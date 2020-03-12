MINNEAPOLIS -- It took Henning a while to figure out Fillmore Central's masterful trapping zone defense. But once the Hornets did, there wasn't much getting in their way.
Henning, ranked fourth and seeded third, rode a 12-2 scoring run to end the first half and then ran away with a 69-56 win in the Class A state girls basketball tournament quarterfinals at the University of Minnesota's Maturi Pavilion on Thursday.
It was Fillmore Central’s first taste of a state basketball tournament, as neither its girls or boys had ever been there before.
The Falcons had the feeling going in that they belonged after having knocked off No. 9-ranked Blooming Prairie in the Section 1A finals.
The Hornets, who struggled against Fillmore Central's zone defense to begin the game -- with a rash of turnovers -- had little trouble with it from the 6-minute mark of the first half on.
What helped carry Henning once it stopped turning it over was 3-point shooting. The Hornets hit five of them in the first half and finished the contest with eight treys. Megan Weber had six of those and totaled 29 points.
Fillmore Central's best offense came from Kassidy Broadwater and Kandace Sikkink. Broadwater, a senior guard, finished with 30 points. That included a 4-for-5 showing from 3-point distance. Sikkink, a senior center, had 11.
Fillmore Central made a spirited charge at Henning to close the game. with Broadwater leading the way.
The game was played with an angst-filled backdrop, with COVID-19 casting an ugly shadow on everything. It was decided Thursday that fans would be greatly limited from attending Friday's and Saturday's semifinals and finals, respectively, as a precaution against the disease. It was also determined that there would be no consolation-round games played either day.
That means Fillmore Central's season is over, with the Falcons ending 22-9 overall. Henning takes a 29-2 record into Friday's semis.