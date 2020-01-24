Lourdes picked up a big win Friday, knocking off Goodhue 59-52 in Hiawatha Valley League girls basketball.
Both teams entered the contest ranked, Lourdes at No. 3 in Class AA, Goodhue at No. 7. It was Goodhue's first loss since its second game of the season as it dipped to 8-1 in the HVL, 17-2 overall.
Lourdes moved to 7-2, 13-3. It was the Eagles' first games since Jan. 9.
"After almost two weeks off, it was nice just to play a game!" Lourdes coach Aaron Berg said. "I was really happy with how (our) team was able to handle Goodhue's pressure and kept their composure down the stretch."
Goodhue has used its vaunted full-court defense to turn teams over by an average of 31 times per game this season. It had less success on that front against Lourdes, though it did turn up the heat in the second half and grabbed a lead with less than 2 minutes left.
Lourdes guard Anna Otto buried a couple of key free throws after that and jumped on a couple of loos balls as the Eagles recaptured the lead and hung on for the win.
Lourdes point guard Caroline Adamson led all scorers with 19 points. Alyssa Ustby added 15 and Sydney Elliott 10.
Goodhue got 14 points from Hannah Gadient and 10 from Elissa Lodermeier.
Lourdes 59, Goodhue 52
GOODHUE (52)
Torrie Rehder 8 P; Tori Miller 7 P; Elissa Lodermeier 10 P, 1 3-PT; Arianna Thomforde 9 P, 1 3-PT; Hannah Gadient 14 P; Joslyn Carlson 4 P.
LOURDES (59)
Sydney Elliott 10 P, 2 3-PT; Anna Otto 6 P; Annamarie Sieve 5 P; Alyssa Ustby 15 P; Vivica Bretton 4 P; Caroline Adamson 19 P.
Halftime: LOUR 32, GOOD 24.
Free throws: GOOD 10-15, LOUR 8-12.
Three-point goals: GOOD 2, LOUR 2.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (72)
Ashlyn Bigelow 7 P, 1 3-PT; Annika Larson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Olivia Matuska 8 P, 2 3-PT; Aby Shubert 11 P, 1 3-PT; Mackenzie Tozier 4 P; Olivia Mathias 2 P; Nicole Kress 3 P, 1 3-PT; Avery Irish 15 P, 2 3-PT; Mya Suess 14 P.
BYRON (34)
Aubrey Akervik 2 P; Danielle Fode 5 P; Sacia Vanderpool 10 P, 2 3-PT; Makana Schroeder 7 P; Katie Lambrecht 2 P; Emma Stork 2 P; Megan Gallagher 2 P; Jaiden Simon 4 P.
Halftime: KM 42, BYR 14.
Free throws: KM 17-19, BYR 4-8.
Three-point goals: KM 8, BYR 2.
MABEL-CANTON (43)
Lauren Wyffels 11 P, 1 3-PT; Jordyn Newgard 10 P, 1 3-PT; Camryn Cox 4 P; Payton Danielson 16 P, 2 3-PT; MaKenzie Kelly 2 P.
GRAND MEADOW (50)
Isabelle Olson 9 P, 3 3-PT; Riley Queensland 16 P, 13 R; Rylee Groom 13 P, 3 3-PT; Gina Stier 2 P; River Landers 10 P, 7 R.
Halftime: GM 34, MC 21.
Free throws: MC 7-10, GM 2-5.
Three-point goals: MC 4, GM 6.
NON-CONFERENCE
FILLMORE CENTRAL (61)
Kammry Broadwater 6 P, 7 R; Kassidy Broadwater 16 P, 5 R, 3 3-PT; Ashlyn Simon 2 P; Emma Breitshprecher 4 P, 4 R; Maddie Krage 2 P, 7 R; Kelly Ristau 9 P, 9 R; Kandace Sikkink 22 P, 8 R.
LYLE-PACELLI (39)
Audrey Heard 1 P; Olivia Christianson 33 P, 4 3-PT; Rachel Nelsen 3 P; Abigail Christopherson 2 P.
Halftime: FC 30, LP 15.
Free throws: FC 6-18, LP 12-16.
Three-point goals: FC 3, LP 4.