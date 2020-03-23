BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo: Nancy Soro, senior forward; Anna Miller, junior center; Lynnsey Hady, junior guard. John Marshall: Tori Gateno, senior guard; Katie Hurt, sophomore guard; Lilly Meister, sophomore center. Austin: Kyra Walters, senior forward; Colie Justice, senior guard; Hope Dudycha, sophomore guard. Red Wing: Kyli Nelson, senior guard; Abi Deming, junior center; Sydney Rahn, junior guard. Albert Lea: Samantha Skarstad, senior guard. Mankato East: Lexi Karge, sophomore forward; MaKenzie Schweim, sophomore guard. Mankato West: Holly Wiste, senior guard; Briana Stolzman, junior guard. Northfield: Annika Richardson, junior forward. Owatonna: Sarah Kingland, junior forward.