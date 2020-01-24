EIGHT-DAY BREAK NO PROBLEM FOR MAYO
Mayo shook off the rust of an eight-day layoff and toppled Mankato West 67-54 in Big Nine Conference boys basketball on Friday night.
The host Spartans led 30-25 at the break and pulled away in the second half.
"Mankato West played physical all night," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said. "Their coach did a nice job getting them prepared for tonight's matchup."
Mason Madsen paced Mayo with 24 points while Gabe Madsen and Michael Sharp both had double-doubles. Gabe Madsen had 21 points and 12 rebounds while Sharp had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Riek Riek added six rebounds as Mayo controlled the boards.
The Spartans are now 10-3 and remain in second in the Big Nine with a 9-2 mark. West drops to 6-9, 4-7 in the Big Nine.
Mayo 67, Mankato West 54
MANKATO WEST (54)
Buom Jock 11 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Tyler Makela 9 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Mason Ellwein 2 R; Mehki Collins 18 P, 7 R, 2 3-PT; Martez Redeaux 16 P, 15 R; Louis Magers 1 R; Jack Raverty 2 R.
MAYO (67)
Gabe Madsen 21 P, 12 R, 4 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Asa Cummings 2 R; Daniel Young 3 P, 3 R; Riek Riek 6 R; Andre Crockett 5 R; Brandon Koga 2 P, 2 R; Michael Sharp 14 P, 10 R, 2 3-PT; Mason Madsen 24 P, 2 R, 3 3-PT.
Halftime: MAYO 30, WEST 25.
Free throws: WEST 2-5, MAYO 9-14.
Three-point goals: WEST 4, MAYO 10.
KOTTOM, SANGER SPARKS SCHAEFFER
Luke Kottom and Nic Sanger both had double-doubles as Schaeffer Academy continued its winning ways with an easy 68-38 win over struggling Glenville-Emmons on Friday in Southeast Conference boys basketball.
Kottom had 23 points and 12 rebounds while Sanger had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Isaiah Lahr chipped in with 10 points for the Lions.
Dawson Dahlum drilled five 3-pointers and scored 23 points for G-E (1-15).
Schaeffer, which led 34-13 at the half, improves to 14-2 overall.
Schaeffer Academy 68, Glenville-Emmons 38
GLENVILLE-EMMONS (38)
Colin Oeltjenbruns 7 P, 1 3-PT; Dawson Dahlum 23 P, 5 3-PT; Kyler Quimby 2 P; Dylan Gerber 4 P; Brandon Espe 2 P.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (68)
Luke Bothun 2 P; Nic Sanger 19 P, 11 R, 3 3-PT; Isaiah Lahr 10 P, 1 3-PT; David Choung 4 P; Ebube Mordi 8 P, 2 3-PT; Ben Merry 2 P; Luke Kottom 23 P, 12 R.
Halftime: SA 34, GE 13.
Free throws: GE 6-8, SA 4-8.
Three-point goals: GE 6, SA 6.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
GOODHUE TAKES DOWN LOURDES
GOODHUE -- Goodhue continued its strong play on Friday with a 62-56 win over Lourdes in Hiawatha Valley League boys basketball.
The Wildcats won their third straight game to improve to 12-3 overall and 5-3 in the HVL.
Will Opsahl hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 16 points to spark Goodue while Dayne Wojcik added 15 points.
The game was close much of the way. Lourdes led 20-18 at the half before Goodhue rallied over the final 18 minutes.
Colin Meade scored a game-high 21 points to pace Lourdes and Peyton Dunham chipped in with 11.
Both teams struggled at the line. Lourdes made 5 of 6 free throws and Goodhue was 10-for-21.
The loss drops Lourdes to 9-7, 4-4 in the HVL.
Goodhue 62, Lourdes 56
LOURDES (56)
Robbie Haedt 2 P; Trevor Greguson 9 P, 3 3-PT; Austin Loeslie 6 P, 2 3-PT; JT Cafarella 6 P; Colin Meade 21 P; Ethan Sailer 1 P; Peyton Dunham 11 P.
GOODHUE (62)
Dayne Wojcik 15 P; Will Opsahl 16 P, 3 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 7 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Opsahl 8 P, 1 3-PT; Jason Gorman 7 P, 1 3-PT; Conor O'Reilly 7 P; Sam Peterson 2 P.
