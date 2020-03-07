It’s going to be an all-Gopher Conference final.
Hayfield made sure of that on Saturday afternoon as it shot its way to a 68-60 win over No. 3 seed Randolph in the Section One, Class A boys basketball semifinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Hayfield, seeded second, will meet fellow Gopher Conference team and No. 1 seed Blooming Prairie in the title game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mayo Civic Arena.
The Vikings rode 12 3-point baskets in knocking off Randolph. That included six of them by standout junior guard Ethan Slaathaug, who finished with a team-high 20 points.
Slaathaugh, who averages 23 points per game but had struggled some with his 3-point shooting this season, had no such struggles against the Rockets. Slaathaugh went 6-for-8 from 3-point distance.
Hayfield had to come back from a three-point halftime deficit to get the win. But it jumped on the Rockets right away in the second half, turning up its defense and draining those 3’s.
Hayfield also got some cluch free throw shooting from guard Patrick Towey in the final minutes. Towey buried six straight free throws down the stretch, begin with hitting both ends of a 1-and-1 opportunity with 1:45 left in regulation.
Hayfeld takes a 24-5 record into its game with No. 10-ranked Blooming Prairie. The Blossoms beat the Vikings twice during the regular season. Randolph ends 22-7.
Hayfield 68, Randolph 60
RANDOLPH (60)
Dane Ehleringer 12 P, 3 3-PT; Aj Weidner 18 P, 4 3-PT; Nick Drinken 8 P; Devon Schultz 2 P; Isaac Stoesz 13 P; Clay Nielsen 7 P.
HAYFIELD (68)
Patrick Towey 9 P, 1 3-PT; Easton Fritcher 10 P, 2 3-PT; Brady Nelson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Matti 10 P, 2 3-PT; Luke Dudycha 16 P; Ethan Slaathaug 20 P, 6 3-PT.
Halftime: RAND 34, HAY 31.
Free throws: RAND 13-18, HAY 18-22.
Three-point goals: RAND 7, HAY 12.