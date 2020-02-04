Nate Heise and Brady Williams haven't gotten the chance to square off much during high school boys basketball games over the years, but they were AAU teammates last summer.
Last Thursday, though, the two area standouts were linked by a rare achievement.
That's when both scored their 2,000th career point. Heise, a 6-foot-5 senior guard at Lake City, reached the milestone as part of a 34-point effort in a 71-59 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Williams, a 6-8 senior forward at Dover-Eyota, achieved the feat on his way to a 28-point game in a 76-48 win over Triton.
"He was on my AAU team this summer, so I got to know him really well," Heise said. "He told me later that night that it was super cool that we both got it on the same night because the odds of that happening were super slim."
Heise and Williams both played for the Minnesota Fury AAU team out of the Twin Cities last summer.
"We're both guys that put in a lot of time," Heise said.
Heise is bound for Division I Northern Iowa following his career at Lake City.
"It was super-fun, obviously it's been a long time coming," Heise said of reaching 2,000 point. "I put a lot of time in to get to that point, and I wouldn't have been able to do it without my teammates and my coaches. It was just a really fun game, especially in front of the home crowd."
Heise became Lake City's all-time leading scorer earlier this season. The old mark was more than 1,800 points.
"It just means that I've had great teammates and coaches throughout my whole career because I don't think I could do it without them," said Heise, who has helped the Tigers reach the Class AA state tournament two of the past three years.
"Reid (Gastner) has been with me for four years, and he's helped me so much," Heise added. "I'm sure that half of those points are from Reid's assists, so I'm just proud of our team and proud of that accomplishment for myself."
Lake City is currently 17-1 and ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AA. Heise has played a huge role, as he's averaging 30.2 points per game.
Williams has been Mr. Do Everything this year for D-E, according to first-year coach Scott Cork. Despite being 6-8, Williams, who is bound for Division II Minnesota State, Mankato, plays a wide variety of roles for the Eagles on offense and defense.
"It's been a big year for him," Cork said.
"It was just a big accomplishment that I couldn't have done without my teammates, all of my coaches and my family," Williams said. "I am very thankful to have those kind of people in my life."
Williams, who is D-E's all-time leading scorer, also reached the 1,000-mark for career rebounds on Jan. 16 against Lourdes.
"Huge is an understatement; I don't even have words for how big he is for this program," Cork said. "He's a 6-8 guy who can play the post, he can play point guard, he can play shooting forward, the shooting guard. I mean he's everything that we need."
Cork said the only problem is "when Brady starts doing his thing, everyone else stops and watches instead of playing with him."
Williams is averaging about 22 points and 11 rebounds per game despite an injury this season. The Eagles were 6-1 when Williams suffered a severe high ankle injury. He missed several games and is still dealing with the injury. D-E is now 9-10.
"We were 6-1 when he went down, and ever since then we've been playing .500 ball," Cork said. "I would say even now he's only about 80 percent of what he used to be."
Heise and Lake City play in the Hiawatha Valley League, while Williams and Dover-Eyota are in the Three Rivers Conference. The two teams did meet back on Jan. 7 and Heise scored 34 points in Lake City's 79-54 win. But Williams, battling the ankle injury, was limited to just nine points.
"He's getting better every day and starting to shoot the ball better," Cork said.