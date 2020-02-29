AUSTIN — Kasson-Mantorville continued with its recently terrific play on Saturday, beating No. 2 seed Austin 57-47 in the Section 1AAA girls basketball semifinals.
K-M (19-9) is the No. 3 seed. That sets up a championship game at 8 p.m. Friday with No. 2 seed and No. 6-ranked Red Wing.
It was the second time that K-M and Austin had met, with the KoMets having lost the first meeting 48-43 on Dec. 28.
K-M showed that it's a different team now, however, and did it behind a 21-point effort by freshman guard Aby Shubert. Mya Suess also came up big again, with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Austin entered the game ranked 10th in the state in Class AAA. The Packers were led by Colie Justice's 14 points. Kyra Walters added 11 and Emma Dudycha 10.
K-M made a living at the free throw line, where it hit 18 of 25 shots and outscored Austin 18-5.
Kasson-Mantorville 57, Austin 47
No. 3 KASSON-MANTORVILLE (57)
Ashlyn Bigelow 2 P; Olivia Matuska 6 P, 2 3-PT; Aby Shubert 21 P, 1 3-PT; Nicole Kress 2 P; Avery Irish 8 P; Ellie Bigelow 7 P; Mya Suess 11 P, 13 R.
No. 2 AUSTIN (47)
Hope Dudycha 4 P; Emma Dudycha 10 P, 2 3-PT; Colie Justice 14 P, 2 3-PT; Erica Lundberg 6 P, 1 3-PT; R. Schmit 2 P; Kyra Walters 11 P, 3 3-PT.
Halftime: KM 22, AUS 18.
Free throws: KM 18-25, AUS 5-8.
Three-point goals: KM 3, AUS 8.
SECTION 1AAA SEMIFINALS
RED WING ROMPS TO WIN
RED WING — Albert Lea was no contest for No. 1 seed Red Wing as the Wingers stormed to a 63-24 win in the Section 1AAA girls basketball semifinals.
The win set up a matchup with Kasson-Mantorville in the section finals.
Red Wing (25-2) rode 19 points from senior guard Kylie Nelson as well as 14 points and five rebounds from Abi Deming en route to its easy win.
The Wingers led Albert Lea (10-18) 29-16 at halftime, then kept building on their advantage.
Red Wing knocked in nine 3-pointers, including five by Nelson.
Red Wing plays K-M at 8 p.m. on Friday in the section finals at Mayo Civic Arena.
Red Wing 63, Albert Lea 24
No. 4 ALBERT LEA (24)
Taya Jeffrey 10 P; Jordan Juveland 3 P; Kendall Kenis 2 P; Kristina Espinosa 4 P; Ashley Butt 5 P, 1 R.
No. 1 RED WING (63)
Sydnee Nelson 8 P, 1 3-PT; Kyli Nelson 19 P, 5 3-PT; Sammi Chandler 2 P; Bailie Roschen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Hallie Roschen 4 P; Abi Deming 14 P, 5 R; Lily Befort 4 P, 4 R; Sydney Rahn 6 P, 1 3-PT; Sophia Rahn 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: RW 29, AL 16.
Free throws: AL 3-5, RW 10-16.
Three-point goals: AL 0, RW 9.