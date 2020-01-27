Steve Hauser figured this would be a fun task, taking over one year ago as the Kingsland girls basketball head coach.
But it’s exceeded his expectations.
“Coaching these girls and working with their parents has been great,” Hauser said. “I didn’t know if I’d like it as much as I do.”
Not only has the fun quotient gone beyond his expectation, but when it comes to this season, so has his team.
Hauser figured his Knights were a year away from being a strong contender, with not a single senior on the roster. But here they are, unbeaten in the Southeast Conference (9-0) and tied for first in the East Division with Houston.
“I didn’t think we’d be where we are right now,” said Hauser, whose team has some difficult matchups ahead, taking on Houston, No. 7-ranked Blooming Prairie and Grand Meadow before the regular season ends.
Leading to all of Kingsland’s success has been a couple of key factors. One is its overall speed. That includes a couple of track and field sprinters, freshman Anika Reiland and junior Ellie Buchholtz. And it also goes beyond them, as the Knights are brimming with quick-twitch players.
Hauser has put it to use, making sure his team gets up the floor in a hurry on offense and is smothering in the half court on defense. He also says to look for that hounding defense to extend all over the court in the next few weeks.
“Our offense is a lot better when we push the ball,” Hauser said. “On defense, we pick and choose when to put pressure on. But we are working on full-court and three-quarters court defense.”
Besides that speed and quickness, also working heavily in Kingsland’s favor is the overall abilities of Buchholtz, a 5-9 forward who went over 1,000 career points on Friday and is averaging 18 points per game.
A third-year starter, Buchholtz also nabs 10 rebounds per game. But what Hauser likes best about her is her unselfishness. Buchholtz dishes out six assists per game.
“Ellie sees the floor so well and she is one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever been around,” Hauser said.
K-M'S SUESS BACK TO FORM
Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball coach Ryan Haraldson didn’t think Mya Suess looked right to begin the season.
Turned out he was correct. After a trip to the doctor, it was revealed that the 6-feet-1 junior standout had mononucleosis.
Then, after taking most of the month of December off, Suess is back and dominating once again.
Suess has turned into a double-double machine, averaging 15 points and 12 rebounds. In her last seven games, those numbers have jumped to 19 points and 14 rebounds per game. It’s made a big difference for her team, which is shaping up as one of the best in the Hiawatha Valley League and figures to be a serious contender in the eventual Section 1AAA tournament.
Suess makes a major difference for the KoMets, who are 6-3 in the HVL and 13-7 overall. Among their losses was a 76-74 overtime decision to No. 7-ranked Goodhue.
“Mya has kind of flown under the radar in terms of being one of the area’s top centers,” Haraldson said. “But she is a strong and athletic player who jumps well. And her leadership is key for us. She gives confidence to our other players on the floor, knowing that she is a rim protector (three blocks per game).”
There is also plenty of offense to her. En route to averaging those 15 points, she shoots 54 percent from the field, including a blistering 50 percent (6 for 12) from 3-point distance.
CANCER BENEFIT AT MAYO H.S.
The Rochester Mayo girls basketball team is sponsoring a cancer benefit on Tuesday, “Teaming Up Against Cancer.”
The event will honor two individuals who for years have been connected to Mayo girls basketball, Roger Krasnak and Ana vanKoeverden, both who are dealing with cancer.
Krasnak, a longtime basketball coach and for 16 years a member of the Rochester Youth Basketball Organization, is fighting pancreatic cancer. He coached a number of current Mayo players at the youth level. VanKoeverden, a Willow Creek Middle School eighth-grader who is a Spartans’ student manager, has brain cancer.
Krasnak and vanKoeverden will be honored approximately 30 minutes before Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. game with Austin at Mayo. T-shirts will be on sale honoring Krasnak and vanKoeverden prior to tip-off. Those who purchase them will get into the game for free. Wristbands will also be on sale.
All proceeds are being donated in vanKoeverden’s and Krasnak’s name to an anonymous family that is fighting its own cancer battle.