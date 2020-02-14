Mayo avenged a loss against Century earlier in the season as the Spartans played a strong first half to post an 84-74 victory at home Friday in Big Nine Conference boys basketball.
Century had beaten Mayo 75-62 back on Jan. 7. But this time the surging Spartans bolted to a 41-27 lead at the half on their way to victory.
Twins Mason and Gabe Madsen combined to score 55 points and make eight 3-pointers for Mayo. Mason Madsen led the way with 29 points and he had six rebounds. Gabe Madsen had 26 points, a whopping 18 rebounds and drained five 3-pointers.
Michael Sharp chipped in with 13 points for Mayo, which has now won seven straight games.
"Coach (Jacob) Vetter's kids always compete at a high level," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said. "They are tough to match-up with because they share the ball so well as a group. It was nice to get a win in front of the home crowd tonight."
Guard Jack Fisher had a huge game for Century. The senior had a season-high 30 points and pulled down six rebounds. Mark Leonard had 15 points and five rebounds.
Both teams were stellar at the line. Mayo made 20 of 24 free throws and Century was 11-for-12.
The win keeps Mayo in second play in the Big Nine at 15-3 and it is 17-5 overall. Century drops to 15-7, 13-5 in the Big Nine.
Mayo 84, Century 74
CENTURY (74)
Carter Proud 6 P, 1 3-PT; Gabe Hanson 6 P, 2 3-PT; Stephen Olander 9 P, 1 3-PT; Mark Leonard 15 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Jack Fisher 30 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Canon Tweed 8 P, 6 R; Peter Lynch 3 R.
MAYO (84)
Gabe Madsen 26 P, 18 R, 5 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 6 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Asa Cummings 6 R; Daniel Young 4 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Riek Riek 2 P, 2 R; Andre Crockett 4 P, 1 R; Michael Sharp 13 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Mason Madsen 29 P, 6 R, 3 3-PT.
Halftime: MAYO 41, CENT 27.
Free throws: CENT 11-12, MAYO 20-24.
Three-point goals: CENT 7, MAYO 12.
BALANCED LOURDES TOPS BOMBERS
Lourdes had great balance with five players in double figures in a 69-60 home victory over Cannon Falls in Hiawatha Valley League play on Friday.
Colin Meade paced the Eagles with 19 points and eight rebounds and the 6-foot-6 forward drained a trio of 3-pointers. Ethan Sailer and JT Cafarella both scored 12 points for Lourdes. Petyon Dunham just missed a triple-double as he had 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and Trevor Greguson also collected 10 points.
Lourdes (13-10, 8-5 HVL) held a narrow 24-23 lead at the break before extending the lead over the final 18 minutes.
Drew Otte scored a game-high 22 points and Luke Sjoquist added 14 points for Cannon Falls (14-9 and 5-8 HVL).
Lourdes 69, Cannon Falls 60
CANNON FALLS (60)
Marcus Banks 11 P, 1 3-PT; Rhett Schaefer 4 P; Grant Mech 2 P; Drew Otte 22 P, 4 3-PT; Luke Sjoquist 14 P, 3 3-PT; Camden Dicke 3 P; Jack Dommeyer 4 P.
LOURDES (69)
Robbie Haedt 3 P, 1 3-PT; Trevor Greguson 10 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; JT Cafarella 12 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Colin Meade 19 P, 8 R, 3 3-PT; Ethan Sailer 12 P, 6 R; Peyton Dunham 10 P, 12 R; Max Colby 3 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: LOUR 24, CF 23.
Free throws: CF 15-26, LOUR 10-22.
Three-point goals: CF 8, LOUR 9.
SCHAEFFER IMPROVES TO 19-4
Luke Kottom had 23 points and was a monster on the board with 19 rebounds as Schaeffer Academy posted a 67-52 home victory over Houston in Southeast Conference play.
Nic Sanger paced Schaeffer with 27 points and hit made a trio of 3-pointers as the Lions improved to 19-4 on the season.
Both teams were strong at the line as Schaeffer made 12 of 14 free throws and Houston was 10-for-12. Schaeffer led 34-25 at the half.
Alex Van Gundy paced Houston (14-12) with 25 points.
Schaeffer Academy 67, Houston 52
HOUSTON (52)
Mikkel Schutte 12 P; Alex Van Gundy 25 P, 2 3-PT; Caiden Danielson 2 P; Noah Kingsley 1 P; Braden Kennedy 12 P, 4 3-PT.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (67)
Nic Sanger 27 P, 3 3-PT; Adam Rector 2 P; Isaiah Lahr 12 P, 3 3-PT; Ben Merry 3 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Kottom 23 P, 19 R.
