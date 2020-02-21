Century never could get a hot shooting hand and it cost it on Friday night as Austin beat the Panthers 58-56 in Big Nine Conference boys basketball action.
Austin built a 32-24 halftime lead, then had just enough to hang on.
The Packers, who moved to 16-4 in the league and 20-4 overall, were led by Teyghan Hovland and Okey Okey, each with 16 points. Agwa Nywesh added 13 points.
Mark Leonard kept up his strong play to end the season with 19 points and seven ebounds.
Century coach Jacob Vetter said his team did everything well except hit shots.
“We executed our defensive gameplan well throughout,” said Vetter, whose team fell to 14-6 in the Big Nine and 16-8 overall. “Our shots were not falling from the outside, and we fell to an early deficit. We made a good run midway through the second half to pull within a couple possessions. It came down late to a few possessions that didn't break our way.”
Austin 58, Century 56
AUSTIN (58)
Okey Okey 16 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Teyghan Hovland 16 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Pierre Lilly 4 R; Agwa Nywesh 13 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Moses Idris 8 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Victor Idris 5 P, 2 R; Lero Oman 4 R.
CENTURY (56)
Carter Proud 6 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Gabe Hanson 10 P, 7 R, 3 3-PT; Stephen Olander 5 R; Mark Leonard 19 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Jack Fisher 9 P, 7 R; Canon Tweed 8 P, 5 R; Peter Lynch 4 P, 1 R.
Halftime: AUS 32, CENT 24.
Free throws: AUS 13-19, CENT 13-21.
Three-point goals: AUS 7, CENT 5.
MADSEN TWINS POST IDENTICAL NUMBERS
Albert Lea made a serious game of it, but Mayo got past the Tigers 79-71 on Senior Night at McNish Gymnasium in Big Nine Conference boys basketball Friday.
Mayo moved to 16-4 in the conference and 18-6 overall. The Tigers are 10-10, 11-11.
“Albert Lea makes things extremely difficult on both ends with their length and size,” Mayo coach Luke Madsen said. “It was a nice to get a win in front of the home crowd on Senior Night.”
Twin brothers Mason and Gabe Madsen put together twin numbers, each scoring 25 points, grabbing nine rebounds and hitting five 3-pointers.
Riek Riek had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Andre Crockett had 10 points with three 3-pointers.
Mayo led 42-21 at intermission.
Mayo 79, Albert Lea 71
ALBERT LEA (41)
Javarus Mucha Owens 25 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Koby Hendrickson 17 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT; Andrew Willner 6 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT; Logan Howe 2 P; Chay Guen 17 P, 15 R; Connor Veldman 4 P, 2 R.
MAYO (79)
Gabe Madsen 25 P, 9 R, 5 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 3 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Makuei Riek 1 R; Asa Cummings 3 R; Daniel Young 2 R; Riek Riek 12 P, 10 R, 2 3-PT; Andre Crockett 10 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Michael Sharp 4 P, 2 R; Mason Madsen 25 P, 9 R, 5 3-PT.
Halftime: MAYO 42, AL 31.
Free throws: AL 14-18, MAYO 9-12.
Three-point goals: AL 5, MAYO 15.
LAKE CITY TOO MUCH FOR EAGLES
Lake City finished the first half on a 19-9 run and beat Lourdes 78-60 in Hiawatha Valley League play.
The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, got another big game from Nate Heise with 30 points. Jake Wohlers had 15 and Justin Wohlers 14.
Lourdes finished its regular season 9-6 in the HVL and 14-11 overall. Lake City is 14-0 in the HVL and 23-2 overall. It plays Stewartville on Saturday in the HVL championship game.
Colin Meade had a team-high 22 points and nine rebounds for Lourdes. Ethan Sailer added 13 points and Trevor Gruguson 11 points.
Lake City 78, Lourdes 60
LAKE CITY (38)
Nate Heise 30 P, 1 3-PT; Jake Wohlers 15 P, 5 3-PT; Andrew Green 3 P, 1 3-PT; Justin Wohlers 14 P, 3 3-PT; Carson Matzke 10 P, 2 3-PT; Brady Schurhammer 2 P; Reid Gastner 4 P.
