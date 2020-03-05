Fillmore Central is headed to its first state basketball tournament.
The Falcons earned the right with an all-round effort on Thursday in the Section One, Class A girls basketball tournament, beating No. 1 seed Blooming Prairie 69-56 at Mayo Civic Arena.
No. 2 seed Fillmore Central (22-8) got it done in all kinds of ways. That especially included its most typical weapon, its defense. The Falcons, with their vaunted trapping zone, forced 10 first-half Blooming Prairie turnovers and then created eight more after that.
Falcons center Kandace Sikkink had one of her top games of the season, with 25 points and nine rebounds. Emma Breitsprecher had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Blooming Prairie (21-6) was led by its center Megan Oswald with 23 points.
Fillmore Central also took advantage of some excellent 3-pointer shooting. The Falcons finished with six treys, four of them by junior guard Hope Sexton.
This story will be updated later tonight.
Fillmore Central 69, Fillmore Central 56
FILLMORE CENTRAL (69)
Kammry Broadwater 2 P; Kassidy Broadwater 7 P, 6 R; Hope Sexton 12 P, 4 3-PT; Lauren Mensink 7 P, 2 3-PT; Emma Breitsprecher 16 P, 10 R; Kandace Sikkink 25 P, 9 R.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE (56)
Maggie Bruns 5 P, 1 3-PT; Bobbie Bruns 9 P, 1 3-PT; Maya Lembke 3 P; Julia Worke 12 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Allison Krohnberg 4 P; Megan Oswald 23 P, 13 R.
Halftime: FC 36, BP 24.
Free throws: FC 15-24, BP 10-18.
Three-point goals: FC 6, BP 4.