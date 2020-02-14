Mayo had its way with Century for the second time this season, roaring to a 73-37 win in the Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Friday at Mayo.
It was the Spartans’ 14th straight win.
“We started off the game a little sloppy but were eventually able to settle in and took a good lead into halftime (40-26),” Mayo coach Ryan Carpenter said. “We made some adjustments on the defensive end and played a much better second half on that end.”
Mayo moved to 17-3 in the Big Nine and 19-4 overall. Century is 5-15, 6-18.
Mayo’s Lynnsey Hady continued her recent scoring onslaught with 23 points. Anna Miller had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Nancy Soro eight points and 10 rebounds. Elli Collins also grabbed eight boards.
Jordyn Sutton had 12 points and five rebounds for the young Panthers, who lost for the seventh straight time.
Mayo 73, Century 37
CENTURY (37)
Addison Clarey 2 P; Anna Tauscher 2 P; Kennedy Speer 2 P; Lydia Niederstadt 2 P; Jordyn Sutton 12 P, 5 R; Taylor Clarey 9 P, 2 3-PT; Kjerstin Ritz 8 P, 2 3-PT.
MAYO (73)
Hannah Hanson 1 P; Mullk Hammadelniel 7 P; Lynnsey Hady 23 P, 3 3-PT; Anna Miller 15 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Aaliyah Ross 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kianna Young 1 P; Adreena Ross 2 P; Johanna Muenkel 2 P; Nancy Soro 8 P, 10 R; Elli Collins 5 P, 8 R; Jess Kunkel 4 P.
Halftime: MAYO 40, CENT 26.
Free throws: CENT 9-21, MAYO 18-29.
Three-point goals: CENT 4, MAYO 5.
LOURDES WINS 11TH STRAIGHT
Lourdes, ranked third in the state in Class AA, closed its regular season by winning its 11th straight game with an 80-48 victory over Cannon Falls on Friday night in Hiawatha Valley League girls basketball.
The Eagles, who had previously wrapped up the Hiawatha Valley League Gold Division title, was in control on Friday as they rolled to a 46-25 lead at the half against the Bombers.
Senior Alyssa Ustby sparked Lourdes with 27 points and nine rebounds. Anna Otto scored 16 points and Sydney Elliott added 11.
Makayla Bowen had 12 point and seven rebounds for Cannon Falls (7-18, 1-14 HVL).
Lourdes finishes 13-2 in the HVL and will take a 22-2 record into the HVL championship game against Lake City.
Lourdes 80, Cannon Falls 48
LOURDES (80)
Emily Bowron 6 P, 2 3-PT; Sydney Elliott 11 P, 3 3-PT; Anna Otto 16 P, 2 3-PT; Liberty Leis 2 P; Alyssa Ustby 27 P, 9 R; Vivica Bretton 3 P; Emma Alcott 4 P, 6 R; Caroline Adamson 7 P; Maggie Thom 2 P; Ellie VanSande 2 P.
CANNON FALLS (48)
Bree Robinson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Elaina Dommeyer 2 P; Ashlyn Sjoquist 2 P; Bella Davisson 9 P; Jaci Winchell 7 P, 1 3-PT; Makayla Bowen 12 P, 7 R; Belle Freeberg 4 P; Lexie Learmann 7 P; Camryn Schroeder 2 P.
Halftime: LOUR 46, CF 25.
Free throws: LOUR 13-17, CF 6-12.
Three-point goals: LOUR 7, CF 2.
JOHN MARSHALL SHUTS DOWN ALBERT LEA
John Marshall played a strong defensive game to defeat Albert Lea 51-39 in Big Nine Conference play.
"We played good defense, kept our turnovers down and moved the basketball on offense, which allowed us to get a good team win," JM coach Phil Schroeder said.
Lilly Meister sparked the host Rockets with 16 points and Katie Hurt added 11. Hurt, Tori Gateno and Heather Mullenbach all made a pair of 3-pointers.
