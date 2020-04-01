Tara Gimbel was driving by the practice fields in the summer of 2016 when an athlete caught her eye.
He was big, fast and strong. Tara asked her husband, Chad Gimbel, about that player.
The Blooming Prairie football coach responded, “Oh, that’s Gabe Hagen. He’s just a freshman.”
“He needs to be out on the field right now,” Tara Gimbel retorted.
She wasn’t wrong.
Four years later, Hagen was the leader of a senior class that was instrumental in leading Blooming Prairie to one of the best stretches in school history.
The Awesome Blossoms went a perfect 13-0 on the football field last fall. They blitzed their way to the school's first football state championship. Their high-powered offense scored more than 40 points in 12 of 13 games. Their average margin of victory was 39 points.
In basketball, Blooming Prairie finished 25-3 with a Section 1A title in hand. They had clinched a state tournament berth for the first time since 1966, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped away their chance to win a state crown.
The day that the Blossoms won the state football title, Gimbel walked up to Colton Krell and told him the next goal was to win a state championship in wrestling. Krell did just that. Dylan Nirk also placed fourth at state among the heavyweights despite weighing just 230 pounds.
The Blossoms' girls basketball team advanced all the way to the Section 1A championship game before falling to Fillmore Central 69-56. They were 21-6 this season.
“You knew this senior class was special,” Gimbel said. “You can have talent. You can have effort. But you have to have other things: grit and belief. They had that. They always believed they could do something special in everything. When the chips are on the line, they rise to the occasion.”
• • •
Hagen had his fingertips all over the record-breaking football season.
The senior wide receiver had 61 receptions for 874 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was a first-team All-State honoree and a first-team All-Area selection by the Post Bulletin. He even made ESPN's SportsCenter with a juggling touchdown catch in the Prep Bowl.
Hagen, a Minnesota State University, Mankato, commit, played both sides of the ball, too. The defensive end added 9.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries, including one which he returned for a touchdown. Blooming Prairie was loaded with talent from top-to-bottom, but it wouldn’t have won its first state title without Hagen’s brilliance.
“You could see he was special even as a freshman,” Gimbel said.
This winter, on the basketball floor, Hagen controlled everything on the interior for the Blossoms. He averaged more than 15 points per game to go along with 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks. He finished his career with more than 1,000 points.
“He’s a rare athlete,” Blooming Prairie basketball coach Nate Piller said of Hagen. “We don’t see that type of kid come through Blooming Prairie all the time.”
• • •
But it was far more than just Hagen. It was the mindset of the entire senior class at Blooming Prairie. It bought into a culture that centered around hard work and determination.
The seniors hit the weight room hard all offseason. The 13 seniors on the football team got the younger guys into the weight room during the offseason. The turnout was the most that Gimbel has seen during his 23-year coaching career.
“Your leadership is the most important thing of your whole team,” Gimbel said. “Leadership can’t just come from the coaches. It has to come from the players. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck always talks about a player-led team. I’m a strong believer in that. Our kids do a lot with the teaching and the coaching and the policing when kids aren’t giving their efforts. It’s up to the kids. The seniors are the ones who have everything on the line. The coaches, we’re going to be back next year.”
Gimbel is the Blossoms' head football coach and is a co-head coach for the Westfield Razorbacks wrestling team, a co-op between Blooming Prairie and Hayfield. He and Piller had plenty of the same players but they didn’t fight over their dual-sport athletes at all throughout the summer.
Quarterback Kaden Thomas threw for 2,808 yards and 48 touchdowns and then went out and was the best 3-point shooter on the Blossoms' basketball team. Thomas averaged 13.3 points per game to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Defensive back Zach Weber had five interceptions and 23 pass breakups and then went out on the basketball floor and played a key role off the bench. Karson Vigeland was a standout in football and basketball.
Nirk and Krell were both standout linemen in football before showcasing that they were two of the top wrestlers in Class A.
“There’s always going to be some overlap and you work things out,” Gimbel said. “You want these kids to play two or three sports. You want them to be busy but you also want them to rest and relax and be kids. There’s a fine line. I think Nate does a great job with that. We don’t butt heads with that stuff.”
• • •
The entire town of Blooming Prairie rallied around their squads.
“We have a great community in Blooming Prairie,” Hagen said. “Everyone supports us, no matter what we do. In football, we had a packed crowd. In basketball, our section championship game was packed, too. That means so much.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled events throughout the state. It’s unclear if spring sports will get started. The Class of 2020 might not get to celebrate its senior prom. They might not get to walk at graduation. But the Class of 2020 will never be forgotten at Blooming Prairie.
Tara Gimbel knew Blooming Prairie had something special brewing in 2016. The Class of 2020 proved her right.
“It was the perfect senior season for me,” Hagen said. “I ended on a win in football. We didn’t get to play our state games but I ended basketball season with a win in the section championship game. There are times when I do think about the possibility of us winning a state championship in basketball. We had such a good squad this year. I have no ability to change it so I want to think about the positive things that happened this year.
"It was the perfect ending.”