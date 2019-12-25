5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE BOYS ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC
• Each of the 16 teams will play two games at Mayo Civic Center, one on Friday and one on Saturday. The boys field is chalked full of solid teams as 13 of the 16 having winning records.
• Three teams enter the tournament unbeaten in Mayo (5-0), St. Croix Prep (6-0) and Columbia Heights (4-0).
• Three teams enter ranked in the top 10 in the state in their respective class. All three ranked teams are in Class AA. Lake City is ranked No. 2, St. Croix Prep is ranked No. 5 and Stewartville is ranked No. 8. In what could be a marquee game on Friday, St. Croix Prep and Stewartville will meet in a battle of ranked teams. "It should be a good game," Stewartville coach Adam Girtman said. "They have some nice guards and some big posts that can shoot and play. It will be a real tough challenge for us."
• There are also a lot of talented individuals in the tournament. There are at least four future Division I college players from the area who will be playing in Mayo seniors, and twin brothers, 6-5 guard Gabe Madsen and 6-3 guard Mason Madsen (who have both signed with Cincinnati), Lake City 6-5 senior guard Nate Heise (Northern Iowa) and Stewartville 6-8 junior forward Will Tschetter (undeclared).
• John Marshall (2-3) has to brace for a fast-paced Robbinsdale Cooper (3-2) team in its opening game on Friday. Cooper has scored at least 100 points in all three of its wins. Mayo is also a very uptempo team and enters have scored at least 100 points in its last two games.