The win moves JM to 14-10 overall, 12-7 in the Big Nine. Albert Lea drops to 7-15, 7-12 Big Nine.
"We've got a big week ahead with three games to finish out the regular season," Schroeder said. "We'll need the same approach in each game for a change to win."
John Marshall 51, Albert Lea 39
ALBERT LEA (39)
No stats provided.
JOHN MARSHALL (51)
Tori Gateno 6 P, 2 3-PT; Katie Hurt 11 P, 2 3-PT; Jenna Boisen 8 P; Heather Mullenbach 6 P, 2 3-PT; Stacie Mullenbach 4 P; Lilly Meister 16 P.
Halftime: JM 26, AL 20.
Free throws: AL na, JM na.
Three-point goals: AL na, JM 6.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Goodhue 80, Triton 61
GOODHUE (81)
Emily Doerhoefer 2 P; Jenna Ryan 2 P; Torrie Rehder 11 P; Tori Miller 11 P; Elissa Lodermeier 0 P; Arianna Thomforde 4 P; Hannah Gadient 7 P; Brooke Buck 4 P; Anika Schafer 14 P; Darby Miller 2 P; Joslyn Carlson 12 P; Elisabeth Gadient 12 P.
TRITON (60)
Kendra Petersohn 25 P; Paris Ellingson 1 P; Sydney Gilliland 14 P; Brylee Iverson 6 P; Holly Kubat 14 P.
Halftime: GOOD 49, TRI 34.
Free throws: GOOD 14-31, TRI 14-23.
Three-point goals: GOOD 0, TRI 0.
Kasson-Mantorville 54, Byron 38
BYRON (38)
Courtney Connelly 7 P, 2 3-PT; Aubrey Akervik 2 P; Danielle Fode 12 P; Sacia Vanderpool 10 P, 8 R, 2 3-PT; Makana Schroeder 4 P; Kendra Harvey 3 P.
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (54)
Ashlyn Bigelow 11 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Olivia Matuska 1 P, 7 R; Aby Shubert 15 P, 3 3-PT; Nicole Kress 5 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Avery Irish 3 P, 1 3-PT; Mya Suess 19 P, 13 R.
Halftime: KM 30, BYR 21.
Free throws: BYR 8-16, KM 3-13.
Three-point goals: BYR 4, KM 6.
Notes: KM finishes the regular season 17-9 and 10-5 in the HVL. Byron finishes 11-15 and 6-9.
Stewartville 61, Pine Island 51
PINE ISLAND (51)
Brooke Sinning 16 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Alex Larson 8 P, 5 R; Taylor Koenen 7 P, 1 3-PT; Krista Holzer 4 P, 18 R; Noelle Douglas 2 P; Megan Gerhart 7 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Bailey Kennedy 7 P, 8 R.
STEWARTVILLE (61)
Haylie Strum 14 P, 4 R; Olivia Quam 2 P, 3 R; Kailee Malone 3 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Lily Welch 24 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Keeley Steele 4 P, 4 R; Olivia Otto 1 R; Maia Peterson 7 P, 3 R; Jolie Stecher 5 P, 7 R; Ella Waltman 2 P, 1 R.
Halftime: STEW 35, PI 24.
Free throws: PI 7-9, STEW 12-14.
Three-point goals: PI 4, STEW 3.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Caledonia 59, Rushford-Peterson 32
CALEDONIA (59)
Alexis Schroeder 5 P; Haley Jennings 6 P; Ava Privet 15 P, 5 3-PT; Kailey Banse 6 P; Jovial King 6 P; Maria Ness 2 P; Paige Klug 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lyza Hoscheit 9 P, 1 3-PT; Madisyn Tessmer 2 P; Emily Ideker 3 P; Maddie Foster 2 P.
RUSHFORD-PETERSON (32)
Alayna Helgemoe 10 P, 2 3-PT; Alora Wilkemeyer 4 P; Ellie Dahl 6 P; Kaylee Ruberg 9 P, 3 3-PT; Isabelle Olson 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: CAL 33, RP 19.
