Century continued its recent surge with a 53-49 comeback win over city rival John Marshall on Friday in Big Nine Conference boys basketball.
The win was the Century's third straight, and second against a Rochester rival this week. The Panthers beat Mayo 75-62 on Wednesday. Century is now 8-4 overall and 7-2 in the Big Nine.
Jack Fisher paced the visiting Panthers with 16 points while Stephen Olander knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and had 14 points.
Century trailed 26-15 at the half before surging over the final 18 minutes. Century built a slim lead late and held on at the end despite struggling again at the line. The Panthers made just 8 of 20 free throws three days after going 25-for-40 against Mayo.
JM suffered the loss despite Lincoln Meister's big game. The 6-foot-8 senior had 26 points and 12 rebounds. Jacob Daing chipped in with 14 points and six rebounds, but no other Rockets player scored more than three points.
The Rockets slip to 5-5, 4-4 in the Big Nine.
Century 53, John Marshall 49
CENTURY (53)
Adam Deng 4 P; RJ Saar 2 P; Carter Proud 2 P; Gabe Hanson 4 P; Stephen Olander 14 P, 3 3-PT; Mark Leonard 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jack Fisher 16 P; Canon Tweed 1 P; Peter Lynch 3 P, 1 3-PT.
JOHN MARSHALL (49)
Braden Black 3 P, 3 R; Jacob Daing 14 P, 6 R; Kyle Ebert 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Lincoln Meister 26 P, 12 R; Steve Ndumbe 1 P, 1 R; Ty Tuckner 1 R; Will Woodford 2 P, 2 R.
Halftime: JM 26, CENT 15.
Free throws: CENT 8-20, JM 14-23.
Three-point goals: CENT 5, JM 1.
LOURDES NIPS BYRON IN DOUBLE OT
BYRON -- Ethan Sailer made the first of two free throws with half second left in the second overtime to snap a tie and lift Lourdes past Byron 60-59 in Hiawatha Valley League boys basketball.
The game was tied at 42 after regulation and at 49 after the first overtime.
Colin Meade scored 25 points for Lourdes and Sailer chipped in with 12 points.
Jake Braaten scored 12 points for the host Bears while Trent DeCook added 10 points.
The win moves Lourdes to 7-5 overall and 3-2 in the HVL. Byron drops to 7-6, 2-3 in the HVL.
Lourdes 60, Byron 59, 2 OT
LOURDES (60)
Robbie Haedt 5 P; Trevor Greguson 2 P; Austin Loeslie 6 P; JT Cafarella 2 P; Colin Meade 25 P; Ethan Sailer 12 P; Peyton Dunham 3 P; Max Colby 5 P, 1 3-PT.
BYRON (59)
Jake Braaten 12 P, 2 3-PT; Matt Miller 5 P; Travis Underwood 9 P, 3 3-PT; Isaac Dearborn 5 P, 1 3-PT; Easton Hulke 6 P; Ahjany Lee 3 P; Jaxon Marine 9 P; Trent DeCook 10 P.
Halftime: LOUR 26, BYR 22. Regulation: Tied at 42. First OT: Tied at 49.
Free throws: LOUR 25-42, BYR 9-14.
Three-point goals: LOUR 1, BYR 6.
RANDOLPH WIN STREAK SNAPPED AT 9
Randolph snapped Schaeffer Academy's nine-game winning streak with a narrow 44-42 win in double overtime in Southeast Conference play on Friday.
Clay Nielsen led Randolph (9-5, 6-1 SEC) with 11 points in the low-scoring game, but three other Rockets scored between eight and nine points.
Randolph hung on despite going just 2-for-7 at the line.
Nic Sanger scored a game-high 17 points for Schaeffer and Isaiah Lahr added 12 points. Luke Kottom had 10 rebounds.
Schaeffer is now 12-2 overall and 6-1 in the SEC.
Randolph 44, Schaeffer Academy 42, 2 OT
RANDOLPH (44)
Dane Ehleringer 8 P, 2 3-PT; Nick Drinken 9 P; Devon Schultz 3 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Whitson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tyson Cooreman 2 P; Isaac Stoesz 8 P; Clay Nielsen 11 P.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (42)
Luke Bothun 3 P, 1 3-PT; Nic Sanger 17 P, 3 3-PT; Isaiah Lahr 12 P, 2 3-PT; Ben Merry 4 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Kottom 6 P, 10 R.
Halftime: RAND 23, SA 22.
Free throws: RAND 2-7, SA 3-6.
Three-point goals: RAND 4, SA 7.