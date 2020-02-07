Mayo had a solid shooting game from outside and at the line to nip Owatonna 75-73 in Big Nine Conference boys basketball on Friday.
Gabe Madsen led a trio of Mayo players in double figures as he made four 3-pointers and scored 28 points. Mo Hammadelniel made five 3-pointers and had 19 points while Mason Madsen knocked down a trio of triples and had 18 points. Both of the Madsen twins had eight rebounds.
The host Spartans made 13 3-pointers in the game to nine for Owatonna. Mayo was also 10-for-13 at the line and the Huskies were 4-for-5.
Brayden Williams and Evan Dushek both had 23 points for Owatonna (10-9, 8-7 Big Nine).
The win was the fourth straight for Mayo (14-5, 12-3 Big Nine).
Mayo 75, Owatonna 73
OWATONNA (73)
Ty Creger 2 P; Brayden Williams 23 P, 3 R, 4 3-PT; Payton Beyer 13 P, 3 3-PT; Nolan Burmeister 6 P; Isaac Oppegard 6 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT; Evan Dushek 23 P, 7 R.
MAYO (75)
Gabe Madsen 28 P, 8 R, 4 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 19 P, 5 3-PT; Riek Riek 7 P, 1 3-PT; Brandon Koga 1 P; Michael Sharp 2 P; Mason Madsen 18 P, 8 R, 3 3-PT.
Halftime: MAYO 39, OWAT 34.
Free throws: OWAT 4-5, MAYO 10-13.
Three-point goals: OWAT 9, MAYO 13.
BIG NINE LEADER EAST TOPS CENTURY
Century played Big Nine Conference leader Mankato East very tough before dropping a 65-56 decision on Friday night.
Jordan Merseth had 18 points and Jax Madson had 15 for the Cougars. East had a little better offensive balanced with four players in double figures.
Canon Tweed led Century with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Mark Leonard had 14 points and seven rebounds.
"Hard fought back and forth game tonight against a very good Mankato East team," Century coach Jacob Vetter said. "Thought our guys did a great job of controlling the tempo on the offensive end and executed our defensive game plan well. Down the stretch we had a couple miscues and a huge non call toward the end of the game which changed the momentum."
The game was tight most of the way. Century led 27-26 at the half.
The Panthers drop to 14-6, 11-4 in the conference. Mankato East remains perfect in the Big Nine at 16-0, is 18-1 overall and has won 16 straight games.
Mankato East 65, Century 56
MANKATO EAST (65)
Pal Kueth 2 P, 4 R; Jax Madson 15 P, 8 R; Joich Gong 10 P, 5 R; Grant Hermer 4 P, 2 R; BJ Omot 6 P, 6 R; Dom Bangu 10 P, 4 R; Brandon Schendel 1 R; Jordan Merseth 18 P, 6 R.
CENTURY (56)
RJ Saar 1 P; Carter Proud 2 R; Gabe Hanson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Stephen Olander 6 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Mark Leonard 14 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Jack Fisher 5 P, 2 R; Canon Tweed 18 P, 10 R; Peter Lynch 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: CENT 27, EAST 26.
Free throws: EAST 13-22, CENT 13-21.
Three-point goals: EAST 0, CENT 5.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Lake City 71, Goodhue 46
LAKE CITY (71)
Nate Heise 26 P, 2 3-PT; Jake Wohlers 11 P, 3 3-PT; Andrew Green 3 P, 1 3-PT; Justin Wohlers 2 P; Mason White 2 P; Brady Schurhammer 7 P; Seth Heitman 2 P; Reid Gastner 18 P, 4 3-PT.
GOODHUE (46)
Will Opsahl 12 P, 2 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 2 P; Sam Opsahl 10 P, 1 3-PT; Jason Gorman 2 P; Conor O'Reilly 8 P; Dayne Wojcik 7 P; Sam Peterson 5 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: LC 37, GOOD 24.
Free throws: LC 6-8, GOOD 7-9.
Three-point goals: LC 10, GOOD 4.
Notes: Lake City (19-1, 11-0 HVL Blue) captures an HVL division title for the sixth straight season with the win. Goodhue drops to 17-4, 7-4 HVL Blue.
Cannon Falls 51, Stewartville 44
CANNON FALLS (51)
Rhett Schaefer 20 P, 3 3-PT; Grant Mech 2 P; Drew Otte 13 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Sjoquist 6 P; Camden Dicke 7 P, 1 3-PT; Danny Safe 3 P, 1 3-PT.
