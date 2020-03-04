Randolph senior Nick Drinken wasn't worried about reaching 1,000 points on Wednesday night. He was more concerned about advancing to the Section 1A semifinals in boys basketball.
The 6-foot-3 guard got to check off both of those milestones at Mayo Civic Auditorium, however, as he sparked the third-seed Rockets past No. 6 Lyle/Pacelli 68-57. Drinken needed 25 points coming into the game to reach 1,000 for his career, and he scored exactly 25 against L/P.
"I wasn't worried about it," Drinken said of reaching 1,000 points. "I knew I had one more game left."
Drinken's aggressive play in the first half set the stage for the Rockets. He scored 15 points in the first half when he excelled at driving and getting to the line. He was fouled shooting five times while driving in the half. He ended up shooting nine free throws and making six as Randolph took a 30-26 lead at the break.
"I felt my guy wasn't quick enough to withstand me going right almost every time so I just took it," Drinken said. "I'm not going to leave here knowing I didn't do everything in my power to come out with a win. So I started going to the hole."
L/P junior Cole Walter knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half when he scored 14 of his 22 points. The guard helped the Athletics build a 20-11 lead before Randolph, led by Drinken, closed the half with a 19-6 run. Drinken scored 11 of Randolph's first 13 points in that run.
"In the first half, I think his driving was one of the keys to turning this game around," Randolph coach Kent Otte said. "He was able to get to the bucket, get some and-ones or got fouled in the act (of shooting). ... Him driving allowed us to break things down and run other stuff."
Devon Schultz added two 3-pointers off the bench in the first half for Randolph.
Otte said it was a huge momentum lift for the Rockets to lead at the half.
Isaac Stoesz, a 6-foot-4 senior, was a strong inside force in the second half when he scored 12 of his 14 points for Randolph. Devon Schultz, who had 13 points off the bench, scored seven in the second half. Randolph made 13 of 22 shots in the second half and made four 3-pointers, two by Drinken.
"I give credit to our guys executing," Otte said. "We just ran what we wanted to do really, really well tonight."
L/P led briefly early in the second half. The game was tied at 34 when Drinken made a 3-pointer with 14:46 left and the Rockets never trailed again.
"I've been here before," Drinken said. "I kind of took it as my role, that I've got to lead."
Randolph mixed up its defense between a man-to-man and a zone and held Buay Koak to 10 points. The freshman entered the game averaging more than 19 points for L/P.
"We just didn't want to let him get rolling," Otte said.
"We did't attack against their zone," L/P coach Scott Koenigs said.
Third-seeded Randolph (22-6) will play No. 2 Hayfield in the section semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
No. 6 Lyle/Pacelli, which split two games with Randolph during the regular season, finishes the year 19-8.
Randolph 68, Lyle/Pacelli 57
No. 6 LYLE-PACELLI (57)
Zach Bollingberg 5 P, 1 3-PT; Cole Walter 22 P, 5 R, 6 3-PT; Sam Nelsen 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jed Nelson 9 P, 3 R; Buay Koak 10 P, 4 R; Mach Diang 4 P.
No. 3 RANDOLPH (68)
Dane Ehleringer 9 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Aj Weidner 5 P, 1 3-PT; Nick Drinken 25 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Devon Schultz 13 P, 3 3-PT; Isaac Stoesz 14 P, 8 R; Clay Nielsen 2 P, 5 R.
Halftime: RAND 30, LP 26.
Free throws: LP 7-10, RAND 17-25. Field goals: LP 21-41. RAN 22-48.
Three-point goals: LP 8, RAND 7. Rebounds: LP 20, RAN 31. Turnovers: LP 10, RAN 5.