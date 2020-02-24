Lake City went on a 10-0 scoring run to end the first half on Monday night and seemed in complete control midway through the second half against underdog Dover-Eyota.
But it didn't hold up. No. 7 seed D-E went on a wild scoring run to close the second half, forced overtime with a banked in 3-pointer from just behind the top of the key by Allison Thompson, then beat No. 2 seed and No. 8 ranked Lake City 70-62 in the quarterfinals of the Section 1AA girls basketball tournament at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Lake City had beaten D-E 70-60 earlier this season. The Tigers had also won 14 of its last 15 games.