solved Fillmore Central's trapping zone defense and went on a monstrous scoring run.
Grand Meadow had it trimmed all the way to a one-point game with 25 seconds left. But a late steal by Lauren Mensink finally nailed down the win for the Falcons.
Kandace Sikking and Kassidy Broadwater each had 12 points for Fillmore Central.
Riley Queensland led Grand Meadow with 14 points.
GRAND MEADOW (41)
Isabelle Olson 11 P, 3 3-PT; Riley Queensland 14 P, 7 R; Madison Hindt 3 P; Rylee Groom 6 P, 2 3-PT; River Landers 5 P, 8 R; Lexy Foster 2 P.
FILLMORE CENTRAL (43)
Kammry Broadwater 2 P; Kassidy Broadwater 12 P, 2 3-PT; Lauren Mensink 3 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Breitshprecher 7 P, 1 3-PT; Maddie Krage 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kelly Ristau 2 P; Kandace Sikkink 12 P.
Halftime: FC 25, GM 10.
Free throws: GM 4-10, FC 8-20.
Three-point goals: GM 5, FC 5.