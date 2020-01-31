Lourdes evened the score with Stewartville and then some on Friday night as it roared to a 74-46 win over the formidable Tigers in Hiawatha Valley League girls basketball.
Alyssa Ustby had a huge game for the Eagles, who’d lost 65-53 to the Tigers on Jan. 7 in Stewartville. Ustby, Lourdes’ star 6-feet-1 forward, had 35 points and 14 rebounds. Point guard Caroline Adamson added 19 points and seven rebounds.
The win was Lourdes’ sixth straight and moved it to 9-2 in the HVL, 17-2 overall. The Eagles have won 12 of their last 13 games.
“I couldn't be more proud of how the girls played as a team and executed tonight,” Lourdes coach Aaron Berg said. “We did a much better job of taking care of the ball offensively and were able to contain Stewartville much better this time around.”
It was Stewartville’s third loss in its last five games as it slipped to 7-4, 14-7.
Lily Welch and Maia Peterson each had 12 points for the Tigers, who trailed 37-23 at halftime.
Lourdes 74, Stewartville 46
STEWARTVILLE (46)
Haylie Strum 6 P, 2 3-PT; Olivia Quam 9 P, 2 3-PT; Lily Welch 12 P, 1 3-PT; Maia Peterson 12 P, 2 3-PT; Raina Stecher 6 P, 1 3-PT; Mckenna Pickett 1 P.
LOURDES (74)
Sydney Elliott 3 P, 1 3-PT; Anna Otto 4 P; Annamarie Sieve 4 P; Alyssa Ustby 35 P, 14 R; Vivica Bretton 7 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Caroline Adamson 19 P, 7 R; Ellie VanSande 2 P.
Halftime: LOUR 37, STEW 23.
Free throws: STEW 8-14, LOUR 11-17.
Three-point goals: STEW 8, LOUR 2.
MAYO MAKES EASY WORK OF FARIBAULT
FARIBAULT -- Mayo didn’t figure to get much of a challenge from winless Faribault. That played out as the Spartans cruised to a 62-29 win in the Big Nine Conference game.
Mayo built a 38-13 halftime lead en route to lifting its record to 12-3 in the Big Nine and 14-4 overall. Faribault is 0-16, 0-18.
The Spartans have won their last nine games.
Lynnsey Hady led Mayo with 16 points. She hit four 3-pointers. Millk Hammadelniel had 14 points and Anna Miller had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Mayo 62, Faribault 29
MAYO (62)
Hannah Hanson 3 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Mullk Hammadelniel 14 P, 4 3-PT; Lynnsey Hady 16 P, 2 R, 4 3-PT; Anna Miller 9 P, 11 R; Aaliyah Ross 2 R; Mia Harber 1 R; Johanna Muenkel 2 R; Nancy Soro 4 P, 5 R; Elli Collins 2 P, 1 R; Jess Kunkel 4 P.
FARIBAULT (29)
Isabel Herda 2 P; Evy Vettrus 12 P, 4 3-PT; Kelsie DeMars 7 P, 1 3-PT; Maryn Hart 3 P; Otaifo Esenabhalu 4 P, 6 R; Zoe Fronk 1 P.
Halftime: MAYO 38, FAR 13.
Free throws: MAYO 7-12, FAR 4-10.
Three-point goals: MAYO 9, FAR 5.
NORTHFIELD UPENDS CENTURY
Century played a wonderful first half, then couldn’t sustain it as it lost 62-43 to Northfield in Big Nine Conference play.
Century is 5-10 in the league and 6-13 overall. Northfield is 6-10, 6-13.
The Panthers, who’d beaten Northfield 51-47 earlier this season, led 31-30 at intermission.
"Tonight was a tale of two halves,” Century coach Chadd Clarey said. “We moved the ball, rebounded and got into our transition game in the first half and went into the locker room with a one-point lead. Second half we came out flat and had a tough time on the boards and our shots weren't dropping. We need to figure out how to play two halves with the same level of intensity."
Taylor Clarey led Century with 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Jordyn Sutton added 11 points. Nobody else had more than seven.
Northfield outscored Century 22-4 from the free throw line.
Northfield 62, Century 43
NORTHFIELD (62)
Samantha Ims 12 P, 2 3-PT; Emma Hodapp 9 P; Annika Richardson 16 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Rasmussen 18 P, 1 3-PT; Adienne Whitson 2 P; Ryann Eddy 5 P.
