Jacob Daing’s role for the John Marshall basketball team has changed exponentially in a span of one year.
Last year, Daing’s job wasn’t to score. That was Matthew Hurt’s job. And Hurt scored the ball at an elite clip of 37.4 points per game. Hurt now stars for Duke, and that has left a gaping hole in the John Marshall lineup.
The Rockets had to find a way to replace a player who scored 3,550 career points.
That job was up to Daing and senior center Lincoln Meister this season. But when Meister recently went down with a significant knee injury, it has forced Daing to shoulder an exceptionally heavy load.
“It’s a lot different,” Daing said. “Last year, I was a role player, just a spot-up shooter. If they needed me, I’d go shoot a 3-pointer. But now, I’m the main part of the offense, trying to get everything going smoothly.”
Daing displayed his scoring ability last Friday when John Marshall faced Big Nine Conference leader Mankato East, the No. 2-ranked team in the state in Class AAA. Mankato East had allowed the fewest points of any team in Class AAA, but it had no answer for Daing.
The senior erupted for 18 first-half points. He single handedly kept John Marshall in the game, and they went into halftime trailing just 34-27.
Daing isn’t just a 3-point shooter anymore. His play in the post has improved immensely. Long hours throughout the summer have paid off. Against a stout East defense, Daing had a beautiful hook shot to go along with a variety of creative layups. He was beating defenders off the dribble and getting to the basket with ease. Then, when his defender would sag inside, Daing reminded them that he was a three-level scorer with a top-of-the-key 3-pointer.
“It’s all about the mindset,” Daing said. “If I stay in the game mentally, then I play so much better.”
Daing was so good that Mankato East had to pull out the, “Matthew Hurt treatment.” The Cougars brought out a diamond-and-one defense, with Jax Madson attached to Daing’s hip. Wherever Daing went, Madson followed. Whenever Daing happened to get the ball, he was immediately swarmed by another Cougar, too.
“He is a handful,” Mankato East coach Joe Madson said. “Daing is a really nice player. He’s kind of option A, B, and C for them right now. So we had to make changes.”
East's plan slowed Daing in the second half, as he passed up selfish shots to get teammates involved in a loss to conference-leading Cougars. He also rarely turns the ball over.
“It felt good to keep my team in the game in the first half (against East),” Daing said. “It didn’t work out in the second half, but at least we hung in there and played them tough for the most part. They’re a really good team. They’re really long. Their length defensively is tough to deal with.”
John Marshall has been dealt a low blow with the loss of Meister. Daing even admitted that playing without his 6-foot-9 center has been hard.
“It’s really hard not having him,” Daing said. “Before, if I got in trouble, it’d be so nice to have him because I could just throw him a little dish. It’s definitely tough to not have him out there.”
The injury to Meister is severe enough tha the might not play again this season. He’s been forced to watch from the sideline, so Daing said he is going to go above and beyond to keep John Marshall competitive.
Good luck stopping him.
"Jacob is so solid," John Marshall coach Jim Daly said. "He’s having a great year. We didn’t do enough for him in the second half (against East). But he’s a good player. Between him and (Meister), they’ve been carrying us all year. I'm not surprised. He works so hard."