Southeastern Minnesota was loaded with incredible players in boys basketball during the 2019-20 season.
Division I, II and III talent was scattered all over the region.
Seniors Nate Heise, Gabe Madsen, Mason Madsen and Noah King all figure to play Division I ball in the near future. Junior Will Tschetter and sophomore Eli King should join them down the line.
The Post Bulletin usually picks an All-Area First Team and a Second Team. This year we made the decision to add a third. There were still plenty of difficult decisions.
Player of the Year? That was a tough call, too, but Lake City senior Nate Heise emerged as the choice.
"Obviously there's a ton of great players in the area from Tschetter to the Madsen brothers, so it's definitely a big honor to receive this," Heise said.
Heise's achievements stand out. He was named the Hiawatha Valley League Player of the Year for the second straight season, was a Mr. Basketball Top 5 finalist and was Academic All-State.
"This year he became such a dynamic player because he put so much time into his body, strength and maturity and all of that," Lake City coach Greg Berge said. "He really evolved each year and he's a real special player. From a coach's perspective, you love to see hard work be rewarded. And for Nate, no one has worked harder, so that's what I love to see, hard work paying off."
Heise, who will play college ball at Division I Northern Iowa, averaged 21.9 points and 6.7 rebounds as a junior. The 6-foot-5 guard spent the offseason bulking up to improve his game even further. He responded by averaging 28.9 points and 8.2 rebounds as a senior while helping the Tigers to a 24-4 record.
"I can attribute that to all the work I put in in the offseason and also my teammates," Heise said. "Specifically I would say, just being able to post up more and finish around the basket a lot better than last year, and being more athletic as well, those were the biggest takeaways. And just continuing to work on my shot and getting that more consistent."
Heise shot just better than 40 percent from 3-point range after shooting 37 percent a year ago. He said getting to the hoop and finishing inside was his biggest improvement. His athleticism showed as he finished the season with approximately 60 dunks.
"My finishing around the rim was a big jump," he said. "The amount of 2-point shots I made and my field-goal percentage (went up) too, and getting to the free-throw line more."
Berge said Heise improved his game vastly during his four seasons on the varsity, picking and choosing to add skills each year.
The gangly Heise was role player as a freshman, but a stellar outside shooter who helped Lake City earn a Class AA state tournament berth. As a sophomore, Heise started to create more off the dribble, as a junior he switched to point guard and led the Tigers to the state tournament for a second time as a facilitator and scorer. That set the stage for improving his strength and quickness this past offseason.
"The thing about Nate is he has put so much time, since he was young, into basketball and he has gotten better each and every year," Berge said.
Lake City was ranked fourth in the state in Class AA at the end of the regular season. The postseason didn't go as planned as the Tigers were upset by Pine Island in the quarterfinals of the rugged Section 1AA tournament. But Heise remembers the good times.
"Having 11 seniors, it was definitely a fun ride throughout the entire season," he said. "The Border Battle was really fun, the bus ride after that. Playing in the Tip Off Classic in Hopkins, that was really fun. And just all the team dinners we had. We had a lot of accomplishments this year, it was kind of a historic run."
The Tigers beat Minneapolis North 65-54 in the Tip Off Classic in Hopkins and defeated Brookfield Academy of Wisconsin 99-68 in the Border Battle in La Crosse.
"It was one of our best games of the year, we scored 99 points which was a school record," Heise said. "So that was definitely a fun game."
Heise finished his career by setting Lake City records for most points scored (2,307) and most games played (131). He also finished second on the career assists list behind current teammate and good friend Reid Gastner. The pair have been varsity teammates since they were freshmen. They helped guide the Tigers to a third-place finish at last year's Class AA state tournament.
"Of course making it to state twice, those were the two big highlights, and the state tournament experience," Heise said. "And breaking the school scoring record ... and being part of a team that won 40 straight HVL games. And just our record over my career and Reid's career combined. Being able to play with him was also huge; I really enjoyed that as well."
Next up for Heise is college ball.
"I think he's got a phenomenal career ahead of him," Berge said. "I think he is going to flourish at Northern Iowa. I think he is going to thrive when he is going against competition like that each and every day. That's the way he's wired. He's a high major talent and he's going to a school where can have a great career and make a big impact."
"Hopefully we can make the NCAA Tournament a couple of years that I am there," Heise said. "And I think if I play the way I'm capable and compete, I can get some minutes as a freshman and hopefully just keep on working my way up from there. And then after that, who knows what could happen, playing past college and overseas and all those different options."