NORTHFIELD -- Century used another balanced scoring attack to turn back Northfield 76-61 in Big Nine Conference boys basketball on Friday.
The Panthers had four players score in double figures and three others scored either seven or eight points.
"It was just well-balanced scoring on our part," Century coach Jacob Vetter said. "For us, this is what we want to do, have about four or five guys be a threat for us and be a well-balanced team."
Vetter said Mark Leonard and Canon Tweed were solid scoring threats inside, which opened up the outside game for the Panthers. Leonard finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and six steals while Tweed had 13 points and seven rebounds.
"Mark and Canon were able to finish down low for us," Vetter said. "Mark Leonard had a terrific game."
Stephen Olander hit a trio of 3-pointers and had 11 points for Century while Jack Fisher had a strong overall game with 10 points, eight assists and five rebounds.
Karsten Clay had 18 points for Northfield (6-12, 5-9 Big Nine).
Century (13-5, 11-3 Big Nine) has now won four straight. The Panthers play at Faribault on Tuesday.
Century 76, Northfield 61
CENTURY (76)
RJ Saar 2 P; Carter Proud 2 P; Gabe Hanson 7 P, 2 3-PT; Stephen Olander 11 P, 3 3-PT; Mark Leonard 14 P, 11 R, 6 S; Jack Fisher 10 P, 5 R, 8 A, 1 3-PT; Canon Tweed 13 P, 7 R; Jaden Wysocki 6 P; Peter Lynch 3 P; Daunte Grafe 8 P, 2 3-PT.
NORTHFIELD (61)
Ryan Hegland 2 P; Karsten Clay 18 P, 2 3-PT; Thomas Roethler 11 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Labenski 2 P; Kip Schetnan 15 P, 3 3-PT; Anders Larson 2 P; Alex Organ 11 P.
Halftime: CENT 34, NFLD 23.
Free throws: CENT 10-16, NFLD 13-18.
Three-point goals: CENT 8, NFLD 6.
GABE MADSEN SCORES 38 IN MAYO WIN
Gabe Madsen had 38 points and 10 rebounds as Mayo defeated Faribault 71-55 in Big Nine Conference boys basketball on Friday.
Mason Madsen was the only other Mayo player in double figures. He had 10 points and also chipped in with five rebounds and seven assists.
The visiting Falcons came in just 2-13, 1-12 in the Big Nine, but they gave Mayo a tough game.
"Faribault came out and competed at a high level," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said. "They made things difficult for us on both ends. We were able to push through and get the job done."
Mayo did have 10 players score in the game. Mo Hammadelniel added nine points.
The Spartans improve to 11-5 overall, 10-3 in the Big Nine.
Mayo 71, Faribault 55
FARIBAULT (55)
Aqbal Abdullahi 3 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Maverick Jeanes 2 R; John Palmer 23 P, 3 R, 7 3-PT; Hunter Nelson 2 R; Alex Gardner 1 R; Evan Larson 6 P, 4 R; Abdimutalib Abdullahi 13 P, 4 R; Nick Ehlers 3 P, 2 R; Alex Sullivan 3 P; Alex Leet 2 P.
MAYO (71)
Gabe Madsen 38 P, 10 R, 2 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 9 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Makuei Riek 5 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Asa Cummings 2 R; Michael Wiltgen 2 R; Riek Riek 2 P, 4 R; Andre Crockett 5 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Brandon Koga 2 R; Mustafa Aweys 2 P, 2 R; Mason Madsen 10 P, 5 R, 7 A, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: MAYO 34, FAR 25.
Free throws: FAR 6-9, MAYO 4-8.
Three-point goals: FAR 8, MAYO 7.
TSCHETTER SCORES 40 AS STEWARTVILLE SINKS LOURDES
STEWARTVILLE -- Will Tschetter, one of the top scorers in the state, poured in 40 points as Stewartville defeated Lourdes 61-44 in Hiawatha Valley League boys basketball on Friday.
Tschetter added 13 rebounds and was also 14-for-18 at the line. Nolan Stier added eight points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals for the Tigers.
Stewartville, ranked No. 8 in the state in Class AA, bounced back from a home loss on Tuesday against No. 3 Lake City. The host Tigers led 30-18 at the half and were a solid 21-for-25 at the line.
The Tigers also had a strong defensive effort and held Colin Meade, Lourdes' top scorer, to nine points. Peyton Dunham led the Eagles with 10 points.
The win improves Stewartville to 15-4, 9-1 in the HVL Gold Division. Lourdes drops to 10-8, 5-4 in the HVL Gold Division.
Stewartville 61, Lourdes 44
LOURDES (44)
Trevor Greguson 8 P, 2 3-PT; Austin Loeslie 6 P, 2 3-PT; Lado Lowala 1 P; Devin Cruz 3 P; Kyle Weinschenk 3 P, 1 3-PT; Oliver Adamson 1 P; Colin Meade 9 P; Ethan Sailer 3 P; Peyton Dunham 10 P.
