RED WING – Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Roy Williams, Bob Huggins, Cliff Ellis and John Calipari are the only active coaches who have more wins than Rick Pitino (775).
Oliver Simmons played under Pitino from 1995-1997 at Kentucky. Simmons was on Kentucky’s National Championship team in 1996.
He got the full Rick Pitino experience.
“Coach Pitino, he’s a very difficult man to play for,” Simmons said. “The demands and style of coaching is not easy. I say it jokingly and with love, but he’s the biggest jerk I’ve ever met and the best basketball coach I’ve ever met. He’s so driven and demanding that he comes across as crude, but as far as basketball knowledge, he’s off the charts. It was one of those things where you’d hate him for a week and then you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m a lot better.’ The thing I take from Coach Pitino is how much hard work it takes to be good.”
Simmons learned under one of college basketball’s most famous basketball coaches, and he’s going to bring some of what he learned to Red Wing. Simmons was named Red Wing’s boy’s basketball coach on Thursday.
The former Kentucky and Florida State big man played professionally overseas before beginning his coaching career. In 16 years, he’s piled up over 250 career wins featuring stops in Florida, Texas, Minnesota and recently in Texas. Simmons’ wife, Dana, has family in Minnesota, and it’s always been a place they wanted to get back to.
Finally, the Simmons family is coming home.
“My wife’s family is enormous, so we’re all super excited to be with family,” Simmons said. “We vacation in the summers up here. We have a two-week dead period in the south and so we come up here every summer and have just loved it. I know Red Wing has a rich tradition of basketball but has been struggling a little bit lately. When it opened I thought it was the perfect situation for me.”
Red Wing played a daunting schedule in 2019-20 and the young Wingers unsurprisingly struggled. Red Wing finished just 3-24 in 2019-20.
But in 2016, Red Wing advanced all the way to the state tournament and finished 29-3. That culture of winning is still there, which attracted Simmons to the job, despite the fact that Red Wing has won just 19 combined games in the last four years.
“I think we have a group of kids that are hungry to win and hungry to succeed,” Simmons said. “Some of them are family members of the players that were there when they won big. I know we have a young core of players coming back. I know there are several sophomores that got varsity experience. The fact that I’ll have a couple of years to work with them and turn them around was a big deal to me.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some tough challenges on Simmons. He hasn’t been able to meet his new team. But once he does, he’ll get to work finding the system that fits his roster best. Sophomore guard Deso Buck (18.1 ppg, 2.6 apg, 1.5 spg) and sophomore forward Denval Atkinson (10.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg) figure to be major pieces for Simmons moving forward.
“To be honest, I just want to win,” Simmons said “I love to win. That’s my philosophy. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. I do have an identity as a coach of the way we play and the style that we play. I’m going to tailor it to what my talent is.”
Simmons could go on for hours about his stories at Kentucky or his two years at Florida State, but coaching is what he loves most. He cherishes the relationships that he’s formed with his former players.
Another reason Simmons was attracted to Red Wing was the leadership of activities director Paul Hartmann.
“I was speaking to my long-term assistant coach in Tennessee and I was telling him how happy I am to have an AD that actually reaches out and takes care of things and runs the program the right way,” Simmons said. “I couldn’t be happier with the relationship that Paul and I have started. I’m really looking forward to working with him and continuing to build this program. He’s been amazing and I’m super thankful to him and the administration for giving me this opportunity.”
Simmons’ first step is to complete the move from Tennessee to Minnesota. His next step will be getting Red Wing basketball back on track.