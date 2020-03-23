GOPHER CONFERENCE
First team
Blooming Prairie: Megan Oswald, junior forward. Medford: Emma Kniefel, senior guard; Kiley Nihart, senior guard. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Toryn Richards, junior guard. Maple River: Allyu Bruegger, senior forward. NRHEG: Sophie Stork, sophomore guard.
Second team
Hayfield: Rachel Pack, senior forward. Blooming Prairie: Bobbie Bruns, sophomore guard. Medford: Izzy Reuvers, senior guard. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Brielle Bartelt, senior guard; Ellie Ready, junior guard. NRHEG: Sidney Schultz, freshman guard.
Third team
Hayfield: Cela Carney, senior guard. Blooming Prairie: Julia Worke, senior forward. Faribault BA: Mercedes Huerta, sophomore guard. Maple River: Isabella Nelson, junior center. Medford: Katie Dylla, junior center. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Kylie Pittmann, junior guard.
Fourth team
Blooming Prairie: Maren Forystek, junior guard. Hayfield: Lila Gronseth, senior center. Faribault BA: Grace Ashley, senior forward. Maple River: Abby Bruegger, senior guard. NRHEG: Jayna Domeier, senior guard. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Trista Hering, senior center. USC: Taige Suhr, senior forward.