STEWARTVILLE (61)
Nolan Stier 8 P, 5 R, 6 A, 5 S, 1 3-PT; Kaleb Hellickson 2 P; Bradon Holschlag 3 P; Trent Einertson 2 P; Bode Mayer 4 P; Eli Klavetter 2 P; Will Tschetter 40 P, 13 R, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: STEW 30, LOUR 18.
Free throws: LOUR 8-21, STEW 21-25.
Three-point goals: LOUR 5, STEW 3.
SCHAEFFER POSTS LOW-SCORING WIN
SPRING GROVE -- Schaeffer Academy ran its Southeast Conference record to 10-2 with a low-scoring 34-31 road win over Spring Grove on Friday.
Schaeffer (15-4 overall) trailed 23-22 at the half and then outscored Spring Grove by a modest 12-8 margin over the final 18 minutes.
Luke Kottom paced Schaeffer with 15 points.
Caden Grinde had 11 points to lead Spring Grove (9-9, 6-5 SEC).
Schaeffer Academy 34, Spring Grove 31
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (34)
Luke Bothun 2 P; Isaiah Lahr 4 P; Ebube Mordi 8 P; Ben Merry 5 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Kottom 15 P.
SPRING GROVE (31)
Caleb Nerstad 9 P; Caden Grinde 11 P; John Koch 5 P; Carson Gerard 2 P; Kyle Hagen 2 P; Eli Solum 2 P.
Halftime: SG 23, SA 22.
Free throws: SA 9-12, SG 7-11.
Three-point goals: SA 1, SG 0.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 73, Triton 56
TRITON (56)
Austin Melder 3 P, 1 3-PT; Parker Boe 4 P; Derek Lilledahl 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jay Yankowiak 12 P, 1 3-PT; Owen Petersohn 18 P, 2 3-PT; Haevan Quimby 13 P; Braxton Munnikhuysen 3 P.
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (73)
Anthony Cylkowski 8 P, 1 3-PT; Willie Holm III 26 P; Zach Hutton 27 P, 2 3-PT; Tanner Gates 4 P; Landen Chandler 4 P; Josh Hutton 4 P.
Halftime: TRI 33, ZM 32.
Free throws: TRI 8-10, ZM 10-13.
Three-point goals: TRI 5, ZM 3.
Pine Island 49, Byron 45
BYRON (45)
Jake Braaten 11 P; Isaac Dearborn 2 P; Easton Hulke 15 P, 1 3-PT; Ahjany Lee 4 P, 10 R; Jaxon Marine 7 P, 7 R; Trent DeCook 6 P, 1 3-PT.
PINE ISLAND (49)
Caleb Henderson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Connor Bailey 16 P, 3 3-PT; Max Owen 11 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT; Johnny Bauer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Dylan Holzer 2 P; Carter O'Reilly 8 P, 7 R.
Halftime: PI 31, BYR 22.
Free throws: BYR 6-11, PI 11-14.
Three-point goals: BYR 2, PI 6.
Notes: Pine Island improves to 12-6, 6-4 in the HVL. Byron drops to 9-8, 4-5 in the HVL.
Cannon Falls 67, Kasson-Mantorville 52
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (52)
Jace Bigelow 20 P, 2 3-PT; Jordan Kern 3 P, 1 3-PT; Camden Holecek 4 P; Tyler Wohlfiel 14 P, 4 3-PT; Jordan Klepel 5 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Jennissen 4 P; Jake Hallstrom 2 P.
CANNON FALLS (67)
Marcus Banks 14 P, 2 3-PT; Rhett Schaefer 13 P; Grant Mech 6 P; Drew Otte 18 P, 3 3-PT; Luke Sjoquist 16 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: CF 41, KM 27.
Free throws: KM 2-2, CF 16-20.
Three-point goals: KM 8, CF 7.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
St. Charles 83, Chatfield 65
ST. CHARLES (83)
Drew Maloney 19 P, 2 3-PT; Kooper Vaughn 34 P, 8 3-PT; Tyler Gransee 8 P, 2 3-PT; Sam Lewis 5 P; Chase Walters 14 P, 2 3-PT; David Hanson 3 P, 1 3-PT.
CHATFIELD (65)
Reid Johnson 20 P, 2 3-PT; Cole Johnson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Landon Bance 12 P, 3 3-PT; Masyn Remme 2 P; David Castleberg 25 P; Henry Gathje 3 P.
Halftime: STC 42, CHAT 34.
Free throws: STC 8-10, CHAT 11-17.
Three-point goals: STC 15, CHAT 6.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 43
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (67)
Gunner Ramthun 3 P; Luke Stevens 17 P, 2 3-PT; Conner Schumacher 4 P; Peyton Schumacher 9 P, 1 3-PT; Blake Herber 17 P; Jordan Zabel 6 P, 2 3-PT; Kaden Lamb 2 P; Sam Schultz 7 P; Isaac Rott 2 P.