Halftime: LOUR 20, GOOD 18.
Free throws: LOUR 5-13, GOOD 10-21.
Three-point goals: LOUR 5, GOOD 6.
Byron 65, Kasson-Mantorville 51
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (51)
Carter Nelson 4 P; Jace Bigelow 11 P, 1 3-PT; Jordan Kern 15 P, 3 3-PT; Easton Knoll 9 P, 2 3-PT; Camden Holecek 3 P; Tyler Wohlfiel 2 P; Jordan Klepel 2 P; Alex Jennissen 5 P.
BYRON (65)
Jake Braaten 20 P, 1 3-PT; Travis Underwood 5 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Dearborn 5 P; Easton Hulke 10 P, 1 3-PT; Ahjany Lee 9 P; Jaxon Marine 10 P; Trent DeCook 6 P.
Halftime: KM 32, BYR 29.
Free throws: KM 7-14, BYR 12-17.
Three-point goals: KM 6, BYR 3.
Notes: Byron improves to 9-7, 4-4 in the HVL. K-M drops to 7-8, 2-5 in the HVL.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Lanesboro 49, Kingsland 46
KINGSLAND (46)
Walker Erdman 15 P; Zachary Hauser 8 P; William Jahn 3 P; Nathan Lund 5 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Howard 5 P, 1 3-PT; Reed Merkel 8 P; Brady Musel 2 P.
LANESBORO (49)
JT Rein 8 P; John Prestemon 13 P, 2 3-PT; Ben Eversole 3 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Clarke 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sawyer Johnson 12 P, 2 3-PT; Ryan Holmen 8 P.
Halftime: KING 29, LANE 29.
Free throws: KING 14-25, LANE 9-16.
Three-point goals: KING 2, LANE 6.
Spring Grove 65, LeRoy-Ostrander 30
LEROY-OSTRANDER (30)
Chase Johnson 4 P, 1 3-PT; Dakota Stoopes 3 P, 1 3-PT; Riley Olson 14 P; Tanner Olson 4 P; Levi Royston 5 P, 1 3-PT.
SPRING GROVE (65)
Caleb Nerstad 17 P; Reid Bjerke 2 P; Caden Grinde 16 P, 1 3-PT; Hunter Holland 2 P; John Koch 19 P; Carson Gerard 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kyle Hagen 4 P.
Halftime: SG 28, LO 14.
Free throws: LO 7-9, SG 7-14.
Three-point goals: LO 3, SG 2.
Notes: Spring Grove is 8-8 overall, 6-4 in the SEC. L-O drops to 7-10, 5-7 in the SEC.
Grand Meadow 77, Mabel-Canton 30
GRAND MEADOW (77)
Taylor Glynn 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ben Kraft 8 P; Zac Hoffman 4 P; Haden Chandler 4 P; Evan Oehlke 11 P; Mason Geier 3 P, 1 3-PT; Blake Ludemann 2 P; Ethan Lane 6 P; Colt Landers 11 P, 1 3-PT; Jay Baldus 2 P; Ethan Gilbert 7 P; Ryan Hinz 4 P; John Baldus 8 P, 2 3-PT; Roman Warmka 2 P.
MABEL-CANTON (30)
Ethan Underbakke 2 P; Jaymeson Tollefsrud 3 P, 1 3-PT; Cayden Tollefsrud 4 P; Gavin Johnson 12 P; Dawson Wilder 4 P; Reid Crawford 3 P, 1 3-PT; Daylon Jacobsen 2 P.
Halftime: GM 48, MC 14.
Free throws: GM 4-8, MC 0-1.
Three-point goals: GM 5, MC 2.
NON-CONFERENCE
La Crescent 60, Stewartville 53
LA CRESCENT (60)
Cody Kowalski 10 P, 3 3-PT; Mason Bills 3 P, 1 3-PT; Camron Manske 3 P, 1 3-PT; Mitchell Dryden 1 P; Isaac Petersen 5 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Todd 20 P, 1 3-PT; Josh Kerska 5 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Schwartzhoff 13 P.
STEWARTVILLE (53)
Nolan Stier 14 P, 3 3-PT; Bradon Holschlag 6 P, 2 3-PT; Bode Mayer 3 P; Will Tschetter 30 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: LAC 33, STEW 29.
Free throws: LAC 8-13, STEW 11-13.
Three-point goals: LAC 8, STEW 6.