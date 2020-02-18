The University of Denver women’s basketball team has a play named “dive.” The forward comes out to the wing and pretends to set a ball screen for the guard. But at the last moment, the forward slips the screen and is open for a layup.
Boom. Bucket.
Except teams were catching onto it. They knew what was coming.
So, the Denver coaching staff had to change it.
They re-named it Dover.
Why? Because the forward that runs the play best is Madison Nelson. And Nelson refuses to talk about anything other than her hometown of Dover.
Dover means everything to Nelson. It’s her town. Her entire family is located within a 30-mile radius of it.
Nelson led Dover-Eyota to a state title in 2015. She was named the Dover-Eyota Female Athlete of the Year in 2016.
It was hard to leave, but she had to do it.
Denver has 619,000 more people than Dover, but the small-town girl is still making a major impact in the big city.
Nelson is leading Denver in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals for the second year in a row. Nelson is averaging 18.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
“My freshman and sophomore year, I was a role player,” Nelson said. “But last year, I needed to score and bouncing back off last year, I kind of felt like I had something to prove. It’s been a fun year.”
Nelson certainly plays with a chip on her shoulder. Despite pouring in 16.5 points and ripping down 8.9 rebounds a game last year, she was only named second-team All-Summit League.
“I thought I should’ve been first team,” Nelson said. “My coach thought I should’ve been first team. There was some controversy. So, it motivated me. I wanted to come out this year and go 100 percent so that there would be no doubt.”
There really is no doubt anymore. Nelson scored 33 points and hauled in 11 rebounds against Omaha on Jan. 18. In the rematch against Omaha last Saturday, Nelson scored 21 points and had an absurd 22 rebounds. Nelson has 16 double-doubles this season, and she’s one of the most dominant players in the Summit League.
She has to play angry. When she plays angry, Nelson somehow raises her game to a completely different level. Before a game against Purdue Fort Wayne, one of Nelson's coaches had some bulletin board material for her.
“My coach told me that the girl we were about to play said I would never get 20 points and 10 rebounds against them,” Nelson said.
That irritated Nelson.
“I was like, ‘Why is this girl talking about me like that,’” Nelson said.
She went out against Purdue Fort Wayne and scored 25 points. She added 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Except her coach had some news after the game. That information was all made up. It was just a motivation tactic to bring the best out of Nelson. And boy, did it work.
Nelson is going to keep playing angry. She's hoping to lead Denver to even more success down the stretch. But she doesn’t plan on having her basketball career any time soon.
“For a long time, all I wanted to do was go back home to Minnesota,” Nelson said. “My entire family is there. I have a brother at North Dakota State University and another sister in high school. It was hard for me to be away and not get to see their success. But about a month ago, I realized that I don’t think I want to be done playing. So I am going to go play overseas next year.”
Nelson is hoping to play in Australia next year. That’s where some of the best women’s basketball players in the world congregate to play.
But wherever she goes, she’ll continue to represent Dover proudly. Because it’s her town. And maybe she can convince her next team to name another play after her hometown.
“It’s just really fun having the support that I do have from Dover,” Nelson said. “People that I wouldn’t think care at all are still messaging me and saying how proud they are and how happy they are that I’m doing well. It’s really cool to see a town come from behind me. It means so much to me.”