CENTURY (43)
Addison Clarey 7 P, 1 3-PT; Kennedy Speer 4 P, 1 3-PT; Jordyn Sutton 11 P; Mya Benike 2 P; Taylor Clarey 15 P, 3 3-PT; Sophia Sahlin 4 P.
Halftime: CENT 31, NFLD 30.
Free throws: NFLD 22-28, CENT 4-13.
Three-point goals: NFLD 4, CENT 5.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80, Triton 78
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (80)
Sarah Mensink 3 P; Addie Voxland 7 P; Raelyn Stiller 20 P; Ali Hunstad 27 P; Tenlee Magnuson 2 P; Natalie Dykes 18 P; Jakalyn Arendt 3 P.
TRITON (78)
Kendra Petersohn 19 P; Paris Ellingson 6 P; Sydney Gilliland 16 P; Brylee Iverson 23 P; Holly Kubat 14 P.
Halftime: TRI 36, ZM 31.
Free throws: ZM 13-20, TRI 4-8.
Three-point goals: ZM 0, TRI 0.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
FILLMORE CENTRAL (50)
Olyvia Willford 2 P; Kammry Broadwater 3 P; Kassidy Broadwater 4 P; Ashlyn Simon 2 P; Emma Breitshprecher 9 P; Maddie Krage 5 P; Kelly Ristau 2 P; Kandace Sikkink 23 P.
RUSHFORD-PETERSON (33)
Emarie Jacobson 2 P; Alayna Helgemoe 6 P, 2 3-PT; Ellie Dahl 8 P; Kaylee Ruberg 5 P, 1 3-PT; Isabelle Olson 10 P, 3 3-PT.
Halftime: FC 29, RP 18.
Free throws: FC 12-21, RP 5-12.
Three-point goals: FC 0, RP 6.
SOUTHLAND (33)
Kelsey Mensink 6 P; Olivia Matheis 2 P; Hattie Wiste 3 P, 1 3-PT; Madison Bhend 4 P; Kayla Nelsen 8 P; Bailey Johnson 8 P; Lexi Smith 2 P.
DOVER-EYOTA (74)
Sophie Andring 2 P; Mariah Palmby 4 P; Makenzie Mentlick 12 P, 2 3-PT; Lindsay Field 8 P; Tarrin Stephans 3 P, 1 3-PT; Olivia Janet 2 P; Mahala Anderson 4 P; Malia Nelson 21 P, 13 R; Emili Tebay 5 P; Allison Thompson 13 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: DE 47, SOUTH 17.
Free throws: SOUTH 0-4, DE 11-15.
Three-point goals: SOUTH 1, DE 5.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Randolph 84, LeRoy-Ostrander 29
Morgyn Otte 6 P; Mara Hallcock 4 P; Bailey Kuhn 2 P; Mackenna Otte 9 P; Meredith Taylor 16 P; Megan Erickson 17 P; Paige Ford 24 P; Lydia Coonrod 4 P.
LEROY-OSTRANDER (29)
Jordan Runde 2 P; Samantha Volkart 5 P, 1 3-PT; Libertee Smalley 5 P; Kelly Hanson 11 P.
Halftime: RAND 42, LO 16.
Three-point goals: RAND 0, LO 1.
NEW RICHLAND-HARTLAND-ELLENDALE-GENEVA (58)
Raquel Fischer 12 P, 3 3-PT; Faith Nielsen 14 P, 3 3-PT; Sidney Schultz 11 P, 2 3-PT; Sophie Stork 14 P, 2 3-PT; Kendall Johnson 2 P; Sarah Johns 5 P, 1 3-PT.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE (55)
Bobbie Bruns 24 P, 4 3-PT; Maya Lembke 2 P; Julia Worke 7 P, 1 3-PT; Allison Krohnberg 2 P; Megan Oswald 20 P.
Halftime: NRHEG 37, BP 27.
Free throws: NRHEG 12-28, BP 16-24.
Three-point goals: NRHEG 11, BP 5.
Hayfield 44, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 36
HAYFIELD (44)
Kristen Watson 6 P; Cela Carney 8 P, 1 3-PT; Rachel Pack 11 P, 1 3-PT; Payton O'Malley 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lila Gronseth 16 P.
WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN (36)
B. Bartelt 8 P, 2 3-PT; T. Richards 9 P; E. Ready 7 P; P. Polzin 2 P; T. Hering 5 P; K. Pittman 5 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: HAY 23, WEM 21.
Free throws: HAY 11-21, WEM 5-11.
Three-point goals: HAY 3, WEM 3.
Notes: Hayfield improves to 10-10 with a win over No. 4 Class A ranked WEM, which fell to 18-2.