Two contrasting styles will be on display when Mayo faces Lakeville South in the Section 1AAAA boys basketball championship game Friday.
This will mark the eighth straight season teams from Rochester and Lakeville have met in the Section 1AAAA final. The previous seven games featured Lakeville North against John Marshall, North winning each time.
Mayo (22-6), seeking its first state berth since 2008, is the No. 2 seed. No. 1 seed Lakeville South (21-7) last went to state in 2011 when it played in Section 3AAAA.
"We recognize how good of a team Mayo is and it's going to be a tough task," South coach Joe Janquart said.
Mayo and South have not played each other since the 2014-15 season.
"There's a little intrigue when you get to play someone you haven't played before," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said.
While Lakeville South is very sound defensively, Mayo likes to push the pace on offense. The Cougars allow just 55.6 points a game, the fourth-lowest total among Class AAAA schools. Mayo scores at a 79.9 clip, which is the fourth-highest among big schools.
"It's kind of a contrasting style to what we prefer, but we've also shown the ability to play at different paces and be successful," Madsen said.
"When you get to March, you have to play in the half court and you have to defend in the half court," Janquart said.
Lakeville South is going to have to brace for Mayo's twin terrors, Gabe and Mason Madsen. The senior guards, who will play college ball at Cincinnati, combine to average 46 points a game, with 6-foot-5 Gabe averaging 26 a game and 6-3 Mason chipping in 20.
"We have a lot of respect offensively for what they can do," Janquart said.
Michael Sharp, a 6-2 junior guard, also averages just more than 10 points a game for Mayo.
"Sharp's been playing great lately," coach Madsen said.
The Cougars counter with plenty of size, led by 6-9, 280-pound junior Riley Mahlman, who has already committed to play football as an offensive lineman at Wisconsin.
"He's got incredible feet," Janquart said. "He's a heck of an athlete who can move around in space. And he's super-intelligent as well."
"They're not many times when you're going to see a kid like that in high school basketball," coach Madsen said. "And he's a good basketball player on top of it. Their overall size is a little daunting."
South also has a pair of big sophomores in 6-4 guard Sam Fliehe and 6-5 forward Avery Mast.
"They're really good defensively and make you work," coach Madsen said. "Their size impacts shots at a high level and they don't give up offensive rebounds so we're going to have to be really efficient with our shot selection."
Mayo will need to create some opportunities at the rim to help it space out the floor for its 3-point shooters. Both Gabe and Mason Madsen shot better than 40 percent from 3-point range. Lakeville South also likes to limit the transaction game of opponents.
Mayo allows 67.8 points a game on defense while South averages 64.8.
Reid Patterson, a 6-2 guard, averages 16.5 a game for South. Patterson also quarterbacked the football team to the Class AAAAAA state semifinals. Mast averages 13 points a game while Mahlman chips in 10.
Mayo 6-8 senior forward Riek Riek could play a big role for the Spartans on the defensive end.
"He has continued to find ways to help us," coach Madsen said. "I think that gives all of us a lot of comfort because he's not afraid of the task at hand. He's smart, he's long and he can impact a game on the defensive end."
"Defense is always the key," Mason Madsen said. "They're really good, but so are we so it should be a fun game."