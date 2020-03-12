MINNEAPOLIS -- This isn’t the way that the Fillmore Central basketball team ever dreamed that its season would end, their season cut two games short by a virus.
But this isn’t just any old sickness. It is COVID-19, an upper-respiratory illness that has left so much of the world paralyzed as it tries to combat it.
Thursday after having played in its school’s first-ever girls or boys state basketball tournament, the disease had the Falcons players in tears. The Minnesota State High School League had determined earlier in the day that no consolation-round games would be played on Friday or Saturday, and that just a sprinkling of fans would be allowed to attend the state semifinals and finals.
All of it was in an effort to not further spread the virus, which can be fatal.
What that meant to Fillmore Central was that its state tournament would last just one day. That was Thursday, with the Falcons losing 69-56 to No. 4-ranked Henning and thus being eliminated.
When the contest was done, the Falcons players were in tears. They wanted more, and so did their coach, Levi Olstad. He especially wanted it for the three seniors on this team, Kassidy Broadwater, Emma Breitsprecher and Kandace Sikkink. All of them are starters.
It wasn’t that Olstad didn’t understand the reasoning here. He did. But that didn’t make things any easier.
“There is a lot more to every-day life than basketball,” Olstad said. “But it is hard to tell three seniors and 18 girls on our team that worked so hard for this that they don’t deserve more ball games. I’m glad I didn’t have to make that decision. But we wanted more basketball.”
Breitsprecher, also a track and field star, wasn’t so sure the right decision was made to cancel games.
The senior noted that players were given instructions before their quarterfinal game about ways to protect themselves from the virus.
“I had no concern being on the court,” Breitsprecher said. “(COVID-19) doesn’t seem a reason to cancel games.”
The cancellations did get Breitsprecher’s attention, however. Not just because she was being denied an opportunity she’d coveted. But it brought the the disarray that is being caused by the virus home. Losing two games at the state tournament made the entire situation more painfully real.
“It really didn’t feel real to me before,” Breitsprecher said. “But when I heard what was going on with the tournament (with games being cancelled), it was more like, ‘wow, this is really happening.’ Because it was now affecting us.”