Free throws: CAL 10-11, RP 6-6.
Three-point goals: CAL 7, RP 6.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 65, St. Charles 47
ST. CHARLES (47)
Abbie Disbrow 7 P; Lindsey Root 11 P, 1 3-PT; Eva Disbrow 2 P; Celia Cole 1 P; Makadyn Gust 6 P; Emilee Buringa 11 P; Lauryn Delger 2 P; Triniti Gbala 4 P; Adyn Buss 2 P.
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (65)
Alyx Doughty 6 P; Macy Holtz 19 P; Rylee Nelson 19 P, 4 3-PT;Sarah Ebin 4 P; Lauren Rott 6 P; Abby O'Reilly 9 P; Delaney Newcomb 2 P; Kaylee Peter 0 P.
Halftime: STC 23, PEM 21.
Free throws: STC 6-16, PEM 9-17.
Three-point goals: STC 1, PEM 4.
Dover-Eyota 65, Chatfield 54
CHATFIELD (54)
Sydney Allen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tessa McMahon 11 P; Mollie Henry 2 P; Jaiden Zimmerman 17 P, 4 3-PT; Silja Erickson 6 P; Alyssa Baum 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kara Goetzinger 4 P; Zayda Priebe 6 P, 10 R.
DOVER-EYOTA (65)
Sophie Andring 16 P, 10 R, 3 3-PT; Mariah Palmby 2 P; Makenzie Mentlick 4 P; Lindsay Field 8 P; Mahala Anderson 2 P; Malia Nelson 14 P, 10 R; Allison Thompson 19 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: DE 35, CHAT 29.
Free throws: CHAT 8-15, DE 19-25.
Three-point goals: CHAT 6, DE 4.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Spring Grove 60, Lanesboro 56
LANESBORO (56)
Payton Benson 13 P, 3 3-PT; Malia Tessum 4 P; Brielle Ruen 21 P, 4 3-PT; Jessie Schreiber 10 P; Sophie Pieper 4 P; Alida Berg 2 P; Sophia Simes 2 P.
SPRING GROVE (60)
Jacine Johaningmeier 4 P; Amelia Solum 29 P, 6 3-PT; Katelyn Kraus 2 P; Marie Petersen 6 P; Jordian Leahy 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lydia Solum 2 P; Emerson Ingvalson 10 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: LANE 29, SG 26.
Free throws: LANE 9-13, SG 6-14.
Three-point goals: LANE 7, SG 8.
Notes: Spring Grove is 6-19.
Kingsland 47, Grand Meadow 42
KINGSLAND (47)
Alyssa Link 7 P, 1 3-PT; Samantha Wernimont 5 P, 1 3-PT; Anika Reiland 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ellie Buchholtz 18 P, 2 3-PT; Alexys Harwood 2 P; Audrey Webster 3 P, 1 3-PT; Shelby Beck 4 P; Emily Miner 3 P.
GRAND MEADOW (42)
Isabelle Olson 12 P, 3 3-PT; Riley Queensland 15 P; Madison Hindt 2 P; Rylee Groom 4 P; River Landers 7 P; Lexy Foster 2 P.
Halftime: KING 23, GM 12.
Free throws: KING 11-21, GM 5-8.
Three-point goals: KING 6, GM 3.
Notes: Grand Meadow finished the regular season 16-9 overall and 10-3 in the SEC.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Hayfield 33, Bethlehem Academy 30
BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (30)
Malia Hunt 2 P; Mercedes Huerta 6 P; Reagan Kangas 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kate Trump 11 P, 3 3-PT; Brooke Johnson 2 P; Lindsay Hanson 6 P.
HAYFIELD (33)
Kristen Watson 8 P; Rachel Pack 9 P, 1 3-PT; Payton O'Malley 2 P; Taylor Burt 2 P; Lila Gronseth 12 P.
Halftime: BA 19, HAY 15.
Free throws: BA 2-2, HAY 6-15.
Three-point goals: BA 4, HAY 1.