RED WING POUNCES ON AILING PANTHERS
Century had a heck of an assignment on Friday night, taking on unbeaten Red Wing and doing it with a shorthanded team due to sickness.
It didn’t go well for the Panthers, losing 75-41 to the powerful Wingers. Red Wing moved to 11-0 in the Big Nine Conference and 12-0 overall. Century is 3-6, 4-7.
"Tough to play a competitive game when we're missing starters and over half our team has been out ill the past couple weeks,” Century coach Chadd Clarey said. “We had little energy and had to rely on a deep bench just to get us through the game. As a team we're looking to get healthy and keep making positive strides for the second half of the season."
Kyli Nelson had 16 points for Red Wing, Abi Deming 12 and Sydnee Nelson 11 with three 3-pointers.
Jordyn Sutton had nine points and Kjerstin Ritz and Kianna Collins eight apiece.
Red Wing 75, Century 41
RED WING (75)
Sydnee Nelson 11 P, 3 3-PT; Kyli Nelson 16 P, 2 3-PT; Sammi Chandler 2 P; Elle Thorson 6 P; Hannah Kosek 4 P; Hallie Roschen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Abi Deming 12 P; Lily Befort 6 P; Sydney Rahn 6 P.
CENTURY (41)
Audrey Whitney 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kennedy Speer 4 P; Lydia Niederstadt 2 P; Jordyn Sutton 9 P; Taylor Clarey 7 P, 1 3-PT; Kjerstin Ritz 8 P, 2 3-PT; Kianna Collins 8 P; Sophia Sahlin 2 P.
Halftime: RW 43, CENT 14.
Free throws: RW 10-16, CENT 1-3.
Three-point goals: RW 6, CENT 4.
'BIG 3' CARRIES MAYO PAST NORTHFIELD
Mullk Hammadelniel had 22 points, Nancy Soro had 21 points and eight rebounds, and Anna Miller had 16 points and 10 rebounds in Mayo’s 68-54 win over Northfield in Big Nine Conference girls basketball on Friday night.
Hammadelniel hit six 3-pointers.
It was Mayo’s fifth in its last six games. It is 5-3 in the Big Nine and 6-4 overall. Northfield is 2-6, 2-9.
Mayo led just 36-34 at halftime before it took off.
Annika Richardson had 16 points and five rebounds for Northfield.
Mayo 68, Northfield 54
MAYO (68)
Hannah Hanson 5 P, 3 R; Mullk Hammadelniel 22 P, 1 R, 6 3-PT; Lynnsey Hady 4 R; Anna Miller 16 P, 10 R; Nancy Soro 21 P, 8 R; Elli Collins 2 P, 3 R; Jess Kunkel 2 P.
NORTHFIELD (54)
Samantha Ims 12 P, 2 3-PT; Megan Fabeck 2 P; Emma Hodapp 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jordie Detlie 2 P; Annika Richardson 15 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Emma Rasmussen 11 P, 1 3-PT; Adienne Whitson 6 P; Ryann Eddy 2 P.
Halftime: MAYO 36, NFLD 34.
Free throws: MAYO 16-25, NFLD 14-17.
Three-point goals: MAYO 6, NFLD 5.