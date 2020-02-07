John Marshall could not overcome a slow start in the first half as Big Nine Conference leader Red Wing held on for a 64-61 win in girls basketball on Friday.
The visiting Wingers, ranked No. 6 in the state in Class AAA, shot a sizzling 75 percent in the first half and led by as many as 18 points at one point. JM trailed 38-24 at the break.
The Rockets rallied to tie the game at 61 before Red Wing scored the game's final three points.
"The girls did a great job of taking it possession by possession in the second half and we tied it up at 61, but a couple of good looking 3-point shots didn't fall,"JM coach Phil Schroeder said. "I was very proud with how the girls continue to fight. That effort will pay off down the road."
Red Wing (20-2, 16-2 Big Nine) had four players in double figures, led by Abi Deming with 14 points. The Wingers have now won six straight.
Lilly Meister had a game-high 21 points for JM. Tori Gateno had 13 points and Katie Hurt hit a trio of 3-pointers and added 11 points.
The Rockets (13-8, 11-6 Big Nine) have lost two straight.
Red Wing 64, John Marshall 61
RED WING (64)
Sydnee Nelson 12 P, 1 3-PT; Kyli Nelson 7 P, 2 3-PT; Sammi Chandler 11 P, 1 3-PT; Elle Thorson 6 P; Hallie Roschen 4 P; Abi Deming 14 P; Sydney Rahn 10 P.
JOHN MARSHALL (61)
Tori Gateno 13 P, 2 3-PT; Emma Jones 2 P; Katie Hurt 11 P, 3 3-PT; Jenna Boisen 5 P; Alexa Motley 4 P; Stacie Mullenbach 5 P, 1 3-PT; Lilly Meister 21 P.
Halftime: RW 38, JM 24.
Free throws: RW 6-13, JM 7-8.
Three-point goals: RW 4, JM 6.
MAYO CAPTURES 11TH STRAIGHT
OWATONNA -- Anna Miller had a double-double an was one of three Mayo players in double figures as the surging Spartans topped Owatonna 67-48 in Big Nine Conference action Friday.
Miller had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Hannah Hanson had 16 point for the Spartans while Nancy Soro chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds.
Mayo, which has now won 11 straight games, beat Owatonna 72-46 earlier in the season.
"Owatonna played a lot more physical tonight than they did in our previous meeting and really gave us some issues on the boards," Mayo coach Ryan Carpenter said. "We were able to hit a few key shots down the stretch to help put the game out of reach."
The Spartans are now 16-4 overall and 14-3 in the Big Nine. Owatonna drops to 6-14, 6-11 in the Big Nine.
Mayo 67, Owatonna 48
MAYO (67)
Hannah Hanson 16 P, 2 3-PT; Mullk Hammadelniel 6 P, 3 3-PT; Lynnsey Hady 4 P, 1 3-PT; Anna Miller 18 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Nancy Soro 12 P, 5 R; Elli Collins 7 P; Jess Kunkel 4 P.
OWATONNA (48)
Ari Shornock 5 P, 1 3-PT; Lexi Mendenhall 16 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Holly Buytaert 8 P, 5 R; Sara Anderson 2 P; Sarah Kingland 17 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: MAYO 34, OWAT 20.
Free throws: MAYO 7-17, OWAT 11-14.
Three-point goals: MAYO 7, OWAT 3.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
LOURDES WINS EIGHTH STRAIGHT
BYRON -- Lourdes, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AA, continued its winning ways as the Eagles toppled Byron 64-31 on Friday night in Hiawatha Valley League girls basketball.
The Eagles romped to a 41-10 lead at the half on their way to an eighth straight win. Lourdes is now 19-2 overall and 10-2 in the HVL Gold Division.
Alyssa Ustby tallied a game-high 24 points for Lourdes. Sydney Elliott hit a trio of 3-pointers and had 13 points while Caroline Adamson added 10.
Courtney Connelly hit three triples and and scored points for Byron (10-14, 6-8 HVL).
Lourdes 64, Byron 31
LOURDES (64)
Emily Bowron 2 P; Sydney Elliott 13 P, 3 3-PT; Anna Otto 6 P, 2 3-PT; Annamarie Sieve 2 P; Alyssa Ustby 24 P, 2 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 4 P; Emma Alcott 3 P, 1 3-PT; Caroline Adamson 10 P, 2 3-PT.