LOURDES (32)
Trevor Greguson 11 P, 3 3-PT; Austin Loeslie 5 P, 1 3-PT; Lado Lowala 2 P; Colin Meade 22 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT; Ethan Sailer 13 P, 4 R; Peyton Dunham 7 P, 3 R.
Halftime: LC 40, LOUR 28.
Free throws: LC 14-21, LOUR 6-8.
Three-point goals: LC 12, LOUR 6.
SCHAEFFER DOES IT AGAIN
Schaeffer Academy picked up its 21st win of the season, beating Blake 65-40 in non-conference play.
Luke Kottom had a huge game for the 21-5 Lions, scoring 28 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Isaiah Lahr added 14 points.
Schaeffer hit 10 of 11 free throws and led 26-18 at halfitme.
Blake slipped to 17-6 overall.
Schaeffer Academy 65, Blake 40
BLAKE (40)
No stats submitted.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (65)
Luke Bothun 3 P, 1 3-PT; Nic Sanger 4 P; Adam Rector 2 P; Isaiah Lahr 14 P, 1 3-PT; Aidan Kluth 4 P; Ebube Mordi 2 P; Ben Merry 8 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Kottom 28 P, 14 R.
Halftime: SA 26, BLA 18.
Free throws: BLA 1-5, SA 10-11.
Three-point goals: BLA 0, SA 3.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Kasson-Mantorville 55, Triton 53
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (55)
Jace Bigelow 9 P; Jordan Kern 7 P, 2 3-PT; Jerron Sandeno 8 P; Easton Knoll 7 P, 1 3-PT; Camden Holecek 8 P; Jordan Klepel 10 P, 2 3-PT; Alex Jennissen 6 P.
TRITON (53)
Austin Melder 2 P; Parker Boe 2 P; Derek Lilledahl 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jay Yankowiak 2 P; Owen Petersohn 8 P; Haevan Quimby 13 P, 1 3-PT; Braxton Munnikhuysen 19 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Kruckeburg 4 P.
Halftime: TRI 21, KM 20.
Free throws: KM 14-18, TRI 10-17.
Three-point goals: KM 5, TRI 3.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
St. Charles 85, Chatfield 62
ST. CHARLES (85)
Drew Maloney 23 P, 3 3-PT; Kooper Vaughn 17 P, 3 3-PT; Tyler Gransee 2 P; Sam Lewis 2 P; Chase Walters 17 P, 2 3-PT; William Davidson 15 P, 5 3-PT; Harper Schaber 2 P; David Hanson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Linderbaum 4 P.
CHATFIELD (62)
Reid Johnson 27 P, 6 3-PT; Landon Bance 6 P, 2 3-PT; Ben Fretland 7 P, 1 3-PT; Chance Backer 5 P; David Castleberg 7 P; Henry Gathje 2 P; Austin Koengis 2 P; Ethan Ruskell 2 P; Sam Backer 2 P; Sam Stevens 2 P.
Halftime: STC 36, CHAT 26.
Free throws: STC 9-14, CHAT 15-22.
Three-point goals: STC 14, CHAT 9.
Notes: St. Charles is 19-7, Chatfield 9-16.
Dover-Eyota 74, Southland 65
SOUTHLAND (65)
Reece Tapp 11 P, 4 3-PT; Nicholas Boe 10 P, 2 3-PT; Harrison Hanna 3 P, 1 3-PT; Daniel Boe 12 P; Matt Mueller 7 P, 2 3-PT; Eli Wolff 11 P, 3 3-PT; Carter Schmitz 8 P; Brendan Kennedy 3 P, 1 3-PT.
DOVER-EYOTA (74)
Noah Rice 3 P; Logan Riley 16 P, 1 3-PT; Corey Franklin 3 P, 1 3-PT; Blake Blattner 8 P; Landon DeMuth 8 P, 2 3-PT; Jamison Dahl 6 P, 2 3-PT; Brady Williams 28 P, 1 3-PT; Bobby Mason 2 P.
Halftime: SOUTH 36, DE 35.
Free throws: SOUTH 8-20, DE 13-26.
Three-point goals: SOUTH 13, DE 7.