FIRST TEAM
Alyssa Ustby, Lourdes
6-feet-1 • Junior • Guard/Forward
Season averages: 26.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.1 steals.
Player profile: It’s the third straight year that the Lourdes star has made our first team. Named Class AA's Player of the Year by PrepGirlsHoops.com and the Post Bulletin's All-Area Player of the Year this season. Averaged 26 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game. She did it while leading the No. 1 ranked team in Class AA and was a major player on both ends of the floor. Ustby will take her talents next year to the University of North Carolina. Ustby shot 57.6 percent from the field and 60.2 percent from the line.
Lilly Meister, John Marshall
6-feet-2 • Sophomore • Center
Season averages: 21 points, 11 rebounds.
Player profile: Meister is among the top prospects in the state. Able to play inside and out, fluid and quick, and with a soft shooting touch, Meister’s dominance stood out so much this season that she’s already been offered a scholarship by Minnesota, among others. Also first-team all-area last year, Meister upped her scoring average by five points this season. She shot 55 percent from the field overall, 39 percent on 3-pointers and 84 percent from the free throw line, all stellar marks.
Lily Welch, Stewartville
5-feet-9 • Senior • Forward
Season averages: 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals. Shot 86 percent from the line.
Player profile: Welch is among the top handful of all-around athletes in southeastern Minnesota. That includes being a handful on the basketball court where she finished with 1,627 career points and is Stewartville’s all-time leading scorer. Known for her attention to detail and work ethic, Welch is one of the area’s best all-time free throw shooters. She had a stretch this season when she made 38 straight shots from the line.
Macy Holtz, Plainview-Elgin-Millville
5-feet-9 • Junior • Guard
Season averages: 22.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4.5 steals.
Player profile: Holtz was simply one of the most dynamic players in the area, with so much to offer at both ends of the floor. Already a 1,500-point scorer, the junior shot 53 percent from the field, 35 percent on 3’s and 85 percent on free throws. Holtz went to the line an astronomical 170 times as she continually beat people off the dribble and was fouled. Defensively, she was a menace, as her nearly five steals per game suggest.
Anna Miller, Mayo
6-feet-3 • Junior • Center
Season averages: 16.5 points, 10 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.7 steals, 2.6 blocks.
Player profile: Miller possesses a rare blend of height and speed, and combines that with a nice shooting touch from inside and outside. The junior, also a big influence on defense where she blocked and altered countless shots, led Mayo to a stellar season. That included it stringing together 18 straight wins before falling by two points in the section finals to No. 2-ranked Farmington. Miller figures to be an eventual Division I player.
SECOND TEAM
Olivia Christianson, Lyle/Pacelli
5-feet-9 • Senior • Guard
Season averages: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals.
Player profile: There wasn’t a whole lot of winning at L/P this season, but that had nothing to do with Christianson’s output and everything to do with the Athletics’ inexperience. Christianson had the best career ever for a L/P player, with 2,177 total points. That included 24 ppg. this season, as well as 8 rebounds and 4 steals per game. A complete athlete with lots of spring, quickness and strength, Christianson was the team’s main ball handler this season.
Natalie Bremer, Lake City
5-feet-11 • Sophomore • Guard
Season averages: 21.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 4.3 steals.
Player profile: Time flies, with Bremer already having completed her third season with the Lake City varsity. For the second straight year, she was named all-Hiawatha Valley League and this season honorable-mention All-State. Bremer excels in virtually all areas, averaging 21.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a rare 4.3 steals per game.
Kyli Nelson, Red Wing
5-feet-8 • Senior • Guard
Season averages: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2.4 assists
Player profile: Nelson is one of the top 3-point shooters in the state, draining 103 of them this season and hitting them at a rare 44-percent rate. She shot 47 percent overall. Nelson was also the top player on an excellent team, with the Wingers ranked in the top 10 in Class AAA all season. Also a stout defender, she helped limit teams to 42 points per game. Nelson will play at Mount Mary College (Yankton, S.D.) next year.
Ali Hunstad, Zumbrota-Mazeppa
6-feet • Senior • Forward
Season averages: 17.6 points, 9.6 rebounds.
Player profile: For the second straight year, the versatile Hunstad was named honorable-mention All-State. She finished her illustrious career with 1,739 points and 953 rebounds, both Z-M records. Hunstad will play next season at Minnesota State, Mankato.
Megan Oswald, Blooming Prairie
5-feet-10 • Junior • Forward
Season averages: 17.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.2 steals.
Player profile: Oswald broke the single-season school record for points (483) and rebounds (295), and was third all-time with 94 steals. A non-stop player who is quick, strong and fluid, Oswald was named honorable-mention All-State and led her team to a 21-6 record. She also went over 1,000 points for her career.