BYRON (31)
Courtney Connelly 9 P, 3 3-PT; Sammie Koza 2 P; Danielle Fode 4 P; Sacia Vanderpool 6 P; Makana Schroeder 4 P; Jaiden Simon 3 P; Kendra Harvey 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: LOUR 41, BYR 10.
Free throws: LOUR 6-10, BYR 7-9.
Three-point goals: LOUR 10, BYR 4.
Lake City 56, Goodhue 48
GOODHUE (56)
Torrie Rehder 2 P; Tori Miller 6 P; Arianna Thomforde 12 P, 1 3-PT; Hannah Gadient 2 P; Anika Schafer 14 P, 4 3-PT; Joslyn Carlson 12 P.
LAKE CITY (48)
Jacey Majerus 1 P; Paige West 1 P; Lilly Meincke 7 P; Natalie Bremer 20 P, 2 3-PT; Ava Wallerich 5 P, 1 3-PT; Grace Bany 8 P; Mya Shones 14 P.
Halftime: LC 27, GOOD 24.
Free throws: GOOD 15-27, LC 7-20.
Three-point goals: GOOD 5, LC 3.
Kasson-Mantorville 76, Pine Island 51
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (76)
Ashlyn Bigelow 7 P, 1 3-PT; Nikki Shimek 3 P, 1 3-PT; Olivia Matuska 5 P, 1 3-PT; Madison Cummings 2 P; Aby Shubert 20 P, 4 3-PT; Mackenzie Tozier 2 P; Nicole Kress 7 P, 1 3-PT; Meghan Malisheske 2 P; Avery Irish 7 P, 1 3-PT; Ellie Bigelow 2 P; Sofia Meirick 3 P, 1 3-PT; Mya Suess 16 P.
PINE ISLAND (51)
Madison Hudson 1 R; Grace Stolp 5 R; Brooke Sinning 4 P, 4 R; Alex Larson 12 P, 3 R, 4 3-PT; Taylor Koenen 2 P, 1 R; Krista Holzer 10 P, 9 R; Noelle Douglas 6 P, 2 3-PT; Abby Whitby 3 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Megan Gerhart 7 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Bailey Kennedy 5 P, 4 R; Raquel Morera-Mondregon 2 P.
Halftime: KM 40, PI 17.
Free throws: KM 6-6, PI 6-12.
Three-point goals: KM 10, PI 9.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 49
KENYON-WANAMINGO (49)
Tessa Erlandson 3 P; Sydney Burow 5 P; Nora Woock 3 P, 1 3-PT; Megan Mattson 10 P, 2 3-PT; Madi Luebke 8 P; Riley Dummer 8 P, 2 3-PT; Julianna Boyum 9 P; Cera Crouse 3 P.
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (73)
Sarah Mensink 14 P, 2 3-PT; Addie Voxland 13 P, 2 3-PT; Raelyn Stiller 21 P, 7 3-PT; Ali Hunstad 16 P, 1 3-PT; Tenlee Magnuson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Annika Angermann 2 P; Bri Banitt 4 P.
Halftime: ZM 38, KW 27.
Free throws: KW 10-17, ZM 12-17.
Three-point goals: KW 5, ZM 13.
Notes: Zumbrota-Mazeppa is 16-8, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8-15.
Stewartville 78, Cannon Falls 26
STEWARTVILLE (78)
Anna Buckmeier 3 P, 1 3-PT; Haylie Strum 11 P, 1 3-PT; Olivia Quam 11 P, 1 3-PT; Lily Welch 24 P, 6 R; Keeley Steele 5 P, 1 3-PT; Maia Peterson 6 P; Raina Stecher 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jolie Stecher 2 P; Ella Waltman 6 P; Lauren Buckmeier 2 P; Megan Nosbisch 1 P; Brynn Potts 4 P.
CANNON FALLS (26)
Elaina Dommeyer 2 P; Ashlyn Sjoquist 2 P; Bella Davisson 2 P; Jaci Winchell 5 P; Makayla Bowen 2 P; Belle Freeberg 4 P; Charli Duden 1 P; Ana Learmann 2 P; Camryn Schroeder 6 P.
Halftime: STEW 43, CF 15.
Free throws: STEW 5-11, CF 1-4.