Halftime: SA 34, HOU 25.
Free throws: HOU 10-12, SA 12-14.
Three-point goals: HOU 6, SA 7.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
STEWARTVILLE (82)
Nolan Stier 16 P, 2 3-PT; Kaleb Hellickson 2 P; Bradon Holschlag 6 P; Austin Quandt 4 P; Bode Mayer 8 P, 1 3-PT; Chuck Winch 2 P; Eli Klavetter 2 P; Will Tschetter 34 P, 9 R, 1 3-PT; Barnes 8 P, 2 3-PT.
PINE ISLAND (63)
Caleb Henderson 9 P, 3 3-PT; Connor Bailey 15 P, 4 3-PT; Max Owen 10 P, 7 R, 2 3-PT; Johnny Bauer 7 P, 1 3-PT; Carter O'Reilly 18 P, 4 3-PT; Peter Bruss 4 P.
Halftime: STEW 45, PI 26.
Free throws: STEW 12-15, PI 7-8.
Three-point goals: STEW 6, PI 14.
Lake City 87, Kenyon-Wanamingo 45
KENYON-WANAMINGO (45)
Tate Erlandson 10 P, 1 3-PT; Trevor Steberg 12 P, 2 3-PT; Riley Horn 2 P; Corey Knott 2 P; Laden Nerison 5 P; Garret Grove 4 P; Luke Alme 2 P; Casey Wesbur 8 P.
LAKE CITY (87)
Nate Heise 19 P, 1 3-PT; Jake Wohlers 21 P, 7 3-PT; Andrew Green 2 P; Justin Wohlers 7 P, 1 3-PT; Tony Gates 2 P; Carson Matzke 3 P, 1 3-PT; Mason White 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Berge 8 P, 2 3-PT; Brady Schurhammer 14 P; Reid Gastner 8 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: LC 52, KW 23.
Free throws: KW 8-11, LC 2-4.
Three-point goals: KW 3, LC 15.
Notes: Lake City improves to 21-2 overall and 12-0 in the HVL.
Goodhue 70, Triton 59
TRITON (59)
Austin Melder 4 P; Derek Lilledahl 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jay Yankowiak 17 P; Owen Petersohn 15 P, 2 3-PT; Haevan Quimby 5 P, 1 3-PT; Braxton Munnikhuysen 12 P.
GOODHUE (70)
Dayne Wojcik 12 P; Will Opsahl 12 P; Adam Poncelet 8 P, 2 3-PT; Sam Opsahl 18 P, 3 3-PT; Jason Gorman 2 P; Conor O'Reilly 16 P; Sam Peterson 2 P.
Halftime: GOOD 28, TRI 25.
Free throws: TRI 11-15, GOOD 11-19.
Three-point goals: TRI 4, GOOD 5.
Byron 47, Kasson-Mantorville 25
BYRON (47)
Jake Braaten 14 P, 2 3-PT; Matt Miller 2 P; Tyler Underwood 2 P; Easton Hulke 5 P; Ahjany Lee 12 P; Jaxon Marine 8 P; Trent DeCook 2 P; Ryan Hough 2 P.
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (25)
Jace Bigelow 12 P, 1 3-PT; Jordan Kern 3 P, 1 3-PT; Easton Knoll 3 P, 1 3-PT; Camden Holecek 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jordan Klepel 4 P.
Halftime: BYR 25, KM 17.
Free throws: BYR 3-5, KM 5-7.
Three-point goals: BYR 2, KM 4.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
St. Charles 75, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (72)
Connor McGuire 2 P; Gunner Ramthun 16 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Stevens 8 P, 1 3-PT; Conner Schumacher 3 P; Peyton Schumacher 5 P, 1 3-PT; Blake Herber 22 P, 3 3-PT; Jordan Zabel 13 P, 3 3-PT; Sam Schultz 3 P.
ST. CHARLES (75)
Drew Maloney 11 P; Kooper Vaughn 22 P, 2 3-PT; Sam Lewis 4 P; Chase Walters 24 P, 2 3-PT; William Davidson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Linderbaum 7 P.
Halftime: STC 40, PEM 29.
Free throws: PEM 21-27, STC 20-31.
Three-point goals: PEM 9, STC 5.
Notes: Chase Walters hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to snap a tie and give St. Charles the win.
Chatfield 64, Dover-Eyota 57
DOVER-EYOTA (56)
Logan Riley 8 P; Blake Blattner 11 P; Tyler Johnson 2 P; Jamison Dahl 9 P, 3 3-PT; Brady Williams 26 P, 1 3-PT.
CHATFIELD (64)
Reid Johnson 18 P, 2 3-PT; Cole Johnson 2 P; Landon Bance 17 P, 4 3-PT; Ben Fretland 11 P, 3 3-PT; David Castleberg 5 P; Henry Gathje 5 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Koengis 4 P; Sam Backer 2 P.
Halftime: CHAT 33, DE 32.
Free throws: DE 14-26, CHAT 14-16.
Three-point goals: DE 4, CHAT 10.
Notes: Dover-Eyota drops to 12-12. Chatfield improves to 8-14.
Caledonia 100, Rushford-Peterson 49
RUSHFORD-PETERSON (49)
Grady Hengel 2 P; Andrew Hoiness 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jonah Sievers 4 P; Luke O'Hare 8 P; Logan Skalet 11 P, 3 3-PT; Justin Ruberg 14 P; Easton Wilcenski 2 P; Ben Wieser 5 P.
CALEDONIA (100)
Eli King 15 P, 1 3-PT; Casey Schultz 5 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Klug 1 P; Andrew Kunelius 9 P; Jackson Koepke 7 P, 1 3-PT; Elias Dvorak 6 P; Jashon Simpson 13 P; Noah King 28 P, 6 3-PT; Tanner Conniff 2 P; Sam Privet 5 P; Chris Pieper 6 P; Thane Meiners 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: CAL 62, RP 34.
Free throws: RP 7-8, CAL 12-18.
Three-point goals: RP 4, CAL 10.
La Crescent 66, Winona Cotter 28
WINONA COTTER (28)
Anthony Guzzo 2 P; Cale Beckman 2 P; Ethan Hesch 1 P; Connor Yocum 8 P; Charley Schroder 9 P, 1 3-PT; Tate Gilbertson 6 P.
LA CRESCENT (66)
Mason Bills 10 P; Jaden Einerwold 3 P; Camron Manske 5 P, 1 3-PT; Mitchell Dryden 9 P; Carter Todd 5 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Petersen 3 P; Carson Reider 2 P; Zach Todd 7 P; Josh Kerska 6 P, 2 3-PT; Luke Schwartzhoff 16 P.
Halftime: LAC 38, COTT 12.
Free throws: COTT 9-12, LAC 8-13.
Three-point goals: COTT 1, LAC 4.
Southland 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 58
WABASHA-KELLOGG (58)
Alex Avilez 7 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Luke Bergan 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Max Bergan 16 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Taariq Bouissardane 14 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Max Kuntz 16 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Ben Solberg 2 P.
SOUTHLAND (67)
Nicholas Boe 15 P, 8 R; Harrison Hanna 12 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Daniel Boe 12 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT; Matt Mueller 6 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Noah Lamp 7 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Eli Wolff 6 P, 5 R; Carter Schmitz 4 P, 1 R; Brendan Kennedy 5 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: SOUTH 37, WK 33.
Free throws: WK 3-11, SOUTH 17-28.
Three-point goals: WK 7, SOUTH 6.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Hayfield 83, Bethlehem Academy 50
HAYFIELD (83)
Ethan Pack 2 P; Patrick Towey 19 P, 6 3-PT; Chris Waldner 1 P; Easton Fritcher 5 P; James Watson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Matti 22 P, 6 3-PT; Lucas Hansen 4 P; Luke Dudycha 5 P; Ethan Slaathaug 22 P, 3 3-PT.
BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (50)
Kade Robb 17 P, 2 3-PT; Bo Dienst 11 P, 2 3-PT; Charlie King 5 P; Mitchell Schuenke 1 P; Jack Jandro 6 P, 2 3-PT; Jack Ernste 2 P; JJ Malecha 2 P; Justin Simones 2 P; Ot Sanchez 2 P; Ben Cohen 2 P.
Halftime: HAY 46, BA 28.
Free throws: HAY 11-20, BA 10-14.
Three-point goals: HAY 16, BA 6.
Notes: Program-record 16 three-pointers for Hayfield, breaking the record of 14 set on Feb. 1 vs. Minneota. Coach Chris Pack got his 300th career coaching victory in his 20th season, all at Hayfield.