HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Lourdes: Alyssa Ustby, senior guard; Caroline Adamson, sophomore guard. Byron: Sacia Vanderpool, junior center. Goodhue: Joslyn Carlson, sophomore forward; Elissa Lodermeier, junior guard. Kasson-Mantorville: Aby Shubert, freshman guard; Avery Irish, junior forward; Mya Suess, junior center. Kenyon-Wanamingo: Riley Dummer, senior forward. Lake City: Natalie Bremer. sophomore guard; Grace Bany, junior forward; Lilly Meincke, sophomore guard. Stewartville: Lily Welch, senior forward; Olivia Quam, senior guard. Triton: Kendra Petersohn, junior forward; Brylee Iverson, freshman guard. Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Ali Hunstad, senior forward.
Players of the Year: Alyssa Ustby, Lourdes.