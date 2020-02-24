Goodhue did the expected, roaring all over the floor with its relentless and darting defense and rolled to a 82-38win over large underdog Chatfield in the Section 1AA girls basketball tournament semifinals on Monday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
The Wildcats are the tournament's No. 3 seed and are ranked ninth in the state. Chatfield was the No. 11 seed. It saw its season end at 10-18 overall.
Goodhue is 25-3 and will face surprise team Dover-Eyota at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Chatfield was never remotely in the game and trailed 48-16 at halftime.
Arianna Thompson led Goodhue with 16 points.