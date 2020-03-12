Number one in the state is No. 1 in Section 1AA.
Top-seeded Caledonia finished off its trek through the rugged section field by defeating No. 3 Stewartville 71-53 in the 1AA title game in boys basketball on Thursday night at Mayo Civic Arena. The Warriors, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, earned their second state trip in three years and their fifth berth in the past seven seasons.
But there is some doubt if the Minnesota boys state tournament will be held next week due to the COVID-19.
"If this is the last game we get to play this year, I'm proud of the kids," Caledonia coach Brad King said.
King's sons, senior Noah and sophomore Eli, had a huge impact for the Warriors. Eli had 16 of his 22 points in the first half. Noah had 13 of his 24 points in the key second half.
Caledonia (28-1) held a narrow 37-36 lead at the break before controlling play in the second half, as it doubled up the Tigers by a 34-17 scoring margin.
Will Tschetter, the state's leading scorer, had 29 points for Stewartville (25-6). The Warriors held the 6-foot-8 Tschetter to nine points in the second half.
Stewartville stayed in the game by making a torrid 15 of 24 shots in the first half. The Tigers were just 6-for-18 shooting in the second half.
Caledonia's defense gave the Tigers trouble the entire second half. The Warriors started the half with two straight steals and baskets, including a dunk by Eli King.
Noah King finished with six 3-pointers, three in each half. He fouled out with 6:02 left and the Warriors up 66-50. But Stewartville managed just three more points the rest of the way.
This story will be updated later tonight.
Caledonia 71, Stewartville 53
STEWARTVILLE (53)
Nolan Stier 11 P, 8 R, 2 3-PT; Bradon Holschlag 7 P; Bode Mayer 2 P; Eli Klavetter 4 P; Will Tschetter 29 P, 1 R, 5 3-PT.
CALEDONIA (71)
Eli King 22 P, 8 R, 3 3-PT; Casey Schultz 2 P; Austin Klug 4 P; Andrew Kunelius 6 P, 5 R; Jackson Koepke 3 P, 1 3-PT; Noah King 24 P, 5 R, 6 3-PT; Sam Privet 10 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: CAL 37, STEW 36.
Free throws: STEW 8-12, CAL 4-6. Field goals: STEW 21-42, CAL 28-60.
Three-point goals: STEW 7, CAL 11. Rebounds: STEW 23, CAL 33. Turnovers: STEW 13, CAL 7.