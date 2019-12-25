Stewartville vs Lourdes Girls Basketball
Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby is the top-rated player in the Rotary Holiday Classic, which is Friday and Saturday at Mayo Civic Center.

 Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com

5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE GIRLS ROTARY HOLIDAY CLASSIC

• The highest regarded team in the tournament is likely No. 8 Class AAAA-ranked Rosemount. The Irish are 7-1 overall.

• The highest ranked team in the 16-team event is Lourdes, at No. 2 in Class AA. The Eagles are 7-1. Odds are they’ll face a tough Burnsville team in the second round.

• The top player in the tournament is Lourdes’ Alyssa Ustby. The 6-feet-1 University of North Carolina commit is ranked third among Minnesota seniors and is averaging 26 points per game.

• Southeastern Minnesota teams Lourdes, John Marshall (6-3), Mayo (4-3) and Lake City (8-2) are all formidable. Lake City is young but heavy with talent, including 5-11 guard Natalie Bremer who’s averaging 23 points per game.

• Lake City has a tough first-round matchup, taking on No. 8-ranked Rosemount. The winner plays the winner of JM vs. Totino-Grace. T-G is 4-5 overall.

-- Pat Ruff

