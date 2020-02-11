This isn’t the kind of team that Kasey Krekling has been used to trotting out the last bunch of seasons as a Hayfield girls basketball coach.
Krekling has generally blessed with ample offensive firepower in his four years as the Vikings head coach and ninth year in the program overall. That went a long way toward Hayfield going a combined 87-28 the previous four seasons.
But this year? Well, nobody on its roster resembles such scoring weapons as Hayfield 2018 graduates and multi-year starters Carrie Rutledge, Olivia Matti, Maggie Streightiff or Kate Kruger. In fact, the Vikings are void of anyone averaging in double figures, which explains why they’re managing just 49 points per game.
“We are not offensively gifted this season,” Krekling said. “Still, it’s been a fun team to coach.”
This year’s lack of shooters also explains why Hayfield’s record isn’t what it’s been. The Vikings are 12-11 overall, 3-9 in the Gopher Conference.
Still, a late-season charge has given Hayfield something to feel good about. The Vikings have won three of their last four games, including a stunning 44-36 win over No. 7-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Jan. 31. The loss was just 52-47 on Thursday to No. 8-ranked Blooming Prairie.
So what’s happened here? Well, Hayfield is doing what it’s always done under Krekling and before him Fred Kindschy. It’s playing stellar defense. It followed up that 44-36 win by allowing Southland just 33 points. For the season, it’s permitting teams just 44 points per game.
“Although we’re not offensively gifted this year, we stay in games with our defense and with them being physical,” Krekling said. “On any given night, we can play with anyone as long as we do what we’re supposed to do defensively.”
Krekling is going with a 1-2-2 zone defense, with two of its players stellar at causing havoc. They are senior guard Cela Carney and eighth-grader Kristen Watson.
Carney is on top of that zone and is a problem for opposing offenses.
“Cela is quick and feisty,” Krekling said of Carney. “And it’s the same thing with Watson at one of our wings. As always, our girls know that if they don’t play defense, they’re not going to play Hayfield varsity basketball.”
M-C'S DANIELSON PLAYS TALL
Players in Payton Danielson’s 5-feet-4 range aren’t supposed to be able to do all of this.
But the Mabel-Canton senior hasn’t let anything hold her back. The numbers she’s put up make that obvious. Danielson is closing in on getting her name all over the Cougars’ record books.
Danielson is 50 points shy of the school’s career scoring mark of 1,578, held by 2017 graduate Coranda Vickerman. Danielson also needs 64 more rebounds to break Vickerman’s school record of 1,021 boards. As for steals, that school record already belongs to Danielson, with 488.
Nothing that Danielson does surprises M-C coach Adam Wilder anymore. He also maintains that there is no secret to her success.
“It’s all about how hard she works,” said Wilder, noting that her rebound totals are so high (despite that 5-4 height) simply because she wants them more than anyone else. “From the time she was first playing with the varsity in the seventh grade, she’s just shown up and worked hard every day. Even as a seventh-grader, she didn’t care that (she was that young). She knew she could play at a high level.”
About that only thing that leaves Wilder wanting when it comes to Danielson is that she doesn’t shoot more. Always possessing a sweet stroke, Danielson averages 13 points this season and shoots an excellent 36 percent from 3-point distance.
Wilder wants Danielson to hoist more shots
“She’s almost too unselfish at times,” said Wilder, who also notes that Danielson leads her team in assists. “She never seems to take more shots than she has points in a game.”