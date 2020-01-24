ROCHESTER – Mankato East coach Joe Madson had to do something differently. Madson’s Cougars were leading John Marshall 34-27 at the half, but John Marshall senior Jacob Daing was absolutely shredding them.
Daing had scored 18 of John Marshall’s 27 points in the first half to keep the Rockets within striking distance.
Madson tweaked his defense and installed some diamond-and-one pressure. He tabbed his son, Jax, to stick to Daing constantly.
Jax Madson was draped all over Daing in the second half, and John Marshall didn’t have a counter. Daing didn’t score in the second half.
Mankato East erupted with an 18-0, second half run and improved to 14-1 and 12-0 in Big Nine play with a 68-39 road victory.
John Marshall was without star center Lincoln Meister. Meister was stuck sitting next to the coaching staff nursing a knee injury.
The short-handed Rockets got 18 points from Doing, but Ty Tuckner was the only other John Marshall player to crack double digits. Tuckner finished with 13 points.
Jax Madson scored a game-high 18 points, but he had plenty of help. Jordan Merseth chipped in 13 points. BJ Omot and Pal Kueth both scored 11 points.
John Marshall dropped to 7-6 overall and 5-5 in Big Nine play.
Here are five takeaways from the game.
1. Injury to Lincoln Meister a crushing blow
John Marshall head coach Jim Daly confirmed that high-level senior center Lincoln Meister has a significant knee injury and will miss plenty of time.
Meister was widely considered as one of the top unsigned big men in Minnesota’s Class of 2020. Meister was averaging 22 points and nine rebounds per game, and it was clear as day that John Marshall could’ve used him Friday.
“It hurts to not have him, but it’s part of the game,” Daly said. “You feel bad for Linc because he’s put so much time in. And you feel bad for his teammates because they’ve been together for so many years. Especially senior year, you want to finish off on a positive note. It happens to everyone, unfortunately it happened to us. We’re not very deep yeah, it’s a big loss.”
Replacing a guy who scores 22 points per game isn’t easy at all, and John Marshall managed just 12 points in the entire second half. When Mankato East honed in on Jacob Daing, no other Rocket was able to really step up and take advantage.
Meister would’ve carried the load offensively, but JM also missed his rebounding and defense. Mankato East’s transition offense was terrific, but they also got easy buckets in the halfcourt.
With Meister and Daing, John Marshall would’ve had a chance to be very dangerous down the stretch. Now, JM will have to search for a new identity without their stud center.
2. Mankato East built for a state-title run
Mankato East didn’t play a flawless game on Friday. The Cougars made some careless decisions on the offensive end. They settled for some low-percentage shots. They couldn’t stop Daing in the first half.
But it’s easy to see why they are ranked No. 2 in Class 3A. They were locked-in defensively for most of the game, and they’re loaded with a ton of special athletes.
Then, offensively, it’s tough to pick your poison. 6-foot-4 junior guard Pal Kueth is a terrific athlete who possesses a tremendous feel for the game. Kueth can score from all over the court.
Joich Gong is long and athletic and can push it in transition really well. Jordan Merseth is a mercenary inside. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound forward can play bully-ball and then step out and drain jumpers from beyond the arc.
BJ Omot is another special athlete who can basically do everything. The 6-foot-5 sophomore has a chance to play at the next level if he keeps progressing.
Oh, and then there’s Jax Madson. He’s the straw that stirs the drink. If you want to stop Mankato East, you have to cut the head off the snake. John Marshall couldn’t do that. Madson has the mentality of a coach’s kid, except he also is a sniper from downtown.
They’re really good, and an undermanned John Marshall squad just happened to run into a buzzsaw at the wrong time.
Loaded Minnehaha Academy is No. 1 in Class 3A, and they’re loaded with national recruits, but Mankato East has the talent to bring home a state trophy too.
“Jax might Have led us in scoring but we had a number of guys in double figures,” Madson said. “They share it. I can think of number of possessions where we had a good shot and passed it up for a great shot. When guys buy into not caring about tier individual stats and that it’s about sharing it and being a good team, you can be really good. That second half, we really did that.”
3. Live-ball turnovers crush John Marshall’s upset bid
All turnovers are bad. But live-ball turnovers are the absolute worst. John Marshall trailed just 34-27 to start the second half to the No. 2 Cougars.
But they started the second half with three consecutive turnovers. That resulted in a quick 6-2 Mankato East spurt.
Madson swiped the ball away from Daing and got fouled in transition. After canning two free throws, he poked another steal away which led to an easy layup for Omot.
That gave Mankato East some momentum, and then it was basically over. Mankato East turned a 38-31 lead into a 56-31 lead in a blink of an eye.
Their defense was scintillating. After scoring 18 points in the first half, Daing couldn’t even get a shot off in the second half.
Why? Because the Mankato East pressure defense wouldn’t even let him touch the ball.
Omot finished with five steals and that was a big reason why he scored 11 points.
Mankato East was completely fine with guarding John Marshall’s ball handlers for all 94 feet. That just gave the Rockets fits.
There were multiple times where John Marshall couldn’t even get the ball into the paint. Dieng was the only player who could take anyone off the dribble and get to the rack.
And then the live-ball turnovers fueled Mankato’s second half hot streak.
“They’re obviously a great team,” Daly said. “We turned it over way too much. We have to learn from it.”
4. Mankato East’s defense on another level
Mankato East is allowing just 48.6 points per game through 15 games.
John Marshall’s execution throughout the first half was actually pretty good. They got plenty of high-low opportunities for Daing, and he converted most of his chances.
But in the second half, Mankato East brought out a diamond-and-one defense which put the clamps on Daing.
They held John Marshall to just 12 points in the entire second half.
“We’ve been really good defensively this year,” head coach Joe Madson said. “To hold a team to 12 points in the second half, that’s hard to do. Especially when you get a lead and you kind of let up. But our guys, they didn’t do that. We’ve given up the fewest points in 3A.”
Madson has done a terrific job of getting his entire team to buy-in on the defensive end. They all care about defense more than offense. And they use their defense to lead to easy opportunities in transition.
Plus, Madson is blessed with the depth to cycle in four or five high-quality weapons off the bench. Their bench gang of Grant Hermer, Dom Bangu, Brandon Schendel and Owen Atherton all played just as good or better defense than the starters.
“Guarding is something we can really do,” Madson said. “We move our feet, we get great ball pressure. Active kids. Not overly thick, big strong kids, but we have athletes who really know how to pressure.”
5. Daly's culture remains strong
Mankato East blew out John Marshall 72-43 in the second game of the season. John Marshall’s crew knew that the odds were stacked against them for the rematch without Meister.
But they didn’t give up.
They battled the No. 2 team in Class 3A tooth and nail for the entire first half.
Mankato East jumped out to a 14-7 lead after Madson nailed another 18-foot jumper, but the Rockets continued to fight back in the first half.
Daing showed how much of a competitor he is. He put the team on his back in the first half, but his teammates did a good job of finding him.
The John Marshall body language was also impressive too. They didn’t enter the game with slouched shoulders. The bench was into the game from the opening tap. They competed hard on both the offensive and defensive end.
Daly has his team in a good place mentally. They’ve been dealt a tough blow with the injury to their best player. A 29-point home loss is certainly frustrating, but it’s pretty clear that they’re not going down without a fight.
"It's frustrating," Daly said. "We have great kids who are working hard. I can do better too. But yeah it is frustrating because they care and they want to get better, but at the same time, when you turn it over so often, it’s hard."