HONORABLE MENTION
Austin: Colie Justice, senior guard (13.3 ppg.); Kyra Walters, senior center (10.6 ppg.); Hope Dudycha, sophomore guard (13.5 ppg.). Blooming Prairie: Maggie Bruns, junior guard (5.1 ppg., 2.5 apg., 3.8 rpg.); Bobbie Bruns, sophomore guard (13.4 ppg., 3.7 apg., 3.2 rpg.); Julia Worke, senior forward (9.7 ppg., 5.5 rpg., 2 apg.). Byron: Sacia Vanderpool, junior forward (15.1 ppg., 9.2 rpg., 3.0 bpg.). Century: Jordyn Sutton, sophomore forward (14.5 ppg., 7.8 rpg., 2 spg.). Dover-Eyota: Malia Nelson, sophomore guard (12 ppg., 7.7 rpg., 2.6 spg., 2 apg); Allison Thompson, junior point guard (10.1 ppg., 2.2 spg., 2 apg.); Kylie Lacey, junior forward (14.7 ppg., 5.5 rpg.); Lindsay Field, senior forward (8.7 ppg., 6.3 rpg.). Goodhue: Joslyn Carlson, sophomore forward (10.4 ppg., 5.5 rpg., 2.5 spg., 2.0 apg); Arianna Thomforde, junior guard (9 ppg., 4 apg., 3.2 spg., 3 rpg.); Elissa Lodermeier, junior guard (11.4 ppg., 2.3 spg., 2.7 rpg.); Torrie Rehder, junior guard (6.5 ppg., 4.3 rpg., 3 spg., likely best defender in the area). Grand Meadow: Riley Queensland, senior guard (19.7 ppg., 7 rpg., 2 spg, 3 apg., honorable-mention All-State, 1,738 career points); Isabelle Olson, senior guard (7.7 ppg., 5 rpg., 2 spg., 4 apg.). Hayfield: Rachel Pack, senior forward (10.6 ppg., 6.6 rpg., made 37 3’s). Houston: Emma Geiwitz, junior guard (21.2 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 3.1 apg, 4.1 spg, 43 percent FG, 34 percent on 3’s). John Marshall: Katie Hurt, sophomore guard (11 ppg., 4 apg., 4 rpg.); Tori Gateno, senior guard (10 ppg., 3 apg.). Kasson-Mantorville: Aby Shubert, freshman guard (15.2 ppg., 43 percent on 3’s, 4.3 rpg., 2.0 apg., 1.1 spg); Mya Suess, junior center (13.0 ppg., 11.3 ppg., 3.0 bpg., 1.2 apg., 1.1 spg.); Avery Irish, junior forward (11.6 ppg., 5.7 rpg., 1.2 apg. 1.2 spg., 35 percent on 3’s). Kingsland: Ellie Buchholtz, junior forward (21.6 ppg., 6.7 rpg., 4.4 apg., 3.1 spg.). Lake City: Grace Bany, junior forward (11.2 ppg., 11.2 rpg., 2.3 apg., 4.4 bpg.); Lilly Meincke, sophomore guard (14.5 ppg., 4.5 rpg., 3.4 apg., 1.9 spg.). Lewiston-Altura: Myia Ruzek, senior guard (11.7 ppg., 6.7 rpg., 1.5 apg., 2.3 spg.; Christa Sauer, junior guard (6.5 ppg., 3.0 rpg.); Elise Sommer, sophomore guard (3.9 ppg., 3.3 rpg.). Lourdes: C.J. Adamson, sophomore guard (12.4 ppg., 3.8 rpg., 3.3 apg., 53 percent FG). Mabel-Canton: Payton Danielson, senior guard (12.3 ppg., 10 rpg., 4.2 spg., 2.8 apg., 1,580 career points, 987 career rebounds, 503 career steals). Mayo: Nancy Soro, senior forward (11.3 ppg., 7.6 rpg., 1.9 apg, 1.3 spg, 56.9 FG percentage); Lynnsey Hady, junior guard (11.5 ppg., 2.6 rpg., 1.7 apg., 1.8 spg., made 61 3’s). Pine Island: Brooke Sinning, senior guard (10 ppg., 3.7 apg., 4.5 rpg., 2.1 spg., 1,169 career points, 343 assists, 241 steals, 516 rebounds); Alex Larson, senior guard (13.3 ppg., 70 3-pointers, 1.9 apg., 1,089 career points, school record for 3’s in a season with 76 and a career with 204.; Krista Holzer, sophomore center (7.5 ppg., 10.7 rpg., 1.2 apg., 1.8 spg). Randolph: Megan Erickson, junior guard/forward (19.7 ppg., 7.7 rpg., 3 spg., 1.6 apg., 551 points a single-season school record). Red Wing: Aby Deming, junior forward (12.7 ppg., 7 rpg., 61 percent FG). Southland: Lexi Smith, junior forward (10.5 ppg., 7.8 rpg., 2.5 spg., 1.9 apg.; Larissa Goslee, junior guard (10.3 ppg., 6.4 rpg., 1.9 apg, 3.1 spg., 71 percent FT); Kayla Nelsen, junior guard (9.3 ppg., 2.8 apg, 2.2 spg.). Spring Grove: Amelia Solum, senior guard (18.9 ppg., 6 rpg., 2.3 spg., 2.1 apg., made 67 3’s, scored 42 points in a single game). St. Charles: Emilee Buringa, senior forward (14.1 ppg., 9.8 rpg.); Lindsey Root, junior guard (13.8 ppg., 6.8 rpg., 5.4 apg.). Triton: Kendra Petersohn, senior forward (18.8 ppg., 8.5 rpg, school-record 489 points this season, school-record 1,591 career points, 4.0 GPA student, plans to play at Gustavus Adolphus next season); Sydney Gililand, senior guard (12.9 ppg., 7.3 apg., school-record 17 assists in one game, school-record 597 career assists); Brylee Iverson, freshman forward (17 ppg., 7.2 rpg.).
The All-Area team is made of players who were nominated by area coaches. It was compiled by the Post Bulletin with the input of coaches.
