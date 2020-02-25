Not often do basketball players get excited about defensive alignment changes.
Scoring the basketball is where it’s at for most, as is having offensive sets that run through them.
But news that a team is about to shift from a zone defense to a switching man-to-man? That’ll rarely move the excitement needle.
At Goodhue High School, however, reside a pair of trend busters. Torrie Rehder and Hannah Gadient don’t just tolerate defense, they live for it.
“Defense is my favorite part of the game,” said Gadient, a 5-feet-8 guard/forward who like Rehder is a junior. “There is just something about it. I love trapping.”
So when Wildcats coach Josh Wieme informed his players this summer that they’d be going from a zone to a man-to-man alignment with lots of switching, Gadient could hardly contain herself.
She was giddy. So was Rehder. No surprise there, as these two not only have an appetite for defense, but they possess all the skills to make this man-to-man shift work, oozing speed, quickness, strength and tenacity.
The new defensive-plan annoucement made it party time for Gadient and Rehder, and it’s remained that way all season.
With these two leading the charge, Goodhue has been a defensive nightmare for teams, forcing nearly 30 turnover per game and allowing just 41.6 points per game. En route, the Wildcats have gone 22-6, are ranked ninth in Class AA, and on Saturday take on Dover-Eyota in the Section 1AA semifinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Goodhue is seeded third, D-E seventh.
DE-FENSE! DE-FENSE!
Count on a bunch more frenzied defense coming from the Wildcats. Rehder, the best defender that Wieme says he’s coached in his 12 years at Goodhue, can’t wait.
“I enjoy defense a lot,” said the 5-5 guard, who is likely both the fastest and strongest person on her team. “As one of the (shorter) girls on the team, I’ve always tried to focus on (defense) a lot and to do it well. Our entire team is pretty much defense, so it’s not hard to concentrate on it.”
Rehder has made it her mission to get the most out of her abilities. A starter since two-thirds into her freshman year, Rehder has always had the speed, qickness and tenacity to excel defensively. But thanks to her rigors in the weight room, Rehder’s presence has become even more overwhelming. And that added strength has also paid dividens as a rebounder, where despite being just 5-5, she is among the Wildcats’ top performers.
“Torrie is very strong, and she’s that way because she works out so much in the weight room at school and at home,” Wieme said. “Her hands are incredibly strong. Torrie is the best defender I’ve ever coached. There are very few people who can dominate a game just by playing defense, but she does it.”
Together, Rehder and Gadient are at their absolute best. Those traps that Gadient is so fond of slapping on teams are often done with she and Rehder in tandem. And yes, talk about a nightmare for opposing point guards, those two coming at them.
Neither leads the team in steals. That distinction goes to fellow junior Arianna Thomforde at three per game. But in terms of making the play that leads to the steal, no one does it like Rehder, with Gadient not too far behind.
Tipping passes is their forte. That allows a teammate to then grab the floating ball and zing in for a layup. It’s been happening all year and Rehder and Gadient couldn’t be happier about it. Same goes for Wieme.
Having these two has been a blessing for the coach. They set a perfect tone.
“Neither one of these two is concerned about the points they get or even the steals they get,” Wieme said. “They just love being able to impact the game in a big way through their defense. That sends a great message to everyone else on our team.”