WABASHA-KELLOGG (43)
Alex Avilez 9 P; Luke Bergan 4 P; Max Bergan 7 P; Taariq Bouissardane 14 P, 4 3-PT; Max Kuntz 7 P, 1 3-PT; Kedron Reimers 2 P.
Halftime: PEM 37, WK 23.
Free throws: PEM 20-25, WK 8-12.
Three-point goals: PEM 5, WK 5.
Rushford-Peterson 64, Fillmore Central 43
RUSHFORD-PETERSON (64)
Malachi Bunke 12 P, 4 3-PT; Grady Hengel 10 P, 2 3-PT; Andrew Hoiness 4 P; Luke O'Hare 22 P, 3 3-PT; Justin Ruberg 12 P; Ben Wieser 4 P.
FILLMORE CENTRAL (43)
Cory Brown 2 P; Zach Haugerud 12 P; Haidyn Gunderson 7 P; Mason Berg 2 P; Carson Kiehne 18 P; Grant Kennedy 2 P.
Halftime: RP 40, FC 20.
Free throws: RP 8-9, FC 6-8.
Three-point goals: RP 9, FC 0.
SOUTHEAST CONFERNCE
Grand Meadow 66, Glenville-Emmons 53
GLENVILLE-EMMONS (53)
Colin Oeltjenbruns 13 P, 2 3-PT; Dawson Dahlum 20 P, 2 3-PT; Dillon Jacobsen 11 P, 3 3-PT; Dylan Gerber 2 P; Kaden Ellingson 6 P; Cai Nelson 1 P.
GRAND MEADOW (66)
Ben Kraft 10 P; Zac Hoffman 2 P; Evan Oehlke 2 P; Blake Ludemann 2 P; Ethan Lane 4 P; Colt Landers 40 P, 10 3-PT; Ethan Gilbert 2 P; Ryan Hinz 2 P; John Baldus 2 P.
Halftime: GM 31, GE 30.
Free throws: GE 8-10, GM 0-0.
Three-point goals: GE 7, GM 10.
Notes: G-E drops to 2-17. Grand Meadow improves to 15-5.
Randolph 93, LeRoy-Ostrander 43
LEROY-OSTRANDER (43)
Andrew Lohuis 3 P, 1 3-PT; Chase Johnson 2 P; Dakota Stoopes 4 P, 1 3-PT; Riley Olson 17 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Collier 2 P; Tanner Olson 12 P; Levi Royston 4 P.
RANDOLPH (93)
Dane Ehleringer 6 P, 1 3-PT; Aj Weidner 9 P, 3 3-PT; Nick Drinken 8 P; Jacob Weckop 3 P, 1 3-PT; Devon Schultz 21 P, 6 3-PT; Nathan Weckop 2 P; Alec Otte 2 P; Alex Whitson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kaven Blonigen 2 P; Tyson Cooreman 6 P; Isaac Stoesz 15 P; Clay Nielsen 12 P.
Halftime: RAND 58, LO 29.
Free throws: LO 11-19, RAND 7-11.
Three-point goals: LO 3, RAND 12.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Blooming Prairie 70, NRHEG 34
BLOOMING PRAIRIE (70)
Boone Carlson 1 P; Jarrett Larson 6 P; Isaac Ille 2 P; Zach Archer 12 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Miller 2 P; Karson Vigeland 8 P, 1 3-PT; Parker Vaith 6 P, 1 R; Kaden Thomas 8 P; Zach Weber 5 P; Gabe Hagen 11 P; Drew Kittelson 9 P.
NEW RICHLAND-HARTLAND-ELLENDALE-GENEVA (34)
Kordell Schlaak 2 P; Porter Peterson 4 P; Lonnie Wilson 6 P; Blake Ihrke 4 P; Ashton Johnson 3 P; Tory Christenson 7 P; Tyrone Wilson 8 P.
Halftime: BP 42, NRHEG 15.
Free throws: BP 17-28, NRHEG 0-3.
Three-point goals: BP 2, NRHEG 0.
NON-CONFERENCE
Goodhue 56, Lanesboro 34
LANESBORO (34)
JT Rein 4 P; John Prestemon 10 P; Carter Clarke 2 P; Ben Snyder 2 P; Sawyer Johnson 11 P; Seth Semmen 1 P; Ryan Holmen 4 P.
GOODHUE (56)
Dwight Wojcik 2 P; Will Opsahl 7 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 5 P; Tyson Christensen 2 P; Sam Opsahl 2 P; Jason Gorman 12 P; Dayne Wojcikl 7 P; Conor O'Reilly 7 P; Sam Peterson 12 P.
Halftime: GOOD 28, LANE 15.
Free throws: LANE 1-6, GOOD 9-14.
Three-point goals: LANE 0, GOOD 1.