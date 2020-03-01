John Marshall closed out its season giving a serious fight to the No. 2-ranked team in the state.
The final scored doesn't indicate it, No. 4 seed JM losing 58-41 to No. 1 seed Farmington in the Section 1AAAA girls basketball semifinals on Saturday. But for a good chunk of the game, the Rockets gave the Tigers all they wanted.
Farmington led just 28-25 at halftime.
"We played a great first half and went toe to toe with Farmington," JM coach Phil Schoeder said. "We had a number of open shots in the second half that just didn't go down. Farmington's a very strong and balanced team. They kept up the pressure and slowly pulled away."
Farmington moved to 26-2 overall, while JM closed at 18-10.
Lilly Meister led JM with 12 points. Alexa Motley had 10 and Katie Hurt seven. Farmington got 12 points apiece from Sophie Hart and Payton Blandin.
Farmington made 13 of 14 free throws, while JM was 3-for-4 from there.
Schroeder hated to see the season end.
"I was very proud of the girls and their efforts," he said. "It's always hard to see the season come to an end, but this group improved throughout the season and were a lot of fun to work with."
Farmington 58, John Marshall 41
JOHN MARSHALL (41)
Tori Gateno 6 P, 1 3-PT; Katie Hurt 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jenna Boisen 4 P; Alexa Motley 10 P, 1 3-PT; Stacie Mullenbach 2 P; Lilly Meister 12 P, 1 3-PT.
FARMINGTON (58)
Maleah Scott 2 P; Peyton Blandin 12 P; Paige Kindseth 9 P; Rose Wille 9 P; Katelyn Mohr 5 P; Sophie Hart 12 P; Morgan Ebel 9 P.
Halftime: FARM 28, JM 25.
Free throws: JM 3-4, FARM 13-14.
Three-point goals: JM 4, FARM (na).