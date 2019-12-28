CENTERSTONE PLAZA
Championship
Rosemount 68, Totino-Grace 43
Rosemount had an easy time of it against a depleted Totino-Grace team, which was without its starting point guard.
The No. 8-ranked Irish (9-1) again rode their size and shooting ability . Larisa O'Neil had 16 points and hit four 3-pointers for Rosemount. Taylor Janssen had 13 points.
Leah Dengerud paced T-G with 15 points. The Eagles are 5-6.
ORIGINAL STORYTELLING
Third place
White Bear Lake 49, Owatonna 35
White Bear Lake built a seven-point halftime lead and was able to hang on against struggling Owatonna (2-8). The Bears had three players score 10 points.
Sarah Kingland had 12 points for the Huskies.
MAYO SPORTS MEDICINE
Third place
Century 69, Bloomington Kennedy 46
Century continued to make a strong impression, particularly for a team comprised mostly of sophomores and a couple of eighth-graders.
The Panthers, who moved to 4-7 overall, grabbed a 34-18 halftime lead and was never threatened after that by Bloomington Kennedy. The Eagles slipped to 1-8.
Century was led by sophomore forward Jordyn Sutton with 32 points. Eighth-grader Taylor Clarey added 10.
Century 69, Bloomington Kennedy 46
BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY (46)
Isabella Fierro 2 P; Ashlee Burchette 13 P, 1 3-PT; Isabelle Miller 3 P; Nariah Dismukes 7 P; D. Singleton 4 P; Kali Kopka 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kiera Cox 2 P; Samara Buchanan 2 P; Gabrielle Brown 3 P; N. Dawson 2 P; Camaron Renneke 1 P; Maya Chesky 2 P.
CENTURY (69)
Addison Clarey 4 P; Anna Tauscher 3 P; Jordyn Sutton 32 P; Ella Zmolek 5 P; Mya Benike 1 P; Taylor Clarey 10 P, 1 3-PT; Kjerstin Ritz 4 P; Bailey Klote 2 P; Kianna Collins 7 P; Sophia Sahlin 3 P.
Halftime: CENT 34, Other 18.
Free throws: Other 19-32, CENT 17-30.
Three-point goals: Other 2, CENT 1.