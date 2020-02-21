The second half of the season has been nothing short of spectacular for the Mayo girls basketball team.
The Spartans won for the 16th straight time on Friday night, beating Albert Lea 57-40.
Mayo begins Section 1AAAA tournament play next week.
“Tonight was a great team win as we had a few starters out due to injuries,” Mayo coach Ryan Carpenter said. “Mia Harber did a great job of protecting the paint for us and blocking shots, while Hannah Hanson did a great job of creating havoc and scoring out in transition.”
Hanson, just a freshman, had a team-high 17 points and also grabbed four rebounds. Lynnsey Hady had 14 points and Nancy Soro 11 points and eight rebounds. Point guard Elli Collins had 10 rebounds.
Mayo is 19-3 in the Big Nine and 21-4 overall. Albert Lea is 8-14, 9-17.
Mayo 57, Albert Lea 40
MAYO (57)
Hannah Hanson 17 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Mullk Hammadelniel 10 P, 1 3-PT; Lynnsey Hady 14 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Mia Harber 3 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Nancy Soro 11 P, 8 R; Elli Collins 2 P, 10 R.
ALBERT LEA (40)
Annika Veldman 2 P; Taya Jeffrey 11 P, 7 R; Jordan Juveland 5 P, 5 R; Kendall Kenis 9 P, 1 3-PT; Mallory Luhring 1 P; Sam Skarstad 8 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Ashley Butt 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: MAYO 17, AL 17.
Free throws: MAYO 4-9, AL 12-19.
Three-point goals: MAYO 5, AL 3.
ROCKETS WIN ON SENIOR NIGHT
John Marshall capped its regular season in style, beating Owatonna 51-38 in Big Nine Conference play on Friday.
JM, which heads into the Section 1AAAA tournament 17-9 overall, was led by Lilly Meister’s 21 points. Tori Gateno had nine points and Katie Hurt eight.
The Rockets finished 15-7 in the Big Nine. Owatonna is 9-13, 9-16.
“It was great to finish the regular season and Senior Night with a home win,” JM coach Phil Schroeder said. “Tori, Alexa (Motley), Emma (Jones) and Heather (Mullenbach) have had a tremendous influence on our program. All four of them are great teammates and captains. It was nice to get a win for them.”
JM trailed Owatonna 22-20 at halftime before getting on track.
John Marshall 51, Owatonna 38
OWATONNA (38)
Maggie Newhouse 3 P; Lexi Mendenhall 11 P, 1 3-PT; Holly Buytaert 8 P; Alivia Schuster 4 P; Sara Anderson 1 P; Sarah Kingland 11 P.
JOHN MARSHALL (51)
Tori Gateno 9 P, 1 3-PT; Katie Hurt 8 P, 2 3-PT; Jenna Boisen 6 P; Alexa Motley 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lilly Meister 21 P.
Halftime: OWAT 22, JM 20.
Free throws: OWAT 3-6, JM 7-10.
Three-point goals: OWAT 1, JM 4.