Three-point goals: STEW 5, CF 0.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Cotter 76, Fillmore Central 45
COTTER (76)
No statistics submitted
FILLMORE CENTRAL (45)
Kassidy Broadwater 4 P, 6 R; Lauren Mensink 2 P; Ashlyn Simon 2 P; Emma Breitshprecher 10 P; Kelly Ristau 4 P; Kandace Sikkink 23 P, 7 R.
Halftime: COTT 41, FC 25.
Free throws: COTT 5-11, FC 10-21.
Three-point goals: COTT 0, FC 0.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 69, Lewiston-Altura 45
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (69)
Alyx Doughty 18 P; Macy Holtz 27 P; Rylee Nelson 4 P; Chloe Tlougan 2 P; Grace Ranta 3 P; Sarah Ebin 4 P; Saydie Clark 4 P, Abby O'Reilly 2 P, Lauren Rott 5 P.
LEWISTON-ALTURA (28)
Makenna Sommer 2 P; Sam Ellinghuysen 1 R; Christa Sauer 7 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Lydia Greden 2 R; Janae Salvetti 6 P, 4 R; Myia Ruzek 11 P, 9 R; Eliana Hammann 1 R; Allison Schumacher 1 R; Elise Sommer 2 P, 2 R; Zoe Rinn 4 P, 6 R; Jessica Schumacher 2 P; Keira Knabel 1 R; Madison Oslie 2 P; Anna Hennessy 7 P, 3 R, 1 3.
Halftime: PEM 36, LA 17.
Free throws: PEM 11-18, LA 5-6.
Three-point goals: PEM 0, LA 1.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Houston 59, Lyle-Pacelli 26
LYLE-PACELLI (26)
Olivia Heard 3 P; Olivia Christianson 21 P; Emma Wilde 2 P.
HOUSTON (59)
Sydney Torgerson 13 P; Emma Geiwitz 28 P, 2 3-PT; Allison Papenfuss 2 P; Becca Rostad 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jenny Albrecht 7 P, 1 3-PT; Amelia Torgerson 2 P.
Halftime: HOU 37, LP 11.
Free throws: LP 11-18, HOU 9-12.
Three-point goals: LP 0, HOU 4.
Notes: Lyle/Pacelli is 5-18 overall, 4-8 SEC; Houston is 18-5, 11-0.
Grand Meadow 71, Schaeffer Academy 36
GRAND MEADOW (71)
Isabelle Olson 17 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Riley Queensland 33 P, 8 R, 3 3-PT; Madison Hindt 6 P, 3 R; Gina Stier 2 P; Lexy Foster 8 P, 6 R; Rebecca Hoffman 5 P.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (36)
Annie Orvis 12 P, 4 3-PT; Kaitlyn Meincke 2 P; Anna Lash 12 P, 4 3-PT; Julianne Waggie 10 P.
Halftime: GM 49, SA 15.
Free throws: GM 9-12, SA 2-8.
Three-point goals: GM 4, SA 8.
Note: Grand Meadow is 15-8 overall and 10-2 in the SEC.
Kingsland 56, Spring Grove 42
KINGSLAND (56)
Alyssa Link 4 P; Samantha Wernimont 19 P, 3 3-PT; Anika Reiland 2 P; Ellie Buchholtz 18 P; Shelby Beck 6 P; Emily Miner 3 P; Merredith Farlinger 4 P.
SPRING GROVE (42)
Jacine Johaningmeier 2 P; Amelia Solum 18 P, 2 3-PT; Marie Petersen 5 P, 1 3-PT; Addyson McHugh 8 P, 2 3-PT; Maggie Lile 2 P; Emerson Ingvalson 7 P.
Halftime: SG 22, KING 21.
Free throws: KING 9-16, SG 11-20.
Three-point goals: KING 3, SG 5.
Note: Spring Grove is 5-18 overall.
Mabel-Canton 49, Randolph 45
RANDOLPH (45)
Chloe Kimmes 5 P, 1 3-PT; Morgyn Otte 9 P, 2 3-PT; Mara Hallcock 2 P; Meredith Taylor 5 P, 1 3-PT; Megan Erickson 21 P; Paige Ford 3 P, 1 3-PT.
MABEL-CANTON (49)
Lauren Wyffels 14 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Jordyn Newgard 2 P; Camryn Cox 3 P; Payton Danielson 11 P, 10 R; Avery Davis 9 P; MaKenzie Kelly 10 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: RAND 23, MC 22.
Free throws: RAND 2-3, MC 17-26.
Three-point goals: RAND 5, MC 2.