STEWARTVILLE (46)
Nolan Stier 4 P; Kaleb Hellickson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Trent Einertson 5 P; Eli Klavetter 6 P; Will Tschetter 24 P, 4 3-PT.
Halftime: STEW 30, CF 24.
Free throws: CF 8-11, STEW 5-6.
Three-point goals: CF 6, STEW 5.
Notes: The loss was just the second in HVL play for Stewartville (17-5 overall, 10-2 HVL Gold). Cannon Falls improves to 13-7, 5-6 HVL Gold.
Pine Island 68, Kasson-Mantorville 48
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (48)
Jace Bigelow 5 P; Jordan Kern 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jerron Sandeno 3 P; Easton Knoll 8 P, 2 3-PT; Camden Holecek 6 P; Kyler Kujath 5 P, 1 3-PT; Tyler Wohlfiel 5 P; Jordan Klepel 8 P, 2 3-PT; Alex Gergen 1 P; Alex Jennissen 4 P.
PINE ISLAND (68)
Caleb Henderson 9 P, 2 3-PT; Connor Bailey 14 P, 1 3-PT; Max Owen 5 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Johnny Bauer 6 P, 1 3-PT; Dylan Holzer 2 P; Carter O'Reilly 32 P, 13 R.
Halftime: PI 26, KM 24.
Free throws: KM 10-14, PI 9-14.
Three-point goals: KM 6, PI 5.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (71)
Anthony Cylkowski 19 P, 5 3-PT; Willie Holm III 15 P; Zach Hutton 24 P, 4 3-PT; Tanner Gates 7 P; Landen Chandler 2 P; Josh Hutton 2 P; Liffrig 2 P.
KENYON-WANAMINGO (35)
Trevor Steberg 12 P, 4 3-PT; Corey Knott 2 P; Laden Nerison 4 P; Garret Grove 5 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Alme 1 P; Gavin Sommer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Casey Wesbur 6 P, 1 3-PT; Tanner Angelstad 2 P.
Halftime: ZM 41, KW 21.
Free throws: ZM 6-8, KW 4-10.
Three-point goals: ZM 9, KW 7.
Notes: K-W drops to 6-14. Z-M improves to 10-12.
Notes: Zach Hutton scored the 1,000th point of his career during the game.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Randolph 76, Mabel-Canton 33
RANDOLPH (76)
Dane Ehleringer 7 P; Aj Weidner 13 P, 3 3-PT; Nick Drinken 6 P; Devon Schultz 29 P, 9 3-PT; Alec Otte 3 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Whitson 2 P; Kaven Blonigen 2 P; Tyson Cooreman 2 P; Isaac Stoesz 10 P; Clay Nielsen 2 P.
MABEL-CANTON (33)
Jack Arneson 3 P; Cayden Tollefsrud 6 P, 2 3-PT; Parker Ingvalson 13 P, 3 3-PT; Gavin Johnson 3 P; Dawson Wilder 4 P; Reid Crawford 3 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Arneson 1 P.
Halftime: RAND 41, MC 17.
Free throws: RAND 7-13, MC 5-9.
Three-point goals: RAND 13, MC 6.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Blooming Prairie 59, Hayfield 54
BLOOMING PRAIRIE (59)
Isaac Ille 9 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Archer 7 P, 1 3-PT; Karson Vigeland 2 P; Parker Vaith 9 P; Kaden Thomas 8 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Weber 3 P; Gabe Hagen 10 P; Drew Kittelson 11 P, 1 3-PT.
HAYFIELD (54)
Patrick Towey 9 P, 1 3-PT; Easton Fritcher 6 P, 10 R; Isaac Matti 5 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Dudycha 10 P, 10 R; Ethan Slaathaug 24 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: BP 29, HAY 27.
Free throws: BP 15-23, HAY 13-17.
Three-point goals: BP 4, HAY 3.
NON-CONFERENCE
Lewiston-Altura 62, Triton 54
LEWISTON-ALTURA (62)
Gunner Reed 23 P, 1 3-PT; Blake Schilling 3 P; Tommy Lee 3 P; Collin Bonow 7 P; Thomas Menk 20 P, 4 3-PT; Cole Mundt 4 P; Jerry Hines 2 P.
TRITON (54)
Jay Yankowiak 8 P; Owen Petersohn 10 P, 1 3-PT; Haevan Quimby 29 P, 7 3-PT; Braxton Munnikhuysen 6 P; Alex Kruckeburg 1 P.
Halftime: TRI 30, LA 28.
Free throws: LA na, TRI na.
Three-point goals: LA 5, TRI 8.