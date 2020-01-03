MAYO IMPROVES TO 6-0 IN BIG NINE
Mayo surged to a huge lead at the half and finished with 17 3-pointers to stay unbeaten in Big Nine Conference boys basketball with an 85-54 win over Northfield on Friday.
The Spartans, who built a 61-24 lead at the half, improve to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the Big Nine.
"I was really pleased with our effort in the first half on the defensive end,"Mayo coach Luke Madsen sad. "We played with tremendous energy and shared the ball well all night."
Mason Madsen made six 3-pointers and led Mayo with 24 points while his twin brother Gabe hit four 3-pointers and had 18 points. Gabe Madsen also had 14 rebounds.
Andre Crocketthad 10 points for Mayo, Makuei Riek had nine and Riek Riek added eight.
With the loss, Northfield drops to 2-7, 1-5 in the Big Nine.
Mayo 85, Northfield 54
NORTHFIELD (54)
Ryan Hegland 2 P, 1 R; Karsten Clay 12 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Thomas Roethler 4 P, 2 R; Luke Labenski 4 P, 1 R; Kip Schetnan 15 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT; Nick Touchette 6 P, 6 R; Anders Larson 4 P, 2 R; Daniel Monaghan 5 P, 2 R.
MAYO (85)
Gabe Madsen 18 P, 14 R, 4 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 6 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT; Makuei Riek 9 P, 6 R; Asa Cummings 4 P, 4 R; Michael Wiltgen 1 R; Riek Riek 8 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT; Andre Crockett 10 P, 2 R, 3 3-PT; Brandon Koga 1 P, 3 R; Mustafa Aweys 1 R; Michael Sharp 2 P, 2 R; Mason Madsen 24 P, 3 R, 6 3-PT.
Halftime: MAYO 61, NFLD 24.
Free throws: NFLD 6-14, MAYO 6-9.
Three-point goals: NFLD 4, MAYO 17.
FISHER SCORES 25 IN CENTURY WIN
RED WING -- Century had four players score in double figures and led the entire way in a 78-55 road victory on Friday.
Jack Fisher led the Panthers with 25 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Century jumped to a 35-24 lead at the half and then pulled away over the final 18 minutes.
"We did a better job in our half-court offense, just getting guys open and getting to the free-throw line," Century coach Jacob Vetter said.
Canon Tweed had 15 points and nine rebounds for Century and he was 7-for-9 at the line.
"Canon has been doing well the whole season," Vetter said. "He's really been helping us, and really helped maintain in the first half and was then getting to the line."
Stephen Olander had 11 points for Century and Mark Leonard added 10.
Century (6-4, 5-2 Big Nine) will host Mayo at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Red Wing drops to 2-7, 1-5 in the Big Nine.
Century 78, Red Wing 55
CENTURY (78)
RJ Saar 2 P; Carter Proud 4 P; Gabe Hanson 5 P; Stephen Olander 11 P, 2 3-PT; Mark Leonard 10 P; Jack Fisher 25 P, 8 R, 2 3-PT; Canon Tweed 15 P, 9 R; Noah Deedrick 2 P; Peter Lynch 2 P; Daunte Grafe 2 P.
RED WING (55)
Ben Kuehni 3 P, 1 3-PT; Max Hanson 3 P; Deso Buck 10 P; Cam Rosebear 3 P, 1 3-PT; DonTray Johnson 8 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Reese Tripp 5 P, 1 3-PT; Henry Davig 2 P; Cooper Chandler 5 P, 1 3-PT; Denval Atkinson 15 P, 13 R.
Halftime: CENT 35, RW 24.
Free throws: CENT 20-25, RW 10-18.
Three-point goals: CENT 4, RW 5.
KOTTOM'S DOUBLE-DOUBLE SPARKS SCHAEFFER
SPRING VALLEY -- Luke Kottom had a double-double to lead Schaeffer Academy past Kingsland 53-35 in Southeast Conference play on Friday.
Kottom had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Schaeffer improved to 10-1 on the season. The Lions are 6-0 in the SEC.
Nic Sanger chipped in with 13 points for Schaeffer, which has won seven straight.
Walker Erdman scored 11 points for Kingsland (4-7).
Schaeffer Academy 53, Kingsland 35
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (53)
Luke Bothun 5 P, 1 3-PT; Nic Sanger 13 P, 1 3-PT; Isaiah Lahr 8 P, 2 3-PT; David Choung 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ben Merry 3 P; Luke Kottom 19 P, 13 R.
KINGSLAND (35)
Walker Erdman 11 P, 1 3-PT; Kaden Rath 3 P, 1 3-PT; Zachary Hauser 3 P, 1 3-PT; William Jahn 1 P; Nathan Lund 6 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Howard 7 P, 1 3-PT; Reed Merkel 4 P.
Halftime: SA 31, KING 13.
Free throws: SA 8-15, KING 8-14.
Three-point goals: SA 5, KING 5.