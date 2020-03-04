Hayfield used a strong inside-outside game to toppled Rushford-Peterson 60-48 in Section One, Class A quarterfinal play in boys basketball on Wednesday.
No. 2 Hayfield (23-5) received 21 points from junior Ethan Slaatburg while three other players also scored in double figures.
Easton Fritcher had 12 points for the Vikings while 6-foot-7 Luke Dudycha and Isaac Matti added 10 each.
Dudycha had eight of his points in the first half when he went 4-for-4 from the floor.
Hayfield, which beat R-P 66-46 during the regular season, has won eight straight games.
Sophomore Justin Ruberg had a standout game for the young R-P squad. The 6-3 Ruberg had 21 points and 12 rebounds. He had 13 points in the second half.
Hayfield had a strong shooting game, going 22-for-38 from the floor to 21-for-45 for R-P.
The Trojans finish the season 13-14. They started a junior, three sophomores and a freshman.
Hayfield 60, Rushford-Peterson 48
RUSHFORD-PETERSON (48)
Malachi Bunke 2 P; Grady Hengel 8 P, 2 3-PT; Andrew Hoiness 3 P, 1 3-PT; Luke O'Hare 12 P, 3 R; Justin Ruberg 21 P, 12 R, 1 3-PT; Ben Wieser 2 P.
HAYFIELD (60)
Patrick Towey 7 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Easton Fritcher 12 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Isaac Matti 10 P; Luke Dudycha 10 P, 8 R; Ethan Slaathaug 21 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: HAY 34, RP 21.
Free throws: RP 4-6, HAY 10-16. Field goals: RP 21-46, HAY 22-38.
Three-point goals: RP 4, HAY 4. Rebounds: RP 21, HAY 25. Turnovers: RP 6